Biden Planning to Tap Oil Reserve to Control Gas Prices

High prices have not coaxed a meaningful jump in oil production.

Mar 31st, 2022
Zeke MillerJosh Boak
Michael Balsamo
President Joe Biden speaks about status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington.
President Joe Biden speaks about status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve, according to two people familiar with the decision, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement is expected Thursday when Biden delivers remarks on his administration's plans to combat rising gas prices. The duration of the release hasn't been finalized but could last for several months. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the decision.

The expected move by Biden shows that oil remains a key vulnerability for the U.S. at home and abroad. Higher prices have crushed Biden’s approval domestically, while also adding billions of dollars to the Russian war chest as it wages war on Ukraine. The release of reserves would create pressures that could reduce oil prices, though Biden has already twice ordered releases from the strategic reserves without causing a meaningful shift in oil markets.

Part of Biden's conundrum is that high prices have not coaxed a meaningful jump in oil production. The planned release is a way to increase supplies. The markets reacted quickly with crude oil prices dropping more than 3% on Thursday morning to roughly $104 a barrel. Still, oil is up from roughly $60 a year ago as supplies have not kept up with demand as the world economy began to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Americans on average use about 21 million barrels of oil daily, with about 40% of the consumption devoted to gasoline, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Domestic oil production is equal to more than half of the country's usage, but high prices have not led companies to return to their pre-pandemic levels of output. The U.S. is producing on average 11.7 million barrels daily, down from 13 million barrels in early 2020.

Republican lawmakers have said the problem rests with the Biden administration being hostile to oil permits and the construction of new pipelines such as the Keystone XL. Democrats have countered that the country needs to move to renewable energy such as wind and solar that could reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and Russia President Vladimir Putin's leverage.

"I think the administration’s anti-fossil fuel views are sort of like a religion," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell told Punchbowl News in a Thursday interview. "They’re kind of unconnected with the needs of not only our country but the world. This policy is driven by the hard left, which the president almost never crosses. And, until that policy changes, we’re gonna have a problem.”

Oil producers have been more focused on meeting the needs of investors than consumers, according to a survey released last week by the Dallas Federal Reserve. About 59% of the executives surveyed said investor pressure to preserve “capital discipline” amid high prices was the reason they weren’t pumping more, while fewer than 10% blamed government regulation.

The steady release from the reserves would be a meaningful sum and come near to closing the domestic production gap relative to February 2020, before the coronavirus caused a steep decline in oil output.

The Biden administration in November announced the release of 50 million barrels from the strategic reserve in coordination with other countries. And after the Russia-Ukraine war began, the U.S. and 30 other countries agreed to an additional release of 60 million barrels from reserves, with half of the total coming from the U.S.

According to the Department of Energy, which manages it, more than 568 million barrels of oil were held in the reserve as of March 25.

News of the administration’s planning was first reported by Bloomberg.

More in Laws & Regulations
In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty driver's seat and a moving steering wheel drive passengers during an autonomous vehicle ride in Chandler, Ariz. A small maker of autonomous vehicle systems could be in hot water with U.S. highway safety regulators over how quickly it reported the crash of a test vehicle last fall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents released Monday, March 28, 2022 that it's investigating Pony.ai's reporting of an Oct. 28 crash in Fremont, California.
Autonomous Vehicle Company Faces Investigation Over Crash Report
Did Pony.ai try to buck the system?
Mar 28th, 2022
Uaw
Ex-UAW Official Pleads Guilty to Embezzling $2.2M from Union
He is the 17th defendant convicted in an ongoing criminal investigation.
Mar 28th, 2022
Pipeline
Mining Group: 'Attack' on Alabama Pipeline Prompts Reward
Company officials alleged that a late-night explosion was linked to a labor dispute.
Mar 25th, 2022
This May 4, 2021 file photo shows the outside of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington. Small businesses that have been buffeted by the pandemic, inflation and shipping woes have another challenge to add to their plate: taxes. Tax season can be complicated for everyone, but as the April 18 filing deadline looms, small business owners, contractors, entrepreneurs and others face even more rules and regulations that are ever-changing. The Internal Revenue Service has announced a backlog and warned that more delays are to be expected. The IRS said earlier this month it was hiring 10,000 workers to deal with a backlog of 23 million items triggered by limiting operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Small Businesses Face Tax Headaches on Top of Pandemic Woes
Small-business owners, contractors, entrepreneurs and others face a raft of ever-changing rules.
Mar 25th, 2022
I Stock 508441365
Ammunition Manufacturer Ordered to Pay Whistleblower $597,000
The employee was forced off the board for reporting potentially illegal stock transactions.
Mar 24th, 2022
Construction equipment sits next to the site where an 800-room luxury hotel will be built alongside the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 22, 2022.
Pandemic Relief Money Spent on Hotel, Ballpark, Ski Slopes
Permissive rules about how the pandemic money could be spent left state and local governments facing few limitations.
Mar 24th, 2022
Mark Forkner, a former Boeing Co. test pilot, was acquitted Wednesday, March 23, 2022, on felony charges of deceiving federal regulators about a key flight-control system that played a role in two deadly crashes involving 737 Max jets.
Former Boeing Test Pilot Found Not Guilty of Deceiving FAA
He was accused of misleading regulators about the amount of training pilots would need to fly 737 Max jets.
Mar 24th, 2022
The SEC’s proposed rules include some reporting of so-called Scope 3 emissions, in companies’ supply chains and use of their products.
SEC Proposes Far-Reaching Climate Disclosure Rules for Companies
Here’s where the rules may be vulnerable to legal challenges.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, Washington, March 9, 2020.
SEC Says it Can Subpoena Musk Over Tweets
The commission also disclosed that it is investigating 2021 tweets that asked whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake.
Mar 23rd, 2022
In this May 9, 2019 photo, steel rods produced at the Gerdau Ameristeel mill in St. Paul, MN, await shipment.
U.S. to Lift Taxes on UK Steel, Aluminum
The British agreed to lift retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, including whiskey.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Tanker trucks line up near a natural gas burn-off, Williston, N.D., June 9, 2014.
Feds Propose Climate Change Disclosure Requirement
The proposal would require companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks.
Mar 22nd, 2022
I Stock 1172759361
NYPD Accused of Collecting DNA for 'Rogue' Database
A lawsuit alleges that officers routinely offer people a beverage, cigarette or chewing gum — then collect DNA from the items.
Mar 22nd, 2022