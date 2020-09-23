China Blasts US House Bill, Denies Forced Labor in Xinjiang

The law could force companies to avoid a region that produces 80% of the cotton in China.

Sep 23rd, 2020
Associated Press
File video footage run by China's CCTV.
File video footage run by China's CCTV.
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday lashed out at the passage of a bill by the U.S. House of Representatives that threatens sanctions over the alleged use of forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region, calling the accusation a lie.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the bill “maliciously slandered the human rights situation in Xinjiang” and sought to curb development and progress in the region while stirring up ethnic divisions and interfering in China’s internal affairs.

“The so-called problem of forced labor is totally a lie fabricated by some organizations and personnel in the United States and the West," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

The House voted 406-3 to declare that any goods produced in Xinjiang are presumptively made with the forced labor of detained Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, and therefore banned from being imported to the U.S.

If enacted into law, it could force companies to avoid a region that produces 80% of the cotton in China, one of the world’s top producers of the fiber, as well as tomatoes and manufactured goods.

Members of Congress say the measure is needed to press China to stop a campaign that has resulted in the detention of more than 1 million Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups under brutal conditions.

Some companies and trade groups oppose a Xinjiang-wide declaration because it puts the burden on private enterprises to ensure that an often complex global supply chain is free of materials that have been produced with forced labor.

The U.S. has banned imports made with forced labor since 1930 to ensure fair trade. Enforcement has increased in recent years and U.S. Customs and Border Protection has blocked shipments by eight companies and entities operating in Xinjiang over the past year. The bill passed Tuesday would go further, shifting the burden to any company that operates in Xinjiang or buys goods from there to prove their goods are not tainted.

More in Laws & Regulations
Corn Growing Ethanol Istock
EPA Sides with Farmers on Ethanol, Rejects Refinery Waivers
The petroleum industry sought to remove hundreds of millions of gallons of corn-based ethanol from the market.
Sep 15th, 2020
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 file photo, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a speech about AI and gaming during the Computex Taipei exhibition at the world trade center in Taipei, Taiwan. Computer graphics chip company Nvidia said it plans to buy Britain's Arm Holdings for $40 billion, in a merger of two leading chipmakers. Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia and Arm's parent company, Japanese technology giant SoftBank, announced the deal Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Nvidia to Buy UK's Arm, Sparking Fears of Chip Dominance
Arm's chip designs power the vast majority of the world's smartphones.
Sep 14th, 2020
A car carrying Nissan Motor Co.'s executive Greg Kelly.
Q&A: What to Expect from Trial of Nissan, Ex-Director Kelly
The trial, before a panel of three judges, is expected to take about a year.
Sep 14th, 2020
OxyContin pills arranged for a photo.
Experts: Revamped OxyContin Hasn't Curbed Abuse, Overdoses
The updated OxyContin did appear to cut down abuse via snorting and injecting, however.
Sep 14th, 2020
Protesters rally outside the Rio Tinto office after the destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites in Perth.
Rio Tinto CEO Leaves
The mining giant concluded there was "no single root cause or error that directly resulted in the destruction of the rock shelters."
Sep 11th, 2020
I Stock 502273645
State Watchdog Seeks Probe of Utility Tied to Bribery Scheme
First Energy officials have long maintained the nuclear plant bailout would not benefit the corporation itself.
Sep 10th, 2020
I Stock 154205471
Audit Faults FAA Pilot Reviews for Small Private Planes
More than 55,000 pilots have registered to bypass the normal medical certification process.
Sep 8th, 2020
At the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, concrete is poured for the base of the second nuclear power reactor.
UK Man Guilty of Trying to Smuggle Generator from US to Iran
The intercepted turbine, valued at $500,000, could be used to provide energy to Iran's oilfields.
Sep 2nd, 2020
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.
Trump Administration Finalizes Coal Plant Pollution Rollback
The Obama-era rule aimed to curb polluted wastewater in streams, lakes and aquifers.
Sep 1st, 2020
In this October 2008 file photo, a salmon farmer makes his rounds near floating pens containing thousands of Atlantic salmon in Eastport, ME.
Trump's Aquaculture Push Draws Environmentalists' Ire
The president's bid to grow fish farming is designed to address the so-called “seafood deficit.”
Aug 31st, 2020
Thumb
Plastic Packaging Is Getting a Bum Rap
More than two-thirds of U.S. plastic wasn’t used for packaging.
Aug 27th, 2020
In this April 5, 2017, file photo, Vorayuth 'Boss' Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, walks to get in a car as he leaves a house in London. A Thai court on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 issued a new arrest warrant for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news that prosecutors had dropped a long-standing charge against him caused widespread uproar and anger.
New Warrant Issued for Red Bull Heir
It comes a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger.
Aug 25th, 2020