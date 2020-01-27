Workers Criticize Amazon on Climate Despite Risk to Jobs

Hundreds are openly criticizing Amazon's record on climate change despite company policy that puts their jobs at risk.

Barbara Ortutay
Jan 27th, 2020
Amazon
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of employees are openly criticizing Amazon's record on climate change despite what they say is a company policy that puts their jobs at risk for speaking out.

On Sunday, more than 300 employees of the online retail giant signed their names and job titles to statements on blog post on Medium. The online protest was organized by a group called Amazon Employees For Climate Justice, an advocacy group founded by Amazon workers that earlier this month said the company had sent letters to its members threatening to fire them if they continued to speak to the press.

“It's our moral responsibility to speak up, and the changes to the communications policy are censoring us from exercising that responsibility," said Sarah Tracy, a software development engineer at Amazon, in a statement.

Amazon said that its policy on external communications is not new and is in keeping with other large companies. It said the policy applies to all Amazon employees and is not directed at any specific group.

“While all employees are welcome to engage constructively with any of the many teams inside Amazon that work on sustainability and other topics, we do enforce our external communications policy and will not allow employees to publicly disparage or misrepresent the company or the hard work of their colleagues who are developing solutions to these hard problems,” according to an Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon, which relies on fossil fuels to power the planes, trucks and vans that ship packages all over the world, has an enormous carbon footprint. And its workers have been vocal in criticizing some of the company’s practices.

Last year, more than 8,000 staffers signed an open letter to CEO and founder Jeff Bezos demanding that Amazon cut its carbon emissions, end its use of fossil fuels and stop its work with oil companies that use Amazon’s technology to locate fossil fuel deposits.

Amazon said in a statement that it is passionate about climate change issues and has already pledged to become net zero carbon by 2040 and use 100% renewable energy by 2030.

More in Operations
Pferd
Flap Discs
The new flap disc maintains consistent performance throughout its life, yielding maximum economic efficiency for the user.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Jo Trizila, top right, President and CEO of Trizcom Public Relations, conducts a meeting with her staff Ann Littmann, right, Noel Hampton, bottom left, and Hayley Swinton at their office in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The recent flu outbreak can really impact small businesses with small staffs and hurt a company&apos;s productivity. Some owners, like Trizila, are trying to mitigate the damage so the flu will not become a nightmare when they&apos;re trying to get clients&apos; work done.
Businesses' Defense Against Flu
Don't let your small business be overwhelmed by flu-based employee absences.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Engineer Programing Development Automation Industry Robotic In Laboratory Of Smart Factory, Industry 4 0 Concept 822210960 3869x2580
7 Tips for Managing Generational Shift
A commitment to changing paradigms and embracing Industry 4.0 technologies is key.
Jan 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1034835628
US Posts 1st Wine Volume Decrease Since '94
Research shows volume increases for distilled spirits and ready-to-drink products, while beer continues to slip.
Jan 21st, 2020
Bae Istock
BAE to Acquire Collins, Raytheon Divisions
The sale aims to appease antitrust regulators considering a merger between Raytheon and United Technologies Corp.
Jan 21st, 2020
Asset Management
3 Keys to Digital Transformation
They all stem from a well-known and widely-utilized business tool.
Jan 21st, 2020
In this Sept. 6, 2019 file photo, the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG-82) moors at Fort Trumbull State Park in New London, Conn. The Navy is proposing construction cutbacks and accelerated ship retirements that would delay, or sink, the Navy&rsquo;s goal of a larger fleet &mdash; and potentially hurt shipyards, according to an initial proposal.
Lawmakers Visit Shipbuilder
Reports that the Navy was considering shipbuilding cuts and accelerated retirements of ships came as a surprise to many last month.
Jan 19th, 2020
A caravan of trucks from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach drive around Los Angeles City Hall.
Judge Halts CA Labor Law for Truckers
A federal judge ruled the state was wrong to eliminate the option of using independent drivers.
Jan 17th, 2020
Digital Twin
Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital
The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.
Jan 17th, 2020
This Jan. 16, 2020 photo taken in Milwaukee shows Ralph Bruno, who invented the yellow wedge cheesehead in 1987 from his mother&apos;s couch stuffing. It has since become a symbol of pride, particularly for Wisconsin sports fans and residents. Foamation, Inc. moved into a new location in 2016 and soon started tours where people can make their own cheeseheads or other foam products.
Foam Cheesehead is Hot
Sales should be brisk this week with the Green Bay Packers taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship.
Jan 17th, 2020
I Stock 1169974807
Five Manufacturing Revenue Growth Actions for 2020
As you move forward in 2020, there are five “Do No Harm” actions that every manufacturing leader should take to grow revenue.
Jan 17th, 2020
I Stock 1063058974
Wearable Health Device for Dairy Cows
Similar to Fitbits, the devices track the health habits of cows.
Jan 15th, 2020
E23 Mb Thumb
From Blessings to Beers
Built during a boom in the PIttsburgh industrial sector, a restored church now houses a successful brewery.
Jan 13th, 2020
Lumax 2 Sized 5e174f1bed039
Lubrication Accessory Kit
The lubrication accessories are compatible with all standard grease guns, grease pumps and dispensing devices.
Jan 13th, 2020