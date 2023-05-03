Bye-Bye Blue Flame? NY to Require Gas-Free New Buildings

The phase-in starts in 2026.

Michael Hill
May 3, 2023
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove, Jan. 11, 2006, in Stuttgart, Germany.
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove, Jan. 11, 2006, in Stuttgart, Germany.
AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is banning natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings, a policy that's part of a national movement aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The law negotiated by Gov. Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats in the Legislature is part of the state budget and puts New York in the forefront of states targeting emissions from buildings. When the phase-in starts in 2026, newly constructed buildings will have to forego fossil fuel equipment in favor of devices like induction ranges and heat pumps that run on electricity.

The state mandate applies only to new construction and does not affect existing buildings.

"I want to be very clear. I know people love to misinterpret this, but people with existing gas stoves, you're welcome to keep them," Hochul told reporters Tuesday, before lawmakers began voting on the budget.

"This is where our nation has to go eventually," she said "But I want to make sure that it's not a bumpy road to the transition."

The budget bill with the ban was approved by lawmakers Tuesday night. Other budget bills still needed to be considered.

Government efforts to wean society off of fossil fuel-burning equipment — especially gas stoves — have been slammed by Republican officials and other opponents as heavy-handed infringements on consumer choice. But environmentalists say climate goals can't be reached without addressing homes and businesses.

The new construction mandate avoids — at least for now — the more politically fraught issue of replacing existing fossil fuel equipment. But critics say it will add costs to new construction and put more strain on the electrical grid, while still limiting options for buyers of newly constructed homes.

"Why shouldn't people have a choice on how to heat their home?" asked Republican Assemblyman Phil Palmesano.

The measure will prohibit the installation of fossil-fuel equipment in new buildings, starting in 2026 for structures of seven stories or less. The ban for larger buildings starts in 2029.

There are number of exemptions, such as for emergency backup power and for commercial food establishments, laboratories and car washes.

Advocates say New York is the first state in the nation to adopt such a law. Though Washington state recently approved codes that will require the installation of heat pumps in most buildings.

Also, more than 80 local governments in the United States have approved all-electric new construction requirements, with many of them municipalities in California, according to the Building Decarbonization Coalition.

New York City begins phasing in its rules for all-electric new construction next year.

The focus on new construction — instead of existing buildings — is seen as a logical first step to meet broader emissions reduction goals. New York's long-term emissions goals include a 40% reduction by 2030 and an 85% reduction by 2050, compared to 1990 levels.

"In some ways, this is the technological low-hanging fruit," said Liz Moran of Earthjustice. "One of the easy things for the state to do is to ensure that we aren't locking ourselves into more dependance on fossil fuels."

Heat pumps transfer heat from a source — such as outside air or geothermal energy stored in the ground — to warm up interior spaces or water. Though upfront costs can run well over $5,000, proponents say heat pumps can be less expensive to operate than fossil fuel in the long run.

Critics question whether heats pumps can keep people warm in places with frigid winters, like upstate New York. Experts say models on the market today can perform when temperatures drop well below zero.

In Syracuse, New York, Walter Putter said his unit has worked well through multiple winters, though he used an electric heater element built into the system for an added boost when the overnight low plunged to minus 12 this winter.

Putter, who heats and cools his five-bedroom home with a heat pump. He has a separate heat pump for heating water, as well as roof-top solar panels.

"My wife was skeptical that the house would stay warm without some sort of fire burning in the basement," Putter said. "But she's convinced."

