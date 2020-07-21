Calif. Court Upholds Verdict in Monsanto Cancer Case

But the panel slashed the damage award from $78.5 million to $21.5 million.

Jul 21st, 2020
Associated Press
Roundup 5c755eb6e5883 5ef224e564fbb
AP Photo/Haven Daley

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California appeals court on Monday upheld a groundbreaking verdict that Monsanto’s widely used weed killer caused cancer in a school groundskeeper but the panel also slashed the damage award from $78.5 million to $21.5 million.

The 1st District Court of Appeal said there was evidence to support a California jury’s 2018 decision that “Monsanto acted with a conscious disregard for public safety,” but it reduced the damages to Dewayne Johnson of Vallejo because state law doesn’t allow damages for reduced life expectancy, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The original San Francisco Superior Court jury found that St. Louis-based Monsanto had purposely ignored warnings and evidence that glyphosate, the active ingredient in its popular Roundup and Ranger Pro products, causes cancer.

Johnson, then 46, alleged that his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was caused by his years of spraying Ranger Pro on school grounds in Benicia.

Jurors awarded Johnson $289.2 million but a judge later reduced the punitive damages, knocking down the total to $78.5 million.

In further reducing the total award, the appellate court ruled 3-0 that state law entitled Johnson only to compensation for future harm he was “reasonably certain” to suffer. He had been given only two to three years to live.

R. Brent Wisner, a lawyer for Johnson, said the ruling was an overall victory but the court shouldn’t have reduced the damage award.

“This effectively rewards a defendant for killing a plaintiff, as opposed to just injuring him,” Wisner told the Chronicle.

Bayer AG, the German corporation that owns Monsanto, called the reduction “a step in the right direction” but said the appellate panel should have thrown out the verdict and said it may appeal to the California Supreme Court.

“We continue to stand strongly behind the safety and utility of Roundup, a position supported by four decades of extensive science and favorable assessments by leading health regulators worldwide,” the company said in a statement.

Johnson’s case against Monsanto was the first in the United States to reach trial. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed by people alleging they got cancer from using Monsanto’s weed killers.

More than $110 million was awarded in two other San Francisco Bay Area lawsuits over Roundup. The verdicts are being appealed.

Last month, Bayer AG announced that it will settle other lawsuits by paying nearly $10 billion to as many as 125,000 people.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer, an arm of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as a probable cause of human cancer in 2015. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and most regulatory bodies in Europe say it can be used safely.

More in Laws & Regulations
Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the lower Klamath River.
Agency Throws Curveball in Dam Demolition Plan
A new stipulation could kill or drastically alter the deal.
Jul 17th, 2020
Med 1008 97395 1592400588
3M Has Probed Over 4,000 Cases of N95 Fraud
Since the start of March, 3M has won six temporary restraining orders and four preliminary injunction orders from courts
Jul 17th, 2020
I Stock 1255568805
DoL Issues Final Beryllium Standard for General Industry
The final rule includes changes designed to clarify the standard and simplify or improve compliance.
Jul 16th, 2020
President Donald speaks during an event.
Trump Rolls Back Major Environmental Law
The Nixon-era law required agencies to consider potential harm to air, land, water or wildlife.
Jul 16th, 2020
Gavel 5d77ce29678e7 5f033fa555fb4
Tech CEO Fraudulently Sought $13M in COVID-19 Loans
Prosecutors say he falsely certified the U.S. as his employees' primary residence.
Jul 16th, 2020
European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
Apple Wins Court Case Over $15B in Taxes
The EU Commission had claimed that Apple struck an illegal tax deal with Irish authorities.
Jul 15th, 2020
Former Nissan chair, Carlos Ghosn.
Ghosn Says He Is Aiding Those Who Helped Him Flee to Lebanon
But he refuses to provide details about the escape.
Jul 13th, 2020
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves his lawyer&apos;s office in Tokyo, April 3, 2019.
Japan Seeks Extradition of Americans Accused in Ghosn Escape
The completion of the extradition request does not immediately mean the two men will be handed over.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Rubble remains after residences were leveled by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif.
PG&E Exits Bankruptcy, Pays $5 Billion Into Wildfire Fund
22.19% of its stock was also placed into a trust for victims of the wildfires.
Jul 3rd, 2020
Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event.
Mexico Celebrates Start of New Trade Accord With US, Canada
President López Manuel López Obrador said the accord will provide greater certainty to the three countries.
Jul 2nd, 2020
The town of Libby, Mont.
US Transfers Care for Towns Polluted with Asbestos to State
Asbestos from a vermiculite mine owned by W.R. Grace polluted the area until 1990.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus past by a Huawei shop in Beijing.
China: US 'Oppressing Chinese Companies'
The FCC blocked Huawei and ZTE from receiving subsidies from a government fund.
Jul 1st, 2020