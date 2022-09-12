Biden to Announce New Support for U.S. Biotech Production

To boost biomanufacturing in pharmaceuticals but also in agriculture, plastics and energy.

Christopher Rugaber
Sep 12, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sep. 9, 2022, after attending a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio.
President Joe Biden speaks before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sep. 9, 2022, after attending a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S., the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry.

Biden on Monday signed an executive order implementing the initiative and later, in remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, will address how biotech can help fight cancer. On Wednesday, the Democratic president's administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies, according to a White House fact sheet.

The initiative will seek to boost biomanufacturing in pharmaceuticals but also in other industries such as agriculture, plastics and energy. A senior administration official wouldn't say how much funding will be announced Wednesday.

Biomanufacturing processes can program microbes to make specialty chemicals and compounds, the fact sheet said. Biomanufacturing can be used to make alternatives to oil-based chemicals, plastics and textiles.

The executive order follows bipartisan legislation Biden signed last month that provided $52 billion to subsidize the production of semiconductors, construction of new chip plants and research and development in the United States.

That legislation was intended to reduce the U.S. economy's reliance on semiconductors made overseas, particularly in Taiwan, and to respond to greater efforts by China to develop its own chip industry.

Biden touted the benefits of the semiconductor law on Friday, in a stop in Columbus, Ohio, where chip giant Intel has broken ground on a new $20 billion factory.

The administration official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and insisted on anonymity, said the White House wants to support manufacturing biotech products that are developed in the U.S., rather than seeing American innovations produced abroad.

The official said that the administration was aiming to expand domestic biomanufacturing capacity and that other countries, especially China, have been aggressively investing in the sector, posing risks to U.S. leadership and competitiveness.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Ep92 Raw 00 00 02 17 still001
U.S. Military Held Fake Press Conference to Warn Against CBD Use
September 7, 2022
As Hawaii transitions toward its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045, the state's last coal-fired power plant closed this week ahead of a state law that bans the use of coal as a source of electricity beginning in 2023.
Hawaii Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant as Ban Begins
September 1, 2022
Southern Nevada Water Authority maintenance mechanics, from left, Jason Dondoy, Patrick Smith and Tony Mercado install a spacer flange after removing an energy dissipator at the Low Lake Level Pumping Station (L3P3) at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on April 27, 2022, outside of Las Vegas.
Deadline Looms for Drought-Stricken States to Cut Water Use
August 15, 2022
Related Stories
President Joe Biden reacts as he departs after speaking at a Democratic National Committee event at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Tell Ohioans His Policies Will Revive Manufacturing
In a deal announced Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.
Laws & Regulations
Juul to Pay Nearly $440M to Settle States' Teen Vaping Probe
Court
Laws & Regulations
North Dakota High Court Backs State in Oil Company Dispute
As Hawaii transitions toward its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045, the state's last coal-fired power plant closed this week ahead of a state law that bans the use of coal as a source of electricity beginning in 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Hawaii Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant as Ban Begins
More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 538463298
Laws & Regulations
Engineering Exec Gets 18 Months for Bid Rigging
He rigged bids on more than 300 aluminum structure projects.
September 9, 2022
A surfer walks by as workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021.
Laws & Regulations
Oil Company Settles Criminal Cases in California Spill
The pipeline broke, spilling about 25,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean.
September 9, 2022
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen tours the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center before speaking about the Biden Administration's economic agenda in Dearborn, Mich., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Automotive
Treasury Secretary Tours Ford EV Plant in Mich.
The visit was part of a monthlong tour to highlight new laws intended to repair the economy, boost computer chip manufacturing, lower prescription drug prices, expand clean energy and revamp the country’s infrastructure.
September 9, 2022
The plaintiff, Ulf Allhoff-Cramer, says drier soil and heavier rains due to climate change are harming his fields, cattle and commercial forests.
Automotive
German Court Keeps Hearing Farmer's Climate Case Against VW
The farmer is seeking to force Volkswagen to end the sale of combustion engine vehicles.
September 9, 2022
President Joe Biden reacts as he departs after speaking at a Democratic National Committee event at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Laws & Regulations
Biden to Tell Ohioans His Policies Will Revive Manufacturing
The president will be at the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility.
September 9, 2022
I Stock 636789330
Laws & Regulations
Instrument Company to Pay $625,000 for Violating Buy American Act
The company said the goods were made in the U.S. when they were actually manufactured in China.
September 8, 2022
Ep92 Raw 00 00 02 17 still001
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Military Held Fake Press Conference to Warn Against CBD Use
Service members can't even wash their cats with CBD shampoo.
September 7, 2022
In a deal announced Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.
Laws & Regulations
Juul to Pay Nearly $440M to Settle States' Teen Vaping Probe
Additionally, Juul faces hundreds of personal lawsuits.
September 7, 2022
I Stock 1394076946
Laws & Regulations
Feds Seek More Detail on Chinese Company's Corn Milling Plant
The planned $700 million project is near a U.S. Air Force base.
September 6, 2022
I Stock 1217355380
Laws & Regulations
Tech CEO Convicted in Test Fraud Case
He said he invented technology that tested for allergies and COVID-19 using only a few drops of blood.
September 6, 2022
Court
Laws & Regulations
North Dakota High Court Backs State in Oil Company Dispute
The decision could eventually bring millions of dollars to public schools and colleges.
September 6, 2022
A Chevrolet Volt hybrid car is seen charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles, Oct. 17, 2018.
Automotive
17 States Weigh Adopting California's Electric Car Mandate
Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government's standard vehicle emissions standards.
September 6, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
$1 Billion in Federal Economic Grants Headed Coast to Coast
The grants will be used for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation.
September 2, 2022
I Stock 1323017775
Laws & Regulations
Drug Company CEO Pleads Guilty to Selling Tainted Medicine
He allowed contaminated medicine to go to pediatric hospitals.
September 2, 2022