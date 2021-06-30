Minimizing the Effect Of Downtime

The cost of unplanned downtime was approximately $250,000 per hour, at an average of more than $2 million per downtime event.

Jun 30th, 2021
Talmage Wagstaff
Maintenance Software

‘Machine not working’ - that is fundamentally what downtime in the manufacturing world is about.

And any manufacturer knows that machines not working under normal circumstances means loss of productivity and losses in revenue. Unplanned or poorly-planned downtime can disrupt production schedules and result in delays that impact orders and production targets. No manufacturing company wants that - nor can they afford it. 

The cost of downtime can be incredibly high for any manufacturer, especially since downtime is the Number 1 reason for loss of production, resulting in factories losing up to 20% in total productivity. Downtime results in a series of costs and losses, both tangible and intangible, including production, labor, replacement costs, product losses and reputation damage.

Unplanned downtime is the real killer. A 2018 report titled After The Fall: Cost, Causes and Consequences of Unplanned Downtime surveyed 450 professionals from 350 companies in the UK, U.S., France, and Germany across various industries, including manufacturing, and found that the cost of unplanned downtime was approximately $250,000 per hour, at an average of more than $2 million per downtime event. 

The survey also found that 82 percent of companies had experienced an unplanned downtime event in the previous three years, while 70 percent admitted they did not have complete awareness of when all their machinery was due for maintenance or upgrade. Of course, different companies will have different rates of downtime.

Beyond Proactive

When it comes to maximizing downtime, maintenance is hugely important. Or, rather, intelligent maintenance is what makes the difference.

Some people may still assume that maintenance is a proactive measure at best. But with the advent of smart technology in the maintenance realm, predictive maintenance is what any manufacturing company should be implementing today. Deloitte views predictive maintenance as the pinnacle of maintenance regimes, at Level IV, compared to reactive maintenance (Level I), planned maintenance (Level II), and proactive maintenance (Level III). It can also result in an overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) rate of 90 percent or more. 

A viable way to aim for predictive maintenance is with the help of a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS). Accurate prediction creates greater certainty and, hence, better maintenance results. 

There are many reasons why a manufacturer should upgrade or switch to a CMMS, including the most obvious one: Being able to know ahead of time when repairs to machinery or equipment may be due. Another reason is that a CMMS allows you to ‘stay in the loop,’ whereby you can be on the move and not have to be desk-bound in order to be up on maintenance developments. 

Keeping It Simple

Predictive maintenance doesn’t need to be hellishly expensive or complex. For small or medium-sized companies, even simple, fairly inexpensive measures can be implemented in the transition to predictive maintenance. These can include the installation of low-cost sensors, which detect mechanical or environmental factors, such as heat, vibration, and temperature that can cause equipment or machinery damage or failure. This data can then be transmitted to a central point so that production management are alerted about issues arising. This in turn greatly assists in reducing the need for costly, time-consuming downtime.

Total productive maintenance (TPM) is the interaction between machinery, equipment, and the workers who use them, as well as the systems needed to maintain both proactive and predictive maintenance measures. Employee training on machinery and, where possible, their active participation in the maintenance thereof, is considered key. TPM can also greatly improve a company’s OEE over time. It can be considered the ‘culmination’ of predictive maintenance. Therefore, it could be said that TPM strives for ‘perfect production,’ with no defects, breakdowns, stoppages or accidents.

Invest in Your People

The number one cause of downtime is not due to machinery or equipment breakdowns - it’s humans. Or, rather, it’s human error, particularly in manufacturing. In fact, a 2017 survey found that human error causing unplanned downtime is more common in manufacturing than in any other sector. This shouldn’t be surprising given how heavily reliant the industry often is on heavy machinery that is complex and expensive. Industrial hygiene factors such as noise, heat, and ergonomics can further exacerbate the complexity of working with machinery, with resultant worker errors. 

