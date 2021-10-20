Union Pacific and its Unions Sue Each Other Over Vaccine

The unions say the railroad should have negotiated a vaccine requirement with them, but Union Pacific says it's just complying with Pres. Biden's order.

Oct 20th, 2021
Josh Funk
In this July 31, 2018, file photo, a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb. Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
In this July 31, 2018, file photo, a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb. Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The unions argue that the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad should have negotiated with them before announcing it would require all employees to get the shots. The railroad contends in its own lawsuit that it believes it has the authority to require the vaccine under its existing contracts because it can set standards for when employees are fit for duty.

Union Pacific announced this month that it would require all employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 to comply with an executive order President Joe Biden issued requiring all federal contractors to have their employees vaccinated. The railroad is also offering its union employees a $300 bonus if they get the shots. Nonunion employees at the railroad are being offered a half day of vacation if they get vaccinated.

On the same day the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — Transportation Division, or SMART-TD, union filed its lawsuit against the railroad, Union Pacific filed its own lawsuit Friday against SMART-TD and two other unions that objected to the vaccination mandate to force the issue.

“This action is necessary to prevent any disruption of the national rail network and to avoid any impact on America’s supply chain, as it continues to recover from the pandemic,” Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South said in a statement.

Vaccine mandates from governments and other businesses have generated resistance in various workplaces.

The railroad told employees that they would be medically disqualified under their contracts rather than fired if they didn't get the shots.

But the unions said Union Pacific was unfairly changing the conditions of their employment without bargaining over it as required.

“We also recognize the seriousness of the pandemic, but such does not permit the carrier to institute an arbitrary policy, which will have a sweeping effect on the current working conditions at Union Pacific Railroad,” SMART-TD officials said in a letter to railroad executives.

The other unions that objected to the mandate were the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way unit of the International Teamsters union and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

The engineers' union pointed out to the railroad that many people across the country have been reluctant to get vaccinated.

“The carrier certainly must be aware that there is a substantial divide in this country when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination,” officials from the BLET union wrote to the railroad. “Moreover, it should come as no surprise that many of our members are opposed to being forced to get a vaccination, for a variety of reasons, while many have already been vaccinated.”

Union Pacific is one of the nation’s largest railroads. it operates 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states.

More in Laws & Regulations
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
Sponsored
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
The Export-Import Bank of the United States offers a number of tools to assist all U.S. manufacturers, and works to ensure that these opportunities are readily available to businesses owned by minorities and women. Watch video to learn more.
Oct 7th, 2021
Epa Michael Regan 2 Ap
EPA Unveils Strategy to Regulate Toxic 'Forever Chemicals'
PFAS have been associated with serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight.
Oct 18th, 2021
Oil Field
North Dakota Oil Executive Pleads Guilty in Fraud Scheme
He faces up to 40 years in prison.
Oct 14th, 2021
In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says the Biden administration will hold lease sales for up to seven offshore wind farms on the East and West coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico in the next four years.
New Wind Farms Would Dot U.S. Coastlines Under Biden Plan
The plan would deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.
Oct 14th, 2021
In this Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest outside the courthouse where the bankruptcy of the company is taking place in White Plains, N.Y. A federal judge on Wednesday, Oct. 13 allowed Purdue Pharma to resume its work carrying out the recent $10 billion settlement plan that allowed the Oxycontin maker to emerge from bankruptcy.
Judge: Purdue Pharma Can Resume Groundwork on its Settlement
Lawyers said they want to be ready to get money quickly to governments and victims of the opioid crisis if the settlement stands.
Oct 14th, 2021
This Wednesday, June 18, 2014 file photo shows VUSE Digital Vapor Cigarette packaging during a launch event held by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, heath officials authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers.
FDA Authorizes First e-Cigarette, Cites Benefit for Smokers
The decision only applies to Vuse’s Solo e-cigarette and its tobacco-flavored nicotine cartridges.
Oct 13th, 2021
Supreme Court, Washington.
Company Asks Supreme Court to Keep Pipeline Running
Officials warned that a winter shutdown could be devastating to customers.
Oct 13th, 2021
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a bill signing ceremony, McAllen, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021.
Texas Gov. Orders Ban on Company Vaccine Mandates
The Biden administration is set to require employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly.
Oct 12th, 2021
In this May 19, 2021, file photo, a licensed practical nurse draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Starting Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra shots of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when.
Next on FDA's Agenda: Booster Shots of Moderna, J&J Vaccines
The panel will also look into the safety and effectiveness of mixing-and-matching different brands of vaccine.
Oct 12th, 2021
I Stock 1008913836
New Law to Ban Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment
The measure is part of an aggressive strategy to reduce pollution.
Oct 11th, 2021
In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. Marsh and prosecutors have agreed to ask for a two-year prison sentence on federal and state charges he lied about the progress of two nuclear plants that were never finished. A judge will sentence Marsh Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Former Exec Preps for 2-Year Prison Term Over Nuclear Debacle
He spent billions of dollars on nuclear plants that never generated a watt of power.
Oct 6th, 2021
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, at podium, speaks during a news conference at Marsh Creek State Park in Downingtown, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Shapiro filed criminal charges Tuesday against the developer of a problem-plagued pipeline that takes natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale gas field to an export terminal near Philadelphia.
Pipeline Developer Charged Over Systematic Contamination
The spill contaminated wetlands, a stream and part of a 535-acre lake.
Oct 6th, 2021