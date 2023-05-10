$3.4M Fine Proposed Over 2021 California Oil Pipeline Leak

The company ignored 83 alarms indicating the offshore pipeline had leaked.

Associated Press
May 10, 2023
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021.
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021.
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An energy company should be fined nearly $3.4 million for safety violations involving a 2021 oil pipeline spill that fouled Southern California beaches, a federal regulator said.

Amplify Energy Corp. ignored 83 alarms indicating the offshore pipeline had leaked and failed to notify federal authorities or shut down the pipeline to San Pedro Bay until 17 hours after the first alarms, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said in a letter proposing the fine that was sent April 6 to the company's president.

An email to the Houston-based firm seeking comment wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

The pipeline carries oil to shore from platforms in San Pedro Bay, near the Los Angeles and Long Beach harbors.

The October 2021 spill of 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude oil created a miles-wide sheen in the ocean and sent blobs of crude ashore, primarily affecting the cities of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. It further shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened area wetlands.

Amplify Energy said the spill was linked to damage from two ships it accused of dragging anchors and striking the pipeline during a January 2021 storm. It reached an $85 million settlement with the vessel companies.

Southern California fishermen, tourism companies and property owners sued Amplify and the shipping vessels seeking compensation for their losses. Amplify agreed to pay $50 million and the vessel companies agreed to pay $45 million to settle those lawsuits.

Amplify also reached a plea deal with federal authorities for negligently discharging crude.

The company announced last month that it received approval from federal regulatory agencies to restart the pipeline.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
6 Brutal Questions That Leave Small Manufacturers Exhausted
Sponsored
6 Brutal Questions That Leave Small Manufacturers Exhausted
May 8, 2023
Natural gas arrives from the north along an underground 24-inch pipeline to Spire's Laclede/Lange Delivery Station in north St. Louis County on July 8, 2021.
New Pipeline Agency Rule Aimed at Cutting Methane Leaks
May 8, 2023
Forklift Money Bag
4 Questions to Assess Your Employee Retention Credit Eligibility
May 3, 2023
Exair Sized
Upgraded Certification for NEMA 4 Cabinet Coolers
April 25, 2023
Related Stories
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove, Jan. 11, 2006, in Stuttgart, Germany.
Laws & Regulations
Bye-Bye Blue Flame? NY to Require Gas-Free New Buildings
A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
California Approves Rule Phasing Out Big Diesel Trucks
Mark Totten, Democratic candidate for Michigan attorney general, gives his concession speech during an election night rally in Detroit, Nov. 4, 2014.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Files Charges in Michigan Over Diesel Engine Tampering
The Northwestern Energy's Laurel Generating Station, a natural gas-fired power plant, seen under construction near Laurel, Mont., on April 4, 2016.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Cancels Montana Gas Plant Permit Over Climate Impacts
More in Laws & Regulations
Natural gas arrives from the north along an underground 24-inch pipeline to Spire's Laclede/Lange Delivery Station in north St. Louis County on July 8, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
New Pipeline Agency Rule Aimed at Cutting Methane Leaks
The proposal would significantly improve the detection and repair of leaks from gas pipelines, keep more product in the pipes and prevent dangerous accidents.
May 8, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Economics
Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt
Janet Yellen did not rule out President Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default.
May 8, 2023
Ap23123612654393
Laws & Regulations
NJ GOP Seeks Wind Projects Halt to See If Whales Benefit
Since Dec. 1, 32 dead whales have washed ashore between Massachusetts and Florida.
May 4, 2023
Forklift Money Bag
Labor
4 Questions to Assess Your Employee Retention Credit Eligibility
Nowhere is there more confusion about who qualifies for the ERC than in the manufacturing sector.
May 3, 2023
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove, Jan. 11, 2006, in Stuttgart, Germany.
Laws & Regulations
Bye-Bye Blue Flame? NY to Require Gas-Free New Buildings
The phase-in starts in 2026.
May 3, 2023
A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
California Approves Rule Phasing Out Big Diesel Trucks
The rule would tackle pollution from heavy trucks used to transport goods through ports.
May 1, 2023
I Stock 1275422782
Labor
U.S. Agency Raises 'Serious Concerns' About Tech Visa Lottery
Officials say some are manipulating the system to gain an unfair advantage.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 913581158
Automotive
NTSB Commends FCC's Vehicle-to-Everything Waiver
This could help get lifesaving V2X technology on roads sooner.
April 28, 2023
Visitors stand near a flag of the Chinese Communist Party at an exhibition in Shanghai, Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Foreign Companies in China Face Growing Scrutiny, Pressure
The government is tightening control over businesses, which is clashing with efforts to lure back investors.
April 28, 2023
Mark Totten, Democratic candidate for Michigan attorney general, gives his concession speech during an election night rally in Detroit, Nov. 4, 2014.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Files Charges in Michigan Over Diesel Engine Tampering
Nine of the 11 have agreed to plead guilty.
April 27, 2023
Exair Sized
Laws & Regulations
Upgraded Certification for NEMA 4 Cabinet Coolers
The NEMA 4 (IP66) Cabinet Coolers are constructed from durable aluminum and designed to cool dust-tight, oil-tight, splash-resistant, indoor/outdoor enclosures.
April 25, 2023
A washed-up lobster trap and tangled lines on a beach in Biddeford, Maine, Nov. 13, 2009.
Laws & Regulations
Federal Program Targets Abandoned Crab, Lobster Traps
Abandoned fishing gear — known as "ghost nets" or "land mines of the sea" — is a worldwide problem.
April 25, 2023
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters during a news conference, Monday, April 24, 2023, in a second-grade classroom at Elmont Elementary School in Topeka, Kan.
Laws & Regulations
Kansas Has New Anti-ESG Law Amid Raft of Culture War Vetoes
Officials won't be allowed to use environmental, social and governance factors in investing public funds or deciding who receives government contracts.
April 25, 2023
The Lavender pit mine, where a copper operation stopped in 1974, sits outside Bisbee, Ariz., on May 12, 2019. A Nevada Democrat and an Idaho Republican expect to introduce a Senate bill Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to ensure mining companies can use lands neighboring their federal claims to dump waste as they always had before a U.S. appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation last year of a 150-year-old law.
Energy
Planned Senate Bill Would Counteract Mining Law Ruling
The measure is sure to meet staunch opposition from conservationists.
April 25, 2023
I Stock 1175392433
IOT
Seagate Fined $300M for Illegally Shipping Hard Drives to Huawei
It's the largest standalone penalty in Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security history.
April 21, 2023