4 Questions to Assess Your Employee Retention Credit Eligibility

Nowhere is there more confusion about who qualifies for the ERC than in the manufacturing sector.

Howard Makler
May 3, 2023
Forklift Money Bag

You may have heard of the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). It’s a payroll tax refund from the government offered to businesses that kept employees on payroll during COVID-19. Eligible companies can receive a refund of up to $26,000 per employee.

Perhaps nowhere is there more confusion about who qualifies for the ERC than in the manufacturing sector, which was deemed essential during the pandemic. As a result, thousands of businesses – including those across the manufacturing sector – are leaving billions of dollars on the table. There are many complex factors that determine whether a business is eligible. It’s important to do your homework on companies offering ERC assistance and ask some key questions.

Among them are four important ones:

  • Did my manufacturing business shut down during the pandemic? While manufacturing was considered essential during COVID-19, the IRS has kept the definition of a government shutdown fairly open, allowing room for varying situations. Depending on a business’s operations during COVID-19, it may qualify for shutdown requirements, making it potentially eligible for the ERC. However, a word of caution here: Many employers were subject to government orders requiring them to modify their operations, such as social distancing or the sanitizing of equipment or furnishings. For an employer to qualify for an ERC, the IRS requires that the governmental order caused more than a nominal effect on operations.
  • How did the supply chain affect my business? No manufacturer was untouched by the supply chain disruptions of the last three years. The IRS has said that in order for a business to claim the ERC, it must have been unable to obtain critical goods or materials from alternative suppliers, forcing its own operations to be fully or partially suspended.
  • Where is my business located? If it is in a single location, eligibility will be easier to assess than businesses with multiple locations. Companies operating in multiple locations were often subject to a variety of government orders. Some locations may have operated as normal while others were shut down. To qualify for an ERC, the IRS requires that the employer had established a policy to operate its business consistently across all locations. Fortunately, there are many ERC companies, such as Innovation Refunds, who are skilled in the ERC’s nuances and can help businesses navigate the process.
  • How was my business financially impacted? If revenue increased during 2020 and 2021, the business isn’t automatically disqualified for the ERC. It could still be eligible to receive the ERC if it experienced limitations in commerce, group meetings, and/or business travel, or if it was subject to a partial or full suspension due to a COVID-19 government order.

While the ERC process involves asking these questions and a few more, it’s important manufacturing companies take the necessary steps to determine if they can claim the capital that’s theirs to cover operating expenses, grow their businesses, hire quality talent, pay off debt, build a safety net, and so much more.

Howard Makler is the co-founder and CEO of Innovation Refunds.

Latest in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 31, 2023
I Stock 1364461419
Mexico Union Wins After U.S. Labor Complaint
April 25, 2023
Womenengineering
Greene Tweed Engineer Named 2023 Women MAKE Award Honoree
April 7, 2023
I Stock 1455038710
Most Americans Dissatisfied with Parental Leave Policies
March 23, 2023
Related Stories
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 2, 2022.
Labor
U.S. Urges Meat Companies to Ensure they Don't Use Child Labor
Sersie Cobb, a forklift operator, speaks at a strike outside a Ryder System Inc. warehouse in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Labor
Union Alleges Neglect in South Carolina Safety Inspections
Meat
Labor
Minnesota Meat Processing Firm Accused of Employing Minors
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 1044976394
E-Commerce
Amazon Failed to Provide Proper Medical Treatment, OSHA Probe Finds
At least six employees with head injuries and four with back injuries did not receive timely, necessary medical care.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 1275422782
Labor
U.S. Agency Raises 'Serious Concerns' About Tech Visa Lottery
Officials say some are manipulating the system to gain an unfair advantage.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 1364461419
Labor
Mexico Union Wins After U.S. Labor Complaint
But abuses go on.
April 25, 2023
Automotive
Automotive
How Will Automakers Transition Their Workforce to Favor EVs?
Auto workers need to retrain themselves to be EV-capable or risk losing their positions.
April 21, 2023
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 2, 2022.
Labor
U.S. Urges Meat Companies to Ensure they Don't Use Child Labor
Last year, the Labor Department found that more than 3,800 children had been working illegally.
April 13, 2023
An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon’s total injury rate for warehouse workers took a dip last year, but injuries were still worse than they were in 2020, according to an analysis released Wednesday, April 12, 2023, by a coalition of labor unions.
Labor
Amazon Worker Injuries Dip Last Year
But they were still worse than in 2020.
April 12, 2023
The Cisco logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Oct. 3, 2018, in New York's Times Square.
Labor
Cisco Engineer Discrimination Case Dismissed
However, the case against Cisco "remains ongoing."
April 12, 2023
Womenengineering
Labor
Greene Tweed Engineer Named 2023 Women MAKE Award Honoree
Amy AlSahsah won the Manufacturing Institute award for women in the manufacturing industry.
April 7, 2023
Sersie Cobb, a forklift operator, speaks at a strike outside a Ryder System Inc. warehouse in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Labor
Union Alleges Neglect in South Carolina Safety Inspections
According to the group, SC OSHA neglects industries staffed predominantly by Black employees.
April 5, 2023
Ap23068558737884
Automotive
About 5K GM Salaried Workers Take Buyouts, Avoiding Layoffs
GM said Tuesday that the offers will save about $1 billion per year in costs, about half of the $2 billion it wants to cut annually by the end of 2024.
April 5, 2023
The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding area on Jan. 24, 2020, south of Tucson, Ariz.
Labor
Union Pacific Sued After Firing Rail Worker on Medical Leave
The company routinely hires private investigators to check out employees' medical leave claims, allegedly.
April 5, 2023
Ap23094669242330
Labor
Jury Awards $3.2 million to Ex-Tesla Worker for Racial Abuse
Tesla has adamantly denied the allegations made in state court and lashed back by accusing the agency of abusing its authority.
April 5, 2023
A repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, named Cosmic Girl, carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, takes off from Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport, Newquay, England, on Jan. 9, 2023. Virgin Orbit said Thursday March 16, 2023 it is pausing all operations amid reports that the company is furloughing almost all its staff as part of a bid to seek a funding lifeline.
Aerospace
Virgin Orbit Seeks Bankruptcy Protection after Mission Fail
The company laid off most of its staff on Friday.
April 4, 2023
Oryanan Lewis works in the computer lab at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City, Ala., on Feb. 23, 2023.
Labor
Community Colleges Are Reeling
Students are abandoning them in droves.
April 3, 2023