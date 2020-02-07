House Passes Bill Easing Bids by Workers to Form Unions

Supporters of the bill say it will make it easier for workers to form unions and bargain for higher wages.

Matthew Daly
Feb 7th, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at left by AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks during a news conference about the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at left by AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks during a news conference about the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move that supporters said would help working families, the Democratic-controlled House has approved a bill that would make it easier for workers to form unions and bargain for higher wages, better benefits and improved working conditions.

The “Protecting the Right to Organize" or PRO Act would allow more workers to conduct organizing campaigns and would add penalties for companies that violate workers' rights. The act would also weaken “right-to-work” laws that allow employees in more than half the states to avoid participating in or paying dues to unions that represent workers at their places of employment.

In one of its most controversial provisions, the bill would close loopholes that allow what supporters call intentional misclassification of workers as supervisors and independent contractors in order to prevent them from joining a union.

The House approved the bill, 224-194, on Thursday. The measure is unlikely to be taken up in the Republican-controlled Senate and faces a veto threat from the White House.

Even so, Democrats touted it as a major victory for worker rights and said it would help reverse a decades-long trend of declining union membership in the U.S. workforce. Less than 11% of American workers belong to a union, a statistic Democrats called disgraceful.

"Without these protections, the playing field will remain heavily stacked against workers,'' said Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., called labor unions one of the most powerful tools workers have to improve their standard of living. But under current law, there are “no meaningful penalties for predatory corporations that use unlawful tactics to discourage workers from organizing a union,” said Scott, who chairs the House Education & Labor Committee.

“For far too long, workers have been stripped of their voices, losing their power to organize for better wages and benefits,'' said Pocan, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. The House bill will allow workers to "fight back against corporations and anti-union special interests that have attacked and eroded the labor movement for decades,'' he said.

Republicans dismissed the bill as a “political gift to union bosses” that would diminish the rights of workers and employers alike while harming the economy.

“Big Labor is in a panic over plummeting union membership,'' said Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, the senior Republicans on the labor panel. She urged union leaders to “self-correct and increase transparency and accountability,'' rather than spending ”three times as much money on political activity as on ... organizing and representing workers.''

Federal law already protects the right of employees to organize, Foxx said, adding that the House bill would require employers to hand over workers’ personal information to union organizers, allowing them to "target, harass and intimidate workers.''

If the House bill becomes law, "workers will be forced to take money from their paychecks and give it to labor unions even if they don’t want to be represented by a union,'' she said, noting that the bill is opposed by small business owners, trade associations and other business organizations.

The White House also objected to the bill. While the Trump administration is willing to work with Congress to strengthen protections for union members, the House bill would kill jobs, violate workers’ privacy, restrict freedom of association and roll back the administration’s deregulatory agenda, the White House said in a statement.

The Democratic bill “appears to cut and paste” core provisions of a controversial California law that “severely restricts self-employment,'' the White House said. The California law, known as Assembly Bill 5, “is actively threatening the existence of both the franchise business sector and the gig economy in California,'' the White House said, adding that it ”would be a serious mistake for Congress to impose this flawed job-killing policy on the entire country.''

The California law has drawn nationwide attention for its attempt to give wage and benefit protections to people who work for ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft. The law also applies to freelance journalists, despite complaints that it could put some out of work.

Under the PRO Act, employers would not be allowed to force workers to attend anti-union meetings and would face penalties for violating workers' rights.

“It’s time to give workers the tools they need to survive in an economy rigged against them,'' Pocan said. "Every worker deserves to have a union.''

More in Laws & Regulations
Winter Snow Roadway Suv Istock
Alaska Proposes Doubling Motor Fuels Tax
The increase would raise about $35 million for the state.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this May 11, 2015 file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. A nuclear test reactor in Idaho