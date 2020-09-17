Kodak Erred With Stock Grants but Review Finds Actions Legal

The independent legal review cited flaws in how Eastman Kodak issued stock option grants to its CEO.

Sep 17th, 2020
Michelle Chapman
Buyers and industry affiliates pass by the Kodak exhibit at the 2012 International CES trade show in Las Vegas.
Buyers and industry affiliates pass by the Kodak exhibit at the 2012 International CES trade show in Las Vegas.
Associated Press

Shares of Kodak are sharply higher after an independent legal review found that while there were flaws in how Eastman Kodak issued stock option grants to its CEO just before revealing a major development that sent its stock soaring, no illegality was involved.

In late July the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation signed a letter of intent to potentially give the photography pioneer a $765 million loan to help pay for factory changes needed to make pharmaceutical ingredients in short supply in the U.S.

Shares surged from around $8 to more than $33 each in a day, at one point soaring as high as $60, a price that has not been seen for years at Kodak whose fortunes faded with the arrival of digital photography.

The grants to the company's CEO, as well as a huge donation of company stock by a board member around the same time to an affiliated charity, caught the eye of both shareholders and regulators, as did highly active trading in Kodak shares the day before the announcement.

White house trade advisor Peter Navarro, who played a part in the process, blasted the company shortly after media outlets began reporting on details of the stock activity.

“Based on what I’m seeing, what happened at Kodak was probably the dumbest decisions made by executives in corporate history,” Navarro said on CNBC.

The DFC put any consideration of a loan on hold until the allegations of insider trading are cleared.

Those investigations are ongoing. The DFC would not comment on Kodak's internal investigation Wednesday.

The review by the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, commissioned by a special Kodak board committee, found that Kodak's general counsel failed to warn the company's board that the timing of the grants for Executive Chairman and CEO Jim Continenza could look bad regardless of whether the grants were determined to be legal. Continenza and other senior Kodak executives were awarded the grants the day before the potential loan was announced.

Regarding insider trading allegations, the review determined that Continenza and board member Phillipe Katz properly complied with Kodak's insider trading policies. The approval of the trades was appropriate, it found, because the loan application process was at a highly uncertain stage at the time they were cleared.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld also said it did not appear that a donation of 3 million Kodak shares by board member George Karfunkel to an affiliated charity at the same time, and suddenly worth a lot more money, violated federal securities laws.

A special committee formed by Kodak said the company should reconsider the makeup of its board, particularly given the change in what type of entities now own company stock.

Kodak said late Tuesday that it planned to review and implement the committee’s recommended measures and that it continues to assist with all other inquiries on these matters.

“Kodak is committed to the highest levels of governance and transparency, and it is clear from the review’s findings that we need to take action to strengthen our practices, policies, and procedures," Continenza said in a statement.

Shares of Eastman Kodak Co., based in Rochester, New York, jumped about 60% in early trading.

More in Economics
In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, file photo help wanted signs for servers and cooks at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa are displayed along route 40 at the entrance to the resort in Farmington, Pa. U.S. employers advertised more jobs but hired fewer workers in July, sending mixed signals about a job market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Labor Department said Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, that the number of U.S. job postings on the last day of July rose to 6.6 million from 6 million at the end of June.
$300 in US Jobless Aid Running Out Even as More Seek Help
A $300-a-week federal jobless benefit from the Trump administration is running out just weeks after it began.
Sep 11th, 2020
Ep14tn
COVID's Staying Power Hampers Industrial Purchasing
August purchasing numbers showed V-shaped recoveries in many key sectors, but still lag year-over-year.
Sep 10th, 2020
Sean Harris holds a sign asking for help.
Layoffs Remain Elevated as Job Gains Weaken
And a rising number of laid-off workers now say they regard their job loss as permanent.
Sep 10th, 2020
Industrial Workers With Notebook 000050189250 Small
Enterprise Resilience in the Wake of COVID-19
Manufacturing has shown incredible adaptability when it comes to production – now it must apply that to its most important asset.
Sep 8th, 2020
Thumb
Digital Detox Could Net $1000
The company hopes “this opportunity encourages you to step away from the social feed and out into the world.”
Sep 8th, 2020
Visitors wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus look at a robot displayed at a trade fair in Beijing.
China's Export Growth Quickens in August, Imports Edge Lower
Competitors in many other countries still face anti-disease controls that disrupt business.
Sep 8th, 2020
I Stock 504586676
Virgin Atlantic Completes Rescue Plan; 1,150 Jobs Lost
The deal was was formally recognized by a U.S. court — the last step in the legal process.
Sep 4th, 2020
Fakisha Fenderson and her son Tyler stand in the front yard of her parent's home in Laurel, Miss.
A New $300 Federal Jobless Benefit? Not Likely for Some
Because of a raft of restrictions and bureaucratic hurdles, more than 1 million of the unemployed won't receive that $300 check.
Sep 4th, 2020
In this June 11, 2020 file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger buildings at a development site where various residential units and commercial sites are under construction in Cranberry Township, Butler County, PA
US Productivity Jumped Record 10.1% in Q2, But Output Sunk
Hours worked fell by 43%, contributing to a 37% decline in output as the coronavirus pandemic ripped through nearly every corner of the economy.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Chicago Alderman Tom Tunney poses inside his main Ann Sather restaurant.
Business Owners Tap Into Savings to Withstand Pandemic
One owner withdrew $30,000 from her retirement account — a painful decision for a 56-year-old.
Sep 3rd, 2020
I Stock 939248364 (1)
Survey of Fed Banks Shows Overall Economic Pessimism
Continued uncertainty stemming from the pandemic echoed throughout the country.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Reshoring
The COVID Reshoring Surge - Part 3
Even before the pandemic, issues related to tariffs, supply chain lag and IP risk weighed on decisions of where to manufacture.
Sep 1st, 2020