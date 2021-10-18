EPA Unveils Strategy to Regulate Toxic 'Forever Chemicals'

PFAS have been associated with serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight.

Oct 18th, 2021
Matthew Daly
Epa Michael Regan 2 Ap

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a broad strategy to regulate toxic industrial compounds associated with serious health conditions that are used in products ranging from cookware to carpets and firefighting foams.

Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said it is taking a series of actions to limit pollution from a cluster of long-lasting chemicals known as PFAS that are increasingly turning up in public drinking water systems, private wells and even food.

The plan is intended to restrict PFAS from being released into the environment, accelerate cleanup of PFAS-contaminated sites such as military bases and increase investments in research to learn more about where PFAS are found and how their spread can be prevented.

“This is a bold strategy that starts with immediate action" and includes additional steps "that will carry through this first term" of President Joe Biden, Regan said in an interview with The Associated Press. “We’re going to use every tool in our toolbox to restrict human exposure to these toxic chemicals.''

PFAS, called “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment, have been associated with serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight.

Under the strategy to be announced Monday, the EPA will move to set aggressive drinking water limits for PFAS under the Safe Drinking Water Act and will require PFAS manufacturers to report on how toxic their products are. The agency also is moving to designate PFAS as hazardous substances under the so-called Superfund law that allows the EPA to force companies responsible for the contamination to pay for the cleanup work or do it themselves.

The actions will make it easier for the EPA to ensure that cleanups are conducted safely and that “the polluter pays for that,″ Regan said.

The regulatory strategy comes as Congress considers wide-ranging legislation to set a national drinking water standard for certain PFAS chemicals and clean up contaminated sites across the country, including military bases where high rates of PFAS have been discovered.

PFAS is short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs and countless other consumer products. The chemical bonds are so strong that they don’t degrade or do so only slowly in the environment and remain in a person's bloodstream indefinitely.

Legislation passed by the House would set a national drinking water standard for PFAS and direct the EPA to develop discharge limits for a range of industries suspected of releasing PFAS into the water. The bill has stalled in the Senate.

While Regan welcomes congressional action, he said the EPA has authority to act on its own.

“You know, PFAS contamination has been devastating communities for decades now, even before we knew how dangerous these chemicals were,'' he told the AP.

A former North Carolina environmental regulator who took over as the EPA head in March, Regan said he saw firsthand in his home state how dangerous PFAS can be.

As North Carolina's top environmental official, Regan led negotiations that resulted in the cleanup of the Cape Fear River, which has been dangerously contaminated by PFAS industrial compounds that were released for decades from a manufacturing plant run by a spinoff of chemical giant DuPont.

“I spent time with families in their communities, talking to them about the fears and worries that they had,'' said Regan, who was set to announce the EPA actions Monday at a news conference in Raleigh. “I spent time talking to mothers who were concerned about potential long-term impacts to their children, caregivers who were wondering if terminal illnesses of their loved ones were connected" to the PFAS release from the Fayetteville Works plant.

“So there is a real sense of urgency,'' he added. "And in North Carolina, we moved forward. We followed the law and the science, and we held the polluter accountable.''

Still, he said the state would have been in a stronger position “if the federal government would have been a better, stronger partner.''

The EPA under his leadership has “done more in eight months" on PFAS than the previous administration did in four years, Regan said.

Officials expect a proposed rule on PFAS in drinking water by 2023, Regan said. “We’re going to move as quickly as possible to set these safe drinking water limits,'' he said.

Action on PFAS will not be done “on the backs of the American people,'' Regan added. “We are holding the polluters accountable, and we’re using the full extent of our statutory authority to be sure that they pay for what they’ve done.''

More in Laws & Regulations
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
Sponsored
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
The Export-Import Bank of the United States offers a number of tools to assist all U.S. manufacturers, and works to ensure that these opportunities are readily available to businesses owned by minorities and women. Watch video to learn more.
Oct 7th, 2021
Supreme Court, Washington.
Company Asks Supreme Court to Keep Pipeline Running
Officials warned that a winter shutdown could be devastating to customers.
Oct 13th, 2021
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a bill signing ceremony, McAllen, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021.
Texas Gov. Orders Ban on Company Vaccine Mandates
The Biden administration is set to require employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly.
Oct 12th, 2021
In this May 19, 2021, file photo, a licensed practical nurse draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Starting Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra shots of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when.
Next on FDA's Agenda: Booster Shots of Moderna, J&J Vaccines
The panel will also look into the safety and effectiveness of mixing-and-matching different brands of vaccine.
Oct 12th, 2021
I Stock 1008913836
New Law to Ban Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment
The measure is part of an aggressive strategy to reduce pollution.
Oct 11th, 2021
In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. Marsh and prosecutors have agreed to ask for a two-year prison sentence on federal and state charges he lied about the progress of two nuclear plants that were never finished. A judge will sentence Marsh Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Former Exec Preps for 2-Year Prison Term Over Nuclear Debacle
He spent billions of dollars on nuclear plants that never generated a watt of power.
Oct 6th, 2021
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, at podium, speaks during a news conference at Marsh Creek State Park in Downingtown, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Shapiro filed criminal charges Tuesday against the developer of a problem-plagued pipeline that takes natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale gas field to an export terminal near Philadelphia.
Pipeline Developer Charged Over Systematic Contamination
The spill contaminated wetlands, a stream and part of a 535-acre lake.
Oct 6th, 2021
In this July 29, 2021, file photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. Grisham is returning to the podium next week at an annual gathering of oil executives. She's also contemplating attendance at the U.N. Climate Conference in Scotland in November, internal emails show.
Groups Worry About New Mexico Governor's Hydrogen Hub Plan
They say the development of hydrogen risks incentivizing new oil and natural gas fields.
Oct 6th, 2021
Pipeline
Canada Cites U.S. Treaty in Pipeline Dispute in Michigan
The pipeline moves about 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids daily.
Oct 5th, 2021
This file Tuesday, April 20, 2021 file photo shows an exterior view of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday, Oct. 4 the booster doses “may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older.”
EU Regulator OKs Pfizer Vaccine Booster for 18 and Older
The agency also said it supports giving a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine.
Oct 4th, 2021
In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va.
Kentucky Seeks Action Against WV Gov's Coal Companies
Jim Justice has said many of the violations were inherited when he acquired the properties.
Oct 1st, 2021
I Stock 1150639124
U.S. Aims to Relax Testing at Nuclear Weapons Lab
The Energy Department says the current method required by the state goes far beyond what’s necessary.
Sep 30th, 2021