Judge Refuses to Reconsider GM Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

GM alleged that FCA used foreign bank accounts to pay bribes to union officials.

Aug 17th, 2020
Corey Williams
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters.
Associated Press

A federal judge in Detroit said Friday that he will not reconsider his July dismissal of General Motors’ racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman wrote in an opinion that new evidence presented by GM regarding bribes and foreign bank accounts “is too speculative to warrant reopening” the case.

Borman also ruled that the earlier dismissal of the case was not done in legal error.

GM alleged that FCA used foreign bank accounts to pay bribes to former United Auto Workers Presidents Dennis Williams and Ron Gettelfinger, as well as Vice President Joe Ashton. It also alleges that money was paid to GM employees including Al Iacobelli, a former FCA labor negotiator who was hired and later released by GM.

GM said the payments were made so the officials would saddle GM with more than $1 billion in additional labor costs.

“Even if the affidavits establish that these foreign bank accounts exist, that fact does not rise to the inference advanced by GM, that FCA was more-than-likely using the bank accounts to bribe UAW officials,” Borman’s order stated.

GM said Friday that it would appeal Borman’s ruling to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Today’s decision is disappointing, as the corruption in this case is proven given the many guilty pleas from the ongoing federal investigation,” GM said in a statement. “GM’s suit will continue — we will not accept corruption.”

FCA lawyers wrote in court documents that allegations it bribed union officials are “preposterous” and read like a script from a “third-rate spy movie.”

Gettelfinger denied the allegations in a statement and said he had no foreign accounts. Williams’ California home was raided by federal agents but he has not been charged. Iacobelli, who is awaiting sentencing in the federal corruption probe, also denied the claims.

“Judge Borman’s ruling this morning once again confirms what we have said from the beginning — that GM’s lawsuit is meritless and its attempt to submit an amended complaint under the guise of asking the court to change its mind was nothing more than a baseless attempt to smear a competitor that is winning in the marketplace,” FCA said Friday in a statement.

More in Laws & Regulations
A sign advertises 5G at the Qualcomm booth at CES International in Las Vegas.
Appeals Court Tosses Antitrust Ruling Against Qualcomm
The court ruled that "hypercompetitive behavior is not" illegal.
Aug 12th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo.
Fiat Chrysler Calls GM's Bribery Allegations 'Preposterous'
GM alleges that Fiat Chrysler used foreign bank accounts to bribe union officials so they would stick GM with higher labor costs.
Aug 11th, 2020
A Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver&apos;s car next to an Uber sticker.
Calif. Judge Rules Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Employees
The companies said the decision threatens to shut them down during a pandemic-induced downturn.
Aug 11th, 2020
Thumb2
Man Faces Charges After Spending PPP Loan on F-350, Lamborghini & Strip Clubs
One application listed a CEO who died the month before.
Aug 10th, 2020
Kodak Ap
Kodak Deal Blocked until 'Allegations are Cleared'
Rumors of insider trading abound after a stock spike raised questions.
Aug 10th, 2020
Gold I Stock 482074765
Big Nevada Gold Mine Expansion On Hold
Environmentalists say the expansion could prove catastrophic to wildlife, cultural resources and nearby high-desert springs.
Aug 10th, 2020
Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Matt Albence comments Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss., after the announcement of the indictments of four executives from two Mississippi poultry processing plants on federal charges tied to one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the U.S. in the past decade. Their announcement happened a day before the one-year anniversary of the raids in which 680 people were arrested at seven poultry plants in central Mississippi. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst listens in rear.
Poultry Plant Execs Indicted after 2019 Immigration Raid
680 people were arrested at seven plants in central Mississippi last year.
Aug 7th, 2020
The exterior of AbbVie in Lake Bluff, Ill., Jan. 24, 2015.
Drugmaker to Settle Insurance Fraud Lawsuit for $24M
AbbVie agreed to change the way it markets Humira.
Aug 7th, 2020
Asdfasdf
Meet America's First Nationally Distributed Carbon Neutral Beer
Carbon neutral certification for Fat Tire is another step in New Belgium’s sustainability goal to become fully carbon neutral by 2030.
Aug 7th, 2020
I Stock 1068925322 (1)
USDA Floats Rule to Strengthen Organic Standards Enforcement
The rule would expand the National Organic Program's oversight and help curb organic fraud.
Aug 7th, 2020
I Stock 1063381330
Questions Raised After Kodak's Big Moment
The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether insider trading laws were broken.
Aug 5th, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. at Dream City Church in Phoenix, June 23, 2020.
President's Son Opposes Alaska Mine Project
The proposed Pebble Mine would be near the headwaters of a major salmon fishery.
Aug 5th, 2020