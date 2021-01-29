Court Orders Shell Nigeria to Compensate Farmers

The company is liable for two leaks that spewed oil over an area of about 60 soccer fields in two villages.

Jan 29th, 2021
Mike Corder
Shell Ap21029365642880
AP Photo/Mike Corder

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a victory for environmentalists and Nigerians whose land was polluted by oil leaks, a Dutch appeals court ordered energy giant Shell's Nigerian subsidiary to compensate farmers in two villages for damage to their land caused by leaks in 2004 and 2005. 

Friends of the Earth Netherlands director Donald Pols hailed the ruling as a victory for small communities hurt by huge companies. "Up until this morning, Dutch multinationals could act with impunity in developing countries ... and this has changed now," Pols said. "From this moment onwards, Dutch multinationals will be held accountable for their activities and their actions in developing countries. And that's an enormous victory for the rights of law globally."

The amount of compensation paid to three farmers in the villages will be established at a later date.

The Hague Court of Appeal held Shell's Nigerian subsidiary liable for two leaks that spewed oil over an area of a total of about 60 football pitches (soccer fields) in two villages, saying that it could not be established "beyond a reasonable doubt" that saboteurs were to blame. Under Nigerian law, which was applied in the Dutch civil case, the company is not liable if the leaks were the result of sabotage.

One of the farmers involved in the case, Eric Dooh, called the decision a victory "for the entire Niger Delta region. The victory is for the Ogoni people. Victory for all that stood by our side, both Blacks and whites."

The Hague appeals court ruled that sabotage was to blame for an oil leak in another village; however, it said that the issue of whether Shell can be held liable "remains open" and the case will be continued as the court wants clarification about the extent of the pollution and whether it still has to be cleaned up. The court also ruled that Dutch-based mother company Royal Dutch Shell and its Nigerian subsidiary must fit a leak-detection system to a pipeline that caused one of the spills.

The decision, which can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court, is the latest stage in a case that is breaking new legal ground in how far multinationals in the Netherlands can be held responsible for actions of their overseas subsidiaries.

In a written reaction, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited expressed disappointment, saying it continued to believe that sabotage caused the spills in the villages of Oruma and Goi. "Sabotage, crude oil theft and illegal refining are a major challenge in the Niger Delta," the company said. "Indeed, in 2019 around 95 percent of spill incidents from our operations there were due to such criminal acts. Regardless of cause, we clean up and remediate, as we have done with the spills in this case."

The Nigerian subsidiary added: "Like all Shell-operated ventures globally, we are committed to operating safely and protecting the local environment."

In 2013, The Hague District Court ordered Shell Nigeria to compensate one of the four farmers involved in the case for making it too easy for saboteurs to open a well head that leaked onto his land. However, the court cleared Shell of blame in pollution of the other three farmers' land and ruled that Shell's Dutch parent company could not be held liable.

Both sides appealed, and judges ruled in 2015 that Shell could be held to account in Dutch courts for its actions in Nigeria. The judges also ordered Shell to give the plaintiffs access to documents that could shed more light on the cause of the leaks and how much Shell management knew about them.

Shell discovered and started exploiting Nigeria's vast oil reserves in the late 1950s and has faced heavy criticism from activists and local communities over spills and for the company's close ties to government security forces.

Friends of the Earth lawyers told the court that that leaking pipes are caused by poor maintenance and inadequate security and that Shell does not do enough to clean up spills. "Tears of joy here. After 13 years, we've won," the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth tweeted immediately after the decision was read out in court.

More in Laws & Regulations
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington. Biden plans to sign an executive order Monday, Jan. 25 that aims to boost government purchases from U.S. manufacturers.
Biden to Sign Buy American Order
Biden's order would modify the rules for the Buy American program, making it harder for contractors to qualify for a waiver.
Jan 25th, 2021
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Samsung scion Lee will not appeal a court ruling that sentenced him to two and a half years in prison for bribing South Korea's then-president for business favors.
Samsung's Lee Won't Appeal Prison Sentence
South Korea's most influential corporate leader will serve two and a half years.
Jan 25th, 2021
President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.
Biden's Climate Steps Could Have Big Impact on Energy Firms
The new president aims to transition the country to 100% renewable energy for electricity generation by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Plant Scherer, Juliette, Ga., June, 3, 2017.
World Leaders Laud US Return to Climate Fight
President Joe Biden rejoined the the Paris climate accord in his first hours in office.
Jan 21st, 2021
This undated aerial file photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska.
Biden Plans Temporary Halt of Oil Activity in Arctic
The Trump administration issued leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before leaving office.
Jan 21st, 2021
Prudhoe Bay
Keystone XL Pipeline Halted as Biden Revokes Permit
Keystone XL President Richard Prior said over 1,000 jobs will be eliminated in the coming weeks.
Jan 21st, 2021
Demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal sit in in the governor's office, Salem, Ore., Nov. 21, 2019.
Natural Gas Terminal Hits Snag Over Permit
A federal commission ruled that the project could not move forward without a key water permit from the state of Oregon.
Jan 20th, 2021
I Stock 1220171941
Agency Issues Leases in Arctic Refuge
The Bureau of Land Management said it signed and issued leases on nine tracts.
Jan 20th, 2021
In this file photo, Martin Shkreli arrives at federal court in New York. A federal judge has rejected Shkreli's second request to be let out of prison early, showing skepticism about his claim that mental health issues have weakened his immune system and made him more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus.
'Pharma Bro' Loses 2nd Bid for Early Release
Despite a new angle, court papers say Shkreli failed to demonstrate "extraordinary and compelling factors" that would require a sentence modification.
Jan 20th, 2021
Mm 168 Thumb
Juice Maker Shut Down Over 'Grossly Insanitary Conditions'
The producer reportedly distributed contaminated juice to consumers.
Jan 19th, 2021
Coal Power Plant
Federal Court Strikes Down Trump Climate Rollback
The decision is likely to give the incoming Biden administration a freer hand to regulate emissions from power plants.
Jan 20th, 2021
CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for the nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
NY Explores Buying Vaccine Directly
At the current pace, it could take six months or more to get shots to eligible New Yorkers.
Jan 19th, 2021