Aerospace CEO: Spread Your Wings to Spread the Risk

"This year has served as a stark reminder ... that our desire to innovate should be unceasing, as should our desire to constantly drive our technology into relevant, yet unchartered territories."

Nov 3rd, 2020
Damien Marc
Damien Marc Ceo Of Jpb Système (002)

As the CEO of a manufacturing company, 2020 has certainly provided the opportunity to ponder as we gradually edge closer to the end of the year. Like many similar companies, we had a tough period towards the midway point, and with the aerospace sector hit particularly hard, there remains a degree of uncertainty as to exactly when things will bounce back to where they were pre-COVD 19.

Be that as it may, this year also saw our company celebrate 25 years of business, while at the same time hitting some impressive milestone shipments on two of our most established flagship technology solutions.

This year has served as a stark reminder to me as a manufacturer that our desire to innovate should be unceasing, as should our desire to constantly drive our technology proposition into relevant, yet unchartered territories of other industry sectors. In fact, this was part of our strategic growth strategy long before COVID-19 disrupted our lives.

As manufacturers we should never stand still, but always ensure versatility within our product offering – both for our established customer base within our main heritage sector, as well as beyond.

From our own perspective, despite being a go-to supplier and solutions provider solving key challenges for aircraft engine manufacturers, we continue to extend our reach into other application areas within the same sector, for example, within aircraft operating systems such as landing gear and hydraulic or pneumatic systems.

Perhaps more importantly, the functional attributes of our core aerospace-focused products open up the possibility for such products to directly address certain needs within other sectors. For two of our solutions in particular, there are opportunities within the energy market among manufacturers of engine turbines for power generation. Beyond that, certain areas of the mobility sector, such as railway rolling stock, offer potential to step out of our familiar surroundings. Our products offer a very viable offering to new customers outside our key market.

In the constant quest to maintain revenue streams and support long term growth, going one step further and diversifying one’s technology proposition to develop completely different solutions for new markets, can never hurt. Last year, this saw my own company create its own manufacturing execution system (MES), KEYPROD, that delivers efficiency-enhancing benefits, regardless of the machines they are running or the sector in which they operate.

As I said previously, with our ‘home’ sector being aerospace, our company has clearly been in a brawl with COVID-19. And while I would not pretend that a global crisis on this scale is something that companies can properly prepare for, we’ve certainly found that it helps to have wider opportunities available thanks to a degree of dynamism across our solutions stable.

I think it’s useful for manufacturers to spread their proposition far and wide and knock on doors outside of their comfort zone to lessen existing dependency. For any company, this can only strengthen their hand when doing business – whether it’s during a pandemic or when industry is flourishing.


Damien Marc is the CEO of JPB Système.

More in Operations
Foxconn Mdm 5c8fdcc2cf8f5 5db1c1238b578
Foxconn Objects to Denial of Tax Credits
Wisconsin officials told Foxconn it would have to rewrite the original deal to reflect its scaled-back plans.
Nov 2nd, 2020
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, May 22, 2020.
Fed Expands Main Street Program to Smaller Firms
The Federal Reserve will support loans of as low as $100,000, down from an earlier minimum of $250,000.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Mb 77 Thumb
Company Breaks Ground on $1.7B Steel Mill in Kentucky
The plant will be able to produce 1.2 million tons of steel plates each year.
Oct 30th, 2020
Walmart store in Walpole, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019.
Walmart Removes Guns, Ammunition from Displays
The retailer cited "civil unrest" in some areas.
Oct 30th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 10 29 At 10 06 13 Am
Marvell Snags Inphi in Another Semiconductor Tie-Up
Consolidation in the semiconductor industry continues to accelerate.
Oct 29th, 2020
Amtico
Flooring Manufacturer Modifies Facilities to Produce Face Shields
What started as an opportunity to help a local school and frontline workers has become a new product offering.
Oct 29th, 2020
Motion Industries Sgsdedjd
Motion Industries Combining 2 Birmingham Locations in $11M Expansion
The expansion marks Mi's third local investment in as many years.
Oct 27th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, passers-by examine a storefront window in Boston's fashionable Newbury Street shopping district. U.S. consumer confidence dipped slightly in October as a new wave of coronavirus cases began across the country. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 100.9, from 101.8 in September.
Consumer Confidence Dips as Virus Spreads
Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity in the U.S.
Oct 27th, 2020
Pizza Dough I Stock 1166851830
Pizza Dough Co. Failed to Report Tampering Incidents
An ex-employee was charged after security footage showed him tampering with dough, but that wasn't the first incident.
Oct 27th, 2020
11096524 854574431254950 3237386941100851061 O
Smucker Selling Crisco to B&G for $550M
It follows Smucker's plan to exit the US baking market and focus more on core growth platforms.
Oct 27th, 2020
In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Lisa Su, second from right, president and CEO of AMD, attends the opening bell at Nasdaq to celebrate its 50th anniversary in New York. AMD is buying processing platform developer Xilinx in an all-stock deal valued at $35 billion.
$35B Deal Creates Silicon Valley Chip Giant
The combined company will compete with Intel.
Oct 27th, 2020
Durable Goods Ap
September Factory Orders Up 1.9%
But surging virus cases could pose a risk to the manufacturing sector.
Oct 27th, 2020