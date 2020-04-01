2-Minute Virus Test a Scam

"Bodysphere Inc." distributed a press release claiming it was granted emergency FDA approval, but no such company appears to exist.

Apr 1st, 2020
Fda Ap
AP file

CHICAGO (AP) — A California company falsely claimed cargo planes were ready to ship millions of blood tests that could detect the new coronavirus in just two minutes and had won emergency authorization from the federal government.

The Food and Drug Administration confirmed Wednesday, however, that it has not authorized any such test to be used for diagnosing coronavirus. The federal agency has warned of people peddling fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines, drugs and medical devices.

Media outlets around the world picked up the false news after an entity calling itself Bodysphere Inc. distributed a press release claiming it got such approval.

California state business filings do not show any record of Bodysphere Inc. A phone number listed on Bodysphere's website was disconnected and later removed from the site by Wednesday afternoon. A publicist for Bodysphere did not return repeated requests for comment.

In its press release Tuesday, Bodysphere claimed its test had already been “used successfully in several states.” It was published a day after President Donald Trump touted the FDA's approval last week of a swab test that can detect the illness in five minutes.

“GOOD NEWS,” one Twitter user wrote to his 16,000 followers, sharing an article about the supposed authorization. A senator and Trump's campaign manager also shared the news.

The press release was published to Business Wire, a company that disseminates releases to media outlets, bloggers and websites around the world, including APNews.com.

The release was removed from Business Wire’s platform Wednesday after The Associated Press questioned it. It was subsequently scrubbed from the AP’s website. It was never used by the AP in its news report.

Business Wire said it promptly removed Bodysphere’s press release after being alerted to concerns about it.

“We are continually evaluating our distribution criteria to ensure we are making appropriate enhancements and protecting against similar issues going forward,” a spokesman for Business Wire said in a statement.

Bodysphere’s website lists a variety of coronavirus-related products, including hospital beds and masks. The online catalog displays pictures of the products with an FDA logo next to them. The items are not available for direct purchase, but the company claims it can produce as many as 1.5 million test kits per week.

Several phone numbers listed for the company's CEO, Charlton Lui, were disconnected. A man listed as Bodysphere’s chief pharmacist declined to speak when the AP contacted him by phone at his Las Vegas compounding pharmacy.

Companies around the world are working on blood tests similar to the one Bodysphere touted. They can show who has been infected in the recent past, but not necessarily who is currently sick.

In the U.S., more than 15 companies have notified the FDA that they have developed the tests, the agency said last week. Companies are permitted to begin distributing the tests to hospitals and doctors’ offices, provided they carry disclaimers that the tests haven't been reviewed by the agency.

The tests can help researchers understand how widely an infection has spread in a community.

However, they are not reliable for detecting coronavirus as it actively spreads, said Northwestern University’s Institute for Global Health director Robert L. Murphy.

“I would be very wary of anybody trying to sell an antibody tests,” Murphy said.

In an email, the FDA said it is not authorizing any blood tests for detection of coronavirus.

More in Laws & Regulations
Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York.
Relief Bill Expands Unemployment Aid
The legislation for the first time makes gig workers, independent contractors, the self-employed, people with limited work history and part-time workers eligible for unemployment benefits.
Mar 27th, 2020
I Stock 1130208883
Despite Trump, States Control Virus Shutdowns
Some questions and answers about the legal authority for shutting and reopening the U.S. economy.
Mar 27th, 2020
A technician works at the Ferrari department factory in Maranello, Italy.
Italy Shuts Most Factories
Economists grow dizzy speculating on the possible economic drag in a country that never fully recovered from back-to-back recessions the last two decades.
Mar 27th, 2020
In this Jan. 28, 2014 file photo a jar of ethanol fuel sits on display during the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association meeting in Altoona, Iowa. As hospitals and nursing homes run out of hand sanitizer to fight off the coronavirus, struggling ethanol producers are eager to help. They could provide alcohol to make millions of gallons of the germ-killing sanitizer, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put up a roadblock, frustrating both the health care and ethanol industries with its inflexible regulations during a national health care crisis.
Plant Seek New Rule for Sanitizer Production
The U.S. FDA roadblock has been frustrating the health care and ethanol industries.
Mar 27th, 2020
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers labor at an assembly line for Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company in Wuhan, in central China&apos;s Hubei Province, March 24, 2020.
Housing Disruption; a Call for Robots
A look at the coronavirus' impact on the global economy, particular economic sectors, and the workplace.
Mar 26th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Airlines to Benefit from Rescue Bill
The deal includes $25 billion in direct grants and up to another $25 billion in loans or loan guarantees to passenger airlines.
Mar 26th, 2020
In this July 9, 2015, file photo, a man walks outside the headquarters of Gilead Sciences in Foster City, Calif. Gilead Sciences said Wednesday, March 25, 2020 it will give up the specialty status it received days earlier for its COVID-19 drug amid public outrage that the company was seeking to boost the profits of its treatment.
Drugmaker Backpedals on Drug Status
Classifying this widespread disease as 'rare' meant Gilead could block competition.
Mar 26th, 2020
I Stock 505619620
DoL Issues Guidance on Paid Sick Leave
The new guidance aims to teach employees and employees how to utilize protections offered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Mar 25th, 2020
Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O&apos;Day speaks at a meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, and pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.
Virus Treatment Granted 'Orphan Drug' Status
Experts say the request seems inappropriate given the rapidly expanding threat.
Mar 25th, 2020
In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem signed a bill that revives the state&apos;s criminal and civil penalties for rioting and inciting a riot.
Governor Revives Riot Penalties
A federal judge found parts of the state's riot laws targeted opponents to the Keystone XL pipeline.
Mar 25th, 2020
In this July 8, 2016, file photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento, Calif. On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned the public about malfunctions involving some EpiPens, the emergency injectors for severe allergic reactions.
EpiPens Could Harm Patients
The malfunctions can prevent or delay the devices from injecting the drug or cause them to eject it prematurely.
Mar 24th, 2020
This Oct. 3, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Tesla Model 3 at the Auto show in Paris.
NTSB Blames Drivers, Tesla, Lax Regulations
The NTSB, in a report issued Thursday, said the design of the Autopilot system contributed to the crash because it allowed the Tesla driver to avoid paying attention.
Mar 20th, 2020
In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers wearing masks labor at a factory for Chinese telecommunications company OPPO.
Chinese Factories Face New Threat
The shock threatens to set back the ruling Communist Party's efforts to revive the world’s second-largest economy.
Mar 19th, 2020
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Trump Invokes War-Time Law
The Defense Production Act of 1950 was first enacted amid concerns about supplies and equipment during the Korean War.
Mar 19th, 2020