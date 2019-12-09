Study: Incumbent CEOs Working With New CFOs Earn 10% More

Researchers studied 20+ years of data from S&P 1500 firms and found CEOs took home an average of 10% more compensation when working with a CFO who was hired after them.

Duke University
Dec 9th, 2019
Executives I Stock
iStock

It pays to be the boss.

According to new research from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, it pays even more to be an incumbent CEO working with a newly hired chief financial officer (CFO).

Fuqua researchers studied more than 20 years of data from S&P 1500 firms and found CEOs took home an average of 10% more compensation when working with a CFO who was hired after them, also known as a "co-opted" CFO.

The study, "CFO Co-option and CEO Compensation," is forthcoming in the INFORMS journal Management Science and offers quantifiable insights into a phenomenon that is difficult to document - the influence CEOs have on colleagues who could potentially increase their pay.

Previous research has shown CEOs may exert influence up their chain of command on a co-opted board; specifically, when newly appointed board members work with an incumbent CEO, the board's oversight is also weaker and CEO compensation is as much as 20% higher.

The Fuqua study examines the impact CEOs also may have leaning down the chain of command on their CFOs.

"CEOs ultimately have power over CFOs, arguably more so when the CEO played a role in hiring the CFO," said Bill Mayew, a Fuqua accounting professor and co-author of the study. "They may pressure CFOs to manage earnings to help the firm meet, or just barely beat, earnings targets from financial analysts. Those reported earnings and the response in stock prices can then drive up a portion of the CEO's compensation based on the firm's performance."

With CEOs in the study earning a median pay package of $3.19 million a year, a 10% premium for incumbent CEOs was upwards of $300,000, compared to CEOs working with CFOs hired by their predecessors.

CEOs were most likely to see the higher pay during the first three years of the co-opted CFO's tenure, when the CFO may have been most amenable to the CEO's influence, Mayew said.

"If you're a brand new CFO, you don't want to displease your boss and risk getting fired," Mayew said. "Over time, a CFO builds up allies in the firm, which might give them more power to voice their opinion and apply accounting rules neutrally rather than pushing the boundary."

Measuring what happens behind closed doors

For proprietary, legal and logistical reasons, it's difficult for researchers to observe day-to-day interactions between CEOs and CFOs and pinpoint direct causes for higher CEO compensation.

Instead, they used nearly 18,000 data points from 1993 to 2015 illustrate an association between co-opted CFOs and CEO compensation. The data show that co-opted CFOs helped firms achieve analyst-based earnings targets through earnings management, which is consistent with CFOs exercising discretion in their area of expertise, said co-author John Heater, a Fuqua assistant professor in accounting.

CFOs change tactics

Patterns in the data before and after passage of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) in 2002 offered more evidence of these strategies when CFOs "predictably shifted how they delivered benchmark-beating earnings," Heater said.

Prior to the tighter regulations and scrutiny of SOX, CFOs had more discretion when reporting firm earnings, such as adjusting estimates or reported accruals to meet earnings targets.

When SOX increased regulatory pressure on CFOs, accounting practices shifted from adjusting estimates on paper to actually making different business decisions to move numbers, known as real earnings management, Heater said.

"Managers can decide to run their operations differently, and in a way that promotes short-term earnings, such as cutting spending on research and development, or via overproduction or other methods that boost profits today, but can hurt the firm tomorrow," Heater said.

"This may not be an immediate concern to corporate executives who, based on their average tenure, may not be around in the long-run to face the negative implications of their decisions," he said. "This is why it's so important that boards and their hiring committees be cognizant that this power dynamic between the CEO and CFO exists, and to consider that when hiring and overseeing these roles."

Moderating influence in the C-suite

For CFOs who find themselves subject to undue pressure from a CEO, Mayew encourages them to establish support within the firm.

"Get connected, make friends, and ask questions in a way that puts your voice out there more broadly within the firm," he said. "This is much easier to do today than it was 20 years ago because communication technology improvements have made connecting much easier. Responses from colleagues can help calibrate who's willing to listen and who's willing to stand up against undue pressure in the organization."

