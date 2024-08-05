Coca-Cola to Pay $6B in IRS Back Taxes Case While Appealing Judge's Decision

The case dates back 17 years.

Ken Ritter
Aug 5, 2024
The Coca-Cola logo adorns the side of a delivery truck May 15, 2024, in southeast Denver. Coca-Cola reports earnings on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
The Coca-Cola logo adorns the side of a delivery truck May 15, 2024, in southeast Denver. Coca-Cola reports earnings on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Coca-Cola Co. said Friday it will pay $6 billion in back taxes and interest to the Internal Revenue Service while it appeals a final federal tax court decision in a case dating back 17 years.

The Atlanta beverage giant said it will continue to fight and believes it will win the legal dispute stemming from taxes and interest the IRS maintains the company owes from 2007, 2008 and 2009.

"The company looks forward to the opportunity to begin the appellate process and, as part of that process, will pay the agreed-upon liability and interest," it said in a statement. Coca-Cola spokesperson Scott Leith declined additional comment to The Associated Press.

U.S. Tax Court Judge Albert Lauber on Friday issued a two-sentence decision and order ending his look at the case. The dispute reached court in December 2015, shortly after the company said it notified the IRS that it owed $3.3 billion more in federal taxes and interest for those three years.

In its Friday statement, Coca-Cola accused the IRS of changing how it let the company calculate U.S. income based on profits amounting to more than $9 billion from foreign licensees and affiliates.

An IRS spokesperson did not immediately respond Friday to a telephone message from AP about the case.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in 2015, Coca-Cola said it had been following the same method to calculate its taxable U.S. income from foreign affiliates for nearly 30 years.

In a company quarterly report filed with SEC on Monday, which included guidance to investors, the company said it believes the IRS and Lauber "misinterpreted and misapplied the applicable regulations in reallocating income earned by the company's foreign licensees."

The publicly traded company said it expected that "some or all of (the $6 billion), plus accrued interest, would be refunded" if Coca-Cola wins its appeal. It has 90 days to file appeal documents.

Last week, the company raised its full-year sales guidance after reporting a stronger-than-expected second quarter, boosted by product price increases.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
Sponsored
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
August 1, 2024
This April 14, 2011 file picture shows the Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland.
Glencore Ordered to Pay Over $150M in Wake of Congo Mining Bribery Case
August 5, 2024
The Coca-Cola logo adorns the side of a delivery truck May 15, 2024, in southeast Denver. Coca-Cola reports earnings on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
Coca-Cola to Pay $6B in IRS Back Taxes Case While Appealing Judge's Decision
August 5, 2024
Work continues at a shale gas well drilling site in St. Mary's, Pa.
Harris Once Wanted to Ban Fracking, and Trump Wants Voters in Energy-Rich Pennsylvania to Remember
August 5, 2024
Related Stories
This April 14, 2011 file picture shows the Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland.
Laws & Regulations
Glencore Ordered to Pay Over $150M in Wake of Congo Mining Bribery Case
Elon Musk arrives at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 13, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Attorneys for Musk and Tesla’s corporate directors are asking a Delaware judge on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, to vacate her ruling requiring the company to rescind a massive and unprecedented pay package for Musk.
Laws & Regulations
Tesla Attorneys Ask Judge to Vacate Decision Invalidating Massive Pay Package for Elon Musk
Dol
Laws & Regulations
DOL Seeks Review of Alleged Labor Rights Denial at Chinese-Owned Parts Manufacturer
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
Sponsor Content
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
More in Laws & Regulations
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
Sponsored
5 Most Common Small Manufacturing Challenges According to Consultants
We asked manufacturing consultants to share insights about common small manufacturing challenges—and suggest a solution.
August 1, 2024
This April 14, 2011 file picture shows the Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland.
Laws & Regulations
Glencore Ordered to Pay Over $150M in Wake of Congo Mining Bribery Case
The company did not admit to the findings but said it would not appeal.
August 5, 2024
Work continues at a shale gas well drilling site in St. Mary's, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Harris Once Wanted to Ban Fracking, and Trump Wants Voters in Energy-Rich Pennsylvania to Remember
Harris’ campaign called Trump’s claims an “attempt to distract from his own plans."
August 5, 2024
Elon Musk arrives at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 13, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Attorneys for Musk and Tesla’s corporate directors are asking a Delaware judge on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, to vacate her ruling requiring the company to rescind a massive and unprecedented pay package for Musk.
Laws & Regulations
Tesla Attorneys Ask Judge to Vacate Decision Invalidating Massive Pay Package for Elon Musk
The judge concluded that Musk engineered the landmark 2018 pay package in sham negotiations.
August 5, 2024
Investigators from Israel examine wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia.
Aerospace
Lawyers Try to Block Boeing's Plea Deal
They say it's too lenient and lets plane maker avoid accountability.
August 1, 2024
A DJI Phantom 3 drone flies during a drone demonstration at a farm and winery in Cordova, Md. China
Laws & Regulations
China is Restricting Export of Drones That Can be Used for Military Purposes
The regulations take effect September 1.
August 1, 2024
The door plug from the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282's Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane is shown at the National Transportation Safety Board laboratory, in Washington.
Aerospace
Panel that Blew Off Boeing Jet Will Get Star Billing During Washington Hearing
The plane was at 16,000 feet and climbing toward cruise altitude when the door came off.
July 31, 2024
Dol
Laws & Regulations
DOL Seeks Review of Alleged Labor Rights Denial at Chinese-Owned Parts Manufacturer
The company reportedly dismissed a union delegate for organizing workers.
July 29, 2024
Ap24207655556510
Laws & Regulations
Court Says Chicken Wings Advertised as 'Boneless' Can Have Bones
The ruling found that “boneless” referred to a cooking style rather than "the absence of bones."
July 29, 2024
Stacks of glass panes are shown during a grand opening tour of the Fuyao Glass America plant, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Moraine, Ohio.
Laws & Regulations
Chinese Glass Maker Says It Wasn't Target of Raid at U.S. Plant Featured in Oscar-Winning Film
The investigation was focused on money laundering, potential human smuggling and labor exploitation.
July 29, 2024
Whitehouse
Laws & Regulations
NAM: Biden Has Rallied the World
CEO and President Jay Timmons said the administration has been sure to seek out manufacturers’ input.
July 23, 2024
Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colo.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Appeals Court Allows EPA Rule on Coal-Fired Power Plants to Remain in Place
The ruling comes amid many other legal challenges.
July 22, 2024
Meta and Facebook European headquarters in Dublin's Grand Canal Square.
Laws & Regulations
Facebook Parent Company Meta Fined for Violating Data Protection Laws
Nigeria has fined Meta for $220 Million.
July 22, 2024
Debris from a Norfolk Southern freight train lies scattered and burning along the tracks Feb. 4, 2023, the day after it derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Watchdog Investigating Delays in How Agency Used Sensor Plane After Fiery Ohio Derailment
The plane made it into the air four days after the disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment last year.
July 18, 2024
A 2021 Toyota Prius that runs on a hydrogen fuel cell sits on display at the Denver auto show.
Laws & Regulations
California Marks First State to Get Federal Funds for Hydrogen Energy Hub
Hub projects will be following in 16 other states.
July 18, 2024