Maintenance, therefore, cannot only be about predictive software and proactive procedures. It also needs to be about the people who operate, manage, or otherwise interact with machinery and equipment. Even the growing automation of manufacturing plants in the U.S., for example, “has caused a simultaneous need for maintenance workers who can maintain, troubleshoot, repair, and operate the equipment.”

Maintenance is here to stay. The following checklist should help put people at the very center of your maintenance program - where they belong:

  • Train, train, train = investing in risk-aware, proactive workers.
  • Encourage dialogue = quicker reporting of potential maintenance-related issues.
  • Cross-functional teams = more depth and diversity of know-how means issues can be diverted in good time.
  • Contextualize maintenance within a risk-savvy culture at all times = encouraging cooperation and belief in the company’s maintenance program.

If manufacturing is essentially about ‘making things,’ then every effort must be made to maximize those times when things are not being made due to downtime. Every company has to make concessions regarding downtime. However, it is the way in which concessions are made which makes all the difference. Maximizing downtime is not only intelligent - for a company’s bottom line, it’s intelligent manufacturing.


Talmage Wagstaff is the Co-Founder and CEO of Redlist.

More in Operations
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Sponsored
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Secrets of Rockstar CFOs is a new ebook based upon conversations with dozens of elite CFOs, from Silicon Valley startups to Fortune 500 multinationals.
Apr 5th, 2021
Maine State House, Augusta.
Maine OKs Bill to Promote Manufacturing, Green Tech Education
The measure requires the state's university system to outline programs in green technology and entrepreneurship.
Jun 29th, 2021
Shobha Surya, associate manager for projects and sales operations of Ajinomoto, a global food and pharmaceutical company, works in a shared office space in Itasca, IL on June 7.
Post-Pandemic Offices Feature Wider Hallways, Fewer Desks
Companies are looking for new ways to make employees feel safe and invigorated at the office, especially as a labor crunch makes hiring more difficult.
Jun 28th, 2021
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu during a media conference regarding the Kanal Istanbul project, June 24, 2021.
Turkey Takes First Step in 'Crazy' Canal Project
The $15 billion project aims to ease marine traffic in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Jun 28th, 2021
Cargo ships docked in the Port of Los Angeles, March 3, 2021.
Merchant Ship Crews Still Stuck at Sea
More than 15 months into the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of seafarers remain stranded.
Jun 28th, 2021
Defense Waste Processing Facility, Savannah River Site, near Aiken, S.C., Nov. 20, 2013.
U.S. Officials Double Down on Nuclear Modernization
National laboratory leaders say the nation has the opportunity to re-imagine its entire nuclear enterprise.
Jun 28th, 2021
Low-lying communities near rivers and bays face increasing risk of flooding.
How a 'Managed Retreat' Can Reinvent Cities
It's time to preserve the essential while redesigning high-risk areas.
Jun 25th, 2021
Shareholders arrive for Toshiba's general meeting of shareholders in Tokyo Friday, June 25, 2021. Battered Japanese nuclear and electronics giant Toshiba Corp. faced off with shareholders Friday, seeking to shake off serious questions about governance at the once revered brand.
Toshiba Shareholders Oust Chairman
The once-revered brand is facing pushback.
Jun 25th, 2021
Core & Maun
Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Geotextile Supplier
L & M Bag & Supply represents Core & Main's 13th acquisition since it spun off from HD Supply in 2017.
Jun 24th, 2021
I Stock 1134061703
Infrastructure Spending Plans Bode Well for Manufacturers
Repairs to roads, bridges and other infrastructure are giving companies that make machinery and materials a solid foundation for growth.
Jun 24th, 2021
St. Louis, Mo.
Appeals Court Strikes Down St. Louis-area Pipeline
The panel said federal regulators failed to prove that it was really needed.
Jun 24th, 2021
Wages
Manufacturing Wages Now Competing with Fast Food, Retail
It's a big problem for the manufacturing industry.
Jun 23rd, 2021