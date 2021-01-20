Federal Court Strikes Down Trump Climate Rollback

The decision is likely to give the incoming Biden administration a freer hand to regulate emissions from power plants.

Jan 20th, 2021
Matthew DalyEllen Knickmeyer
Coal Power Plant

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a last-minute slap at President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court struck down one of his administration's most momentous climate rollbacks on Tuesday, saying officials acted illegally in issuing a new rule that eased federal regulation of air pollution from power plants. 

The Trump administration rule was based on a "mistaken reading of the Clean Air Act," the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled, adding that the Environmental Protection Agency "fundamentally has misconceived the law." The decision is likely to give the incoming Biden administration a freer hand to regulate emissions from power plants, one of the major sources of climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions.

EPA spokeswoman Molly Block called the agency's handling of the rule change "well-supported." The court decision "risks injecting more uncertainty at a time when the nation needs regulatory stability," she said. Environmental groups celebrated the ruling by a three-member panel of the Court of Appeals. 

"Today's decision is the perfect Inauguration Day present for America,'' said Ben Levitan, a lawyer for the Environmental Defense Fund, one of the groups that had challenged the Trump rule in court. The ruling "confirms that the Trump administration's dubious attempt to get rid of common-sense limits on climate pollution from power plants was illegal,'' Levitan said. "Now we can turn to the critically important work of protecting Americans from climate change and creating new clean energy jobs." 

A coalition of environmental groups, some state governments and others had challenged the Trump administration's so-called Affordable Clean Energy, or ACE, rule for the power sector. The rule, which was made final in 2019, replaced the Clean Power Plan, the Obama administration's signature program to address climate change.

The court decision came on the last full day in office for the Trump administration. Under Trump, the EPA rolled back dozens of public health and environmental protections as the administration sought to cut regulation overall, calling much of it unnecessary and a burden to business.

Trump, who campaigned in 2016 on a pledge to bring back the struggling coal industry, repealed the Obama administration's plan to reduce emissions from coal-fired plants that power the nation's electric grid. The Clean Power Plan, one of President Barack Obama's legacy efforts to slow climate change, was blocked in court before its 2017 repeal.

The Trump administration substituted the Affordable Clean Energy plan, which left most of the decision-making on regulating power plant emissions to states. Opponents said the rule imposed no meaningful limits on carbon pollution and would have increased pollution at nearly 20 percent of the nation's coal-fired power plants.

Market forces have continued the U.S. coal industry's years-long decline, however, despite those and other moves by Trump on the industry's behalf.

Andrea McGimsey, senior director for Environment America's "global warming solutions" campaign, said Trump's "Dirty Power Plan" was "clearly a disastrous and misconceived regulation from the start. As the Trump administration leaves office, we hope this ruling will be reflective of a much brighter future'' for renewable energy such as solar and wind power.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate energy panel, denounced "activist judges" on the appeals court who "seem intent on clearing the decks for the incoming Biden administration to issue punishing new climate regulations'' that he said will shut down power plants and raise energy costs.

But Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., chairwoman of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, called the ruling a timely rejection of Trump's effort to roll back the Obama-era Clean Power Plan. "It looks like we're kicking off a new era of clean energy progress a day early," Castor said. "It's almost poetic to see our courts vacate this short-sighted and harmful policy on Trump's last full day in office.'' 


Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City.


More in Laws & Regulations
I Stock 1220171941
Agency Issues Leases in Arctic Refuge
The Bureau of Land Management said it signed and issued leases on nine tracts.
Jan 20th, 2021
In this file photo, Martin Shkreli arrives at federal court in New York. A federal judge has rejected Shkreli's second request to be let out of prison early, showing skepticism about his claim that mental health issues have weakened his immune system and made him more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus.
'Pharma Bro' Loses 2nd Bid for Early Release
Despite a new angle, court papers say Shkreli failed to demonstrate "extraordinary and compelling factors" that would require a sentence modification.
Jan 20th, 2021
Mm 168 Thumb
Juice Maker Shut Down Over 'Grossly Insanitary Conditions'
The producer reportedly distributed contaminated juice to consumers.
Jan 19th, 2021
CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for the nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
NY Explores Buying Vaccine Directly
At the current pace, it could take six months or more to get shots to eligible New Yorkers.
Jan 19th, 2021
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is questioned by reporters upon his arrival at the Seoul High Court, Jan. 18, 2021.
Samsung Scion Gets Prison in Bribery Case
A retrial found Lee Jae-yong guilty of bribing South Korea's former president and her close confidante.
Jan 18th, 2021
Atf Form I Stock 1290513578
States Sue ATF Over Arms Manufacturer License
The states allege the company broke federal laws and contributed to gun trafficking.
Jan 17th, 2021
Osha Wer
OSHA Bumps Up Violation Penalties
OSHA adjusts its civil penalty amounts annually based on cost-of-living adjustments.
Jan 15th, 2021
FDA Administrator David Kessler testifying on Capitol Hill, Nov. 15, 1995.
Former FDA Chief Tapped to Lead Vaccine Science
Dr. David Kessler will have the title of chief science officer of COVID response.
Jan 15th, 2021
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
MIT Professor Charged with Hiding Work for China
He and his research group collected about $29 million in foreign dollars, including millions from a Chinese government-funded university.
Jan 15th, 2021
I Stock 1194849705
Agency Updates Auto Safety Ratings for New Technology
The NHTSA wants to update its ratings system for vehicle safety to include testing of some new advanced driver-assist systems.
Jan 15th, 2021
In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a Northern Spotted Owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman, Ore. The Trump administration has slashed more than 3 million acres of protected habitat for the northern spotted owl in Oregon, Washington and northern California, much of it in prime timber locations in Oregon's coastal ranges. Environmentalists are accusing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under President Donald Trump of taking a 'parting shot' at protections designed to help restore the threatened owl species.
Trump Slashes Imperiled Owl Protections
It's being called a "parting gift to the timber industry."
Jan 14th, 2021
Dollargeneraltn
Retailer to Pay Workers to Get Vaccine
The approach is more carrot than stick.
Jan 14th, 2021