Board members who are concerned about undue influence in the CEO-CFO relationship might assess how factors such as board oversight and the structure of the CEO's contract may encourage or dissuade this type of behavior, Mayew said.

"Assess what mechanisms you have in place for a CFO to voice concerns if they're uncomfortable," Mayew said. "There are systems boards can put in place that, in some sense, could lessen the pressure."

More in Operations
Ammonia
Food Refrigeration and Ammonia's Confined Space Risks
Ammonia’s many beneficial properties make it well-suited as a refrigerant in food and beverage processing and production, but the chemical is hardly without its risks.
Dec 3rd, 2019
I Stock Production Assembly Line
Make Bottleneck Management a Priority
It's time for digital transformation to address the biggest problem in manufacturing: bottlenecks.
Nov 27th, 2019
Cummins I S Tocke
Cummins Cutting 2,000 Jobs in 2020
The engine and power generation equipment maker cited faster-than-expected demand slowdown making the cuts necessary.
Nov 26th, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2017 file photo, the storefront window of a portrait studio is lit up along a downtown street at dusk in Lumberton, N.C. With a little over one month to go in 2019, small business owners should think about purchases or investments that make good business sense and will give them a break on their taxes.
Small Business Owners Still Have Time to Save on 2019 Taxes
Owners with available cash and a wish list should consider what equipment they need.
Nov 25th, 2019
Continental 1
Continental Restructuring Includes Closing VA Hydraulics Plant, 5K Jobs Cut
The auto parts supplier confirmed it will close five plants total by 2028 and will end its business in hydraulic components for gasoline and diesel engines.
Nov 21st, 2019
Teck Talk Image
ERP into the Future
ID chats with DDI Systems' Jennifer Luizzi about ongoing trends in ERP systems, and what's to come.
Nov 19th, 2019
Stanley Bd
Stanley B&D to Reduce Headcount, Plants Amid Slowing Demand
SBD outlined a cost-reduction plan that includes adjusting total headcount and production footprint in response to weakened industrial demand and the impact of tariffs.
Oct 24th, 2019
Divorce I S Tock
In Owners' Divorces, Businesses can Become Part of the Fight
Even when ownership isn't at stake, the rancor and uncertainty around a divorce can take a toll on a company.
Oct 23rd, 2019
Continental Factory Stoecken Hanover Data (1)
Continental to Restructure Business, Spin Off Powertrain Unit
The car parts maker alludes the move is part of its pivot to supporting ongoing business around vehicle electrification.
Oct 23rd, 2019
In this Sept. 18, 2019 photo, a new heavy duty Caterpillar grader awaits modification at Puckett Machinery Company in Flowood, MS.
Slowing Global Economy Hits Caterpillar in Q3
The equipment and machinery maker's revenue and sales declined by about 6 percent as dealers slashed inventories by about 400 percent.
Oct 23rd, 2019
Mnet 214175 Pfizer Hero Image
Pfizer to Buy Array BioPharma in Deal Worth $11.4 Billion
Pfizer is delving deeper into cancer research with a roughly $11.4 billion deal for Array BioPharma, a drug developer that has seen its shares soar since announcing positive clinical trial results earlier this spring.
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 214172 Lockheed Martin Logo Listing
Lockheed Martin Announces $142M Expansion of Arkansas Plant
The Maryland-based company on Monday announced the expansion of its plant in Camden, about 85 miles southwest of Little Rock. The Camden facility currently employs about 700 workers.
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 214100 Industrial Production May Hero Image
U.S. Industrial Production Rose in May, but Factories Struggle
U.S. industrial production improved in May, but manufacturers showed weakness despite eking out a slight gain.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 214022 Ap Renault
French State: We Didn't Veto Renault-Fiat Chrysler Deal
France's finance minister says the government didn't oppose a merger deal between carmaker Renault and Italian-American rival Fiat Chrysler.
Jun 13th, 2019