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 28, 2023
Exair Sized
Upgraded Certification for NEMA 4 Cabinet Coolers
April 25, 2023
A washed-up lobster trap and tangled lines on a beach in Biddeford, Maine, Nov. 13, 2009.
Federal Program Targets Abandoned Crab, Lobster Traps
April 25, 2023
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters during a news conference, Monday, April 24, 2023, in a second-grade classroom at Elmont Elementary School in Topeka, Kan.
Kansas Has New Anti-ESG Law Amid Raft of Culture War Vetoes
April 25, 2023
Related Stories
A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
California Approves Rule Phasing Out Big Diesel Trucks
Mark Totten, Democratic candidate for Michigan attorney general, gives his concession speech during an election night rally in Detroit, Nov. 4, 2014.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Files Charges in Michigan Over Diesel Engine Tampering
The Northwestern Energy's Laurel Generating Station, a natural gas-fired power plant, seen under construction near Laurel, Mont., on April 4, 2016.
Laws & Regulations
Judge Cancels Montana Gas Plant Permit Over Climate Impacts
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Va., Nov. 20, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Supreme Court Chews on Jack Daniel's Dog Toy Dispute
More in Laws & Regulations
Forklift Money Bag
Labor
4 Questions to Assess Your Employee Retention Credit Eligibility
Nowhere is there more confusion about who qualifies for the ERC than in the manufacturing sector.
May 3, 2023
A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
California Approves Rule Phasing Out Big Diesel Trucks
The rule would tackle pollution from heavy trucks used to transport goods through ports.
May 1, 2023
I Stock 1275422782
Labor
U.S. Agency Raises 'Serious Concerns' About Tech Visa Lottery
Officials say some are manipulating the system to gain an unfair advantage.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 913581158
Automotive
NTSB Commends FCC's Vehicle-to-Everything Waiver
This could help get lifesaving V2X technology on roads sooner.
April 28, 2023
Visitors stand near a flag of the Chinese Communist Party at an exhibition in Shanghai, Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Foreign Companies in China Face Growing Scrutiny, Pressure
The government is tightening control over businesses, which is clashing with efforts to lure back investors.
April 28, 2023
Mark Totten, Democratic candidate for Michigan attorney general, gives his concession speech during an election night rally in Detroit, Nov. 4, 2014.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Files Charges in Michigan Over Diesel Engine Tampering
Nine of the 11 have agreed to plead guilty.
April 27, 2023
Exair Sized
Laws & Regulations
Upgraded Certification for NEMA 4 Cabinet Coolers
The NEMA 4 (IP66) Cabinet Coolers are constructed from durable aluminum and designed to cool dust-tight, oil-tight, splash-resistant, indoor/outdoor enclosures.
April 25, 2023
A washed-up lobster trap and tangled lines on a beach in Biddeford, Maine, Nov. 13, 2009.
Laws & Regulations
Federal Program Targets Abandoned Crab, Lobster Traps
Abandoned fishing gear — known as "ghost nets" or "land mines of the sea" — is a worldwide problem.
April 25, 2023
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters during a news conference, Monday, April 24, 2023, in a second-grade classroom at Elmont Elementary School in Topeka, Kan.
Laws & Regulations
Kansas Has New Anti-ESG Law Amid Raft of Culture War Vetoes
Officials won't be allowed to use environmental, social and governance factors in investing public funds or deciding who receives government contracts.
April 25, 2023
The Lavender pit mine, where a copper operation stopped in 1974, sits outside Bisbee, Ariz., on May 12, 2019. A Nevada Democrat and an Idaho Republican expect to introduce a Senate bill Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to ensure mining companies can use lands neighboring their federal claims to dump waste as they always had before a U.S. appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation last year of a 150-year-old law.
Energy
Planned Senate Bill Would Counteract Mining Law Ruling
The measure is sure to meet staunch opposition from conservationists.
April 25, 2023
I Stock 1175392433
IOT
Seagate Fined $300M for Illegally Shipping Hard Drives to Huawei
It's the largest standalone penalty in Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security history.
April 21, 2023
Panel
Energy
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $82M to Increase Domestic Solar Manufacturing, Recycling
In an effort to strengthen the American clean energy grid.
April 20, 2023
I Stock 1323017775 (3)
Laws & Regulations
Metalhouse President Indicted for Sanction Evasion, Money Laundering
He paid more than $150 million for steelmaking materials from an oligarch.
April 18, 2023
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove, Jan. 11, 2006.
Laws & Regulations
Court Throws Out California City's Ban on Natural Gas
Restaurant owners had argued the ordinance bypassed federal energy regulations.
April 18, 2023
I Stock 1369268936 (1)
Automotive
New U.S. Tax Credit Rules Narrow List of Eligible EVs
Most of the more than 60 electric or plug-in hybrids on sale in the U.S. won't get any tax credits.
April 17, 2023