China Sanctions Raytheon, Lockheed over Taiwan Deal

China wants the U.S. government to sever military ties with Taiwan.

Feb 21st, 2022
Associated Press
China said Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, it will impose new sanctions on U.S. defense contractors Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin due to their arms sales to Taiwan, stepping up a feud with Washington over security and Beijing’s strategic ambitions.
China said Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, it will impose new sanctions on U.S. defense contractors Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin due to their arms sales to Taiwan, stepping up a feud with Washington over security and Beijing’s strategic ambitions.
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China said Monday it will impose new sanctions on U.S. defense contractors Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin due to their arms sales to Taiwan, stepping up a feud with Washington over security and Beijing’s strategic ambitions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the move at a daily press briefing, citing a newly passed Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law that took effect in 2021. It was in response to a $100 million deal approved by the U.S. for maintenance of Taiwan's missile defense systems by the two companies.

“China once again urges the U.S. government and relevant parties to . . . stop arms sales to Taiwan and sever military ties with Taiwan," Wang said.

“China will continue to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty and security interests in accordance with the development of the situation," he said without giving any details.

Taiwan is a democratically self-governed island that communist-ruled China claims as its own territory. The two sides split amid civil war in 1949.

The U.S. has no formal relations with Taiwan but is its main ally. It has increased weapons sales in recent years, angering China with the sales. U.S. law requires the government to ensure Taiwan can defend itself.

Beijing regularly pressures American companies to try to influence U.S. policy.

In October 2020, Beijing also announced sanctions against Raytheon and other defense contractors and “relevant American individuals.” A day later, the State Department said it had notified Congress of plans for a $2.37 billion sale of Harpoon attack missiles to Taiwan.

It's unclear what penalties, if any, were imposed. U.S. weapons or military aircraft sales to Taiwan in 2010, 2015 and 2019 drew similar threats of sanctions.

China maintains that U.S. arms sale to Taiwan violates its so-called “one-China principle" and provisions of agreements between Beijing and Washington.

Tensions over Taiwan have been mounting as Beijing has stepped up military activity around the island to try to force concessions from the pro-independence administration of President Tsai Ing-wen. The Communist Party also is using the Chinese mainland’s growing economic weight to pressure other governments to cut diplomatic and unofficial ties with Taiwan.

Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and other defense industry giants face controls on sales to China of military and dual-use technologies that have both defense and commercial applications. But they also have major civilian businesses and China is a huge market for aviation, among other industries.

---

Associated Press video producer Liu Zheng contributed to this report from Beijing.

More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Volkswagen factory, Zwickau, Germany, April 23, 2020.
Companies' Russia Ties Could Make Sanctions Tough
Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Pirelli and Siemens all have strong ties to the country.
Feb 17th, 2022
Alondra Nelson speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Wilmington, Del., Jan. 16, 2021.
Biden Taps 2 for Top Science Post
They will split the duties of their predecessor, who resigned under a cloud.
Feb 17th, 2022
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson listens to question from lawmakers during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on the implementation of aviation safety reform at the Capitol in Washington, on Nov. 3, 2021. Dickson says he has 'made the very difficult decision to step down as FAA Administrator, effective March 31.'
FAA Head Resigns
The agency's reputation was battered before Stephen Dickson became administrator.
Feb 17th, 2022
A police officer walks among protest vehicles as he distributes notices to protesters, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Ottawa.
Truckers' Siege in Ottawa Goes On
Protesters in trucks and other vehicles have jammed the streets of the capital.
Feb 17th, 2022
Sandy Hook families aimed to hold the makers of the guns used in the shooting responsible.
Sandy Hook Settlement Unlikely to Unleash Flood of Gun Maker Lawsuits
It’s unclear if it’s a game changer for gun control advocates.
Feb 16th, 2022
Miami, Fla., Nov. 2017.
Mexican Scientist Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia
He was co-opted by Russian agents into surveilling a U.S. government informant.
Feb 16th, 2022
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021.
Facebook Parent Settles Decade-Old Privacy Lawsuit
Meta has agreed to delete all the data it "wrongfully collected" during that period.
Feb 16th, 2022
In this Friday, March 31, 2017, file photo, Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility in South Carolina after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. Federal safety officials aren't ready to give back authority for approving new planes to Boeing when it comes to the large 787 jet, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The plane has been plagued by production flaws for more than a year.
Regulators Won't Let Boeing Certify New 787 Jets for Flight
The FAA will perform final inspections and clear each new plane until it is confident in Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing.
Feb 15th, 2022
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at a press conference in Weslaco, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022.
Texas AG Sues Facebook Parent Over Facial Recognition
The lawsuit alleges that Meta unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes.
Feb 15th, 2022
The Pentagon, Arlington, Va.
Pentagon Says Contractor Mergers Hurt National Security, Economy
A new report lays out steps to block mergers that run contrary to Defense Department interests.
Feb 15th, 2022
North Face I Stock 459223977
Patagonia, North Face Threaten to Boycott Trade Show
Major apparel companies are taking issue with a proposal to move the event to a controversial location.
Feb 15th, 2022