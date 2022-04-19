When And Why to Conduct Time Studies

The plant floor analysis of production processes is designed to enhance efficiency by identifying where time is wasted.

Apr 19th, 2022
Hourglass On A Blurred Trendy Blue Background, Time And Glass 1192893429 5000x2400

Those who work in manufacturing know that their company’s job is to ensure every job is done as efficiently and quickly as possible. However, is there a way to measure something like that? You will be happy to know that time studies on plant floors are designed to provide you with a more adequate and comprehensive overview of the allocation of your organization’s resources.

What Are Time Studies?

We can define a time study as an analysis of the company’s production process designed to enhance efficiency and productivity by identifying areas of production where time is often wasted. In other words, time study is the art of carefully observing and recording the time needed to perform each detailed element, or part of an industrial or manufacturing activity. The best thing about a time study is that it can lower waste while streamlining the production process.

Keep in mind that time studies are the most suited for activities and processes that entail a set of repetitive and predictable actions. This makes them ideal for factory settings, as it is possible to break the production process down into a series of operator movements and sequential tasks. You can use time studies to achieve various objectives and goals:

  • Compare alternative methods by their basic times,
  • Product cost estimates.
  • For production control.
  • Improve the use of machines, materials and workforce.
  • Develop a better and more productive physical working environment.
  • Formulate useful wage incentive schemes based on target times.

When conducted properly with adequate planning and careful analysis, time studies can deliver a granular and detailed view of how efficiently and quickly work is done on your plant floor. It is worth noting that the standard time is an invaluable metric for plant managers looking to enhance production efficiency.

You can also use a time study to establish KPIs for a manufacturing process, and assist in the collection of data in order to predict yearly revenue and output. Additionally, time studies can be used to identify hidden flaws, issues, and weaknesses in other aspects of your plant floor, such as sub-optimal layouts and placement of workstations and machines.

Tips for Success

1. Know why you are conducting a time study. Why do you want to perform a time study? Before starting, it is vital to articulate in writing the reasons and motivation for performing a time study. This will help you set goals and communicate with employees. Remember - most time studies are done merely to learn how long certain activities take, but there can be many other reasons. Perhaps, you feel overall performance is lacking and want to speed it up in new ways.

2. Use good sampling procedures. You have to follow the best practices for collecting work samples if you want representative and accurate data. Firstly, you should be aware of the sample size you will use. You can determine sample size by a formula based on the power of your sample or its ability to faithfully represent the population with a reasonable and predictable margin of error.

As you will have to allow for a specific margin of error, such as two percent, on both ends of the data, it is best to collect a sufficiently large sample size so this won’t matter too much.

3. Decide on a suitable fixed starting and ending point. Make sure that your time study is conducted during a time period that accurately represents your organization’s typical work environment. For instance, do not perform your time study while half your employees are away on vacation. You should choose a regular and representative period when everything is operating or working as usual, and your workers are performing at their standard capacity.

It is ideal to start by breaking the entire process into separate activities or steps you determine. Keep in mind that you can be as in-depth or surface-level as you want. The next step in the process is to determine the exact fixed start and endpoints of each step. When determining this, choose a period that’s representative of the overall workflow in your facility, within predictable limits. These fixed bookend points are important as they give your data reliability and clarity later on.

With technology advancement, many digital platforms and tools allow you to automatically record granular and comprehensive time studies. For example, you can easily see each operator’s time spend for each step and compare that against the benchmark or target.

It is also worth mentioning that cloud computing and IoT connections have allowed for the simple creation, maintenance, and storage of data on an unmatched scale. Computer vision, wearable sensors, and no-code apps can collect real-time data from your workers. As the data collection is now automated, it helps eliminate human bias from your sample. This connectivity is valuable as it lets engineers (or algorithms) perform real-time and ongoing studies of processes.

Time studies can be extremely powerful and valuable tools when used properly and can help you develop a solid and stable foundation for your lean organization. The first and most important step toward improving efficiency and productivity is to acquire specific data points on your performance metrics. With equipment and machines, it’s simple to predict performance. However, the humans that operate them are considerably less predictable. Time studies help fill this crucial void.

If you apply these techniques and steps correctly, you will likely end up with positive results from your time studies, especially in the long run.


Bryan Christiansen is the founder and CEO of Limble CMMS, which helps managers organize, automate and streamline their maintenance operations.

More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 11th, 2022
Dr. Kennedy Doro, assistant professor in The University of Toledo Department of Environmental Sciences, led a study that confirms potential of geoelectrical methods in the search for hidden graves.
Geoelectrical Methods Could Help in Search for Hidden Graves
The study found that resistivity increases immediately after burial and decreases as time goes by.
Apr 12th, 2022
People walk into a Kmart in Avenel, N.J., Monday, April 4, 2022. When the New Jersey store closes its doors on April 16, it will leave only three remaining U.S. locations for the former retail powerhouse. It's a far cry from the chain's heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s when it had more than 2,000 stores and sold product lines endorsed by Martha Stewart and former “Charlie's Angel” Jaclyn Smith.
Kmart Nears Extinction
Following closure, only three remain.
Apr 11th, 2022
Media and military experts said Sunday, April 10, 2022, that six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed at Belgrade's commercial airport early Saturday, reportedly carrying HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems for the Serbian military.
China Makes Semi-Secret Delivery of Missiles to Serbia
Experts said planes carried HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems.
Apr 11th, 2022
C&K Switches is a designer and manufacturer of electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions.
Littelfuse Acquires C&K Switches for $540M
C&K Switches is a designer and manufacturer of electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions.
Apr 8th, 2022
In this July 13, 2016 file photo, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum poses for a photo at her office in Portland, Ore. The state of Oregon has sued an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company, saying its owners took millions of dollars in federal funds and insurance money for themselves and boasted about buying a mansion and expensive sports cars. Rosenblum sued the Center for Covid Control, or CCC, and its testing partner, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, for deceptively marketing testing services and for violating Oregon's Unlawful Trade Practices Act.
Oregon Sues COVID Test Company
The allegedly stole millions and then bragged about buying a mansion and sports cars.
Apr 8th, 2022
Turkeys stand in a barn on turkey farm near Manson, Iowa on Aug. 10, 2015. When cases of bird flu are found on poultry farms officials act quickly to slaughter all the birds in that flock even when it numbers in the millions, but animal welfare groups say their methods are inhumane.
A Grisly Question: How to Kill Millions of Chickens
So far this year, 13 million chickens and turkeys have been killed in Iowa alone.
Apr 8th, 2022
Savvy machine shops are adding advanced forging equipment to create precision titanium components at a lower cost, in volume.
Machine Shop Utilizes Forging Press to Reduce Costs of Titanium Parts
Savvy machine shops are adding advanced forging equipment to create precision titanium components at a lower cost, in volume.
Apr 8th, 2022
BCA Industries’ portable, hydraulic Alligator Shear reduces oversize scrap to a manageable size before the material is run through small and mid-size shredders or hauled away to landfills.
Portable Alligator Shear Reduces Large Tires, Oversize Scrap to Size
It cuts oversized objects into pieces before material is run through smaller, less-costly shredders.
Apr 6th, 2022
I Stock 178527679
Repurposing Generic Drugs Can Reduce Time, Cost to Develop New Treatments
But low profitability remains a barrier.
Apr 6th, 2022
Precinmac
Precinmac to Acquire Petersen Inc.
Precinmac adds Peterson Inc. to its collection of now eight divisions.
Apr 5th, 2022
Magnetic fusion reactors contain super hot plasma in a donut-shaped container called a tokamak.
Nuclear Fusion Hit a Milestone Thanks to Better Reactor Walls
This engineering advance is building toward reactors of the future.
Apr 5th, 2022