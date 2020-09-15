US Industrial Production Slows to 0.4% Gain in August

The slight uptick followed gains of 3.5% in July and 6.1% in June, when the industrial sector began to rebound from the pandemic.

Sep 15th, 2020
Martin Crutsinger
I Stock 1168959548 (2)
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production slowed to a modest increase of 0.4% in August, far weaker than the strong bounce back recorded in previous months when factories were coming back to life.

The slight uptick followed gains of 3.5% in July and 6.1% in June, when the industrial sector knocked down by the pandemic began to rebound.

For August, manufacturing rose 1% but mining, which includes oil and gas exploration, fell 2.5%, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. Production at the nation's utilities was off 0.4%.

It's the fourth consecutive monthly increase after COVID-19 sent production plunging in March and April. But even with the gains over the summer, industrial production remains 7.3% below where it was in February, right before economic activity seized up in the pandemic.

Manufacturing last month was clipped by a decline in output at auto factories, though there were broad-based increases in industries that make other types of durable goods.

Declines in the mining sector reflected sharp but temporary drops in oil and gas drilling when Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura forced energy companies to shutter operations in and around the Gulf of Mexico.

U.S. industry operated at 71.4% of capacity in August, 10.3 percentage points above its trough in April, but still 8 percentage points below its long-run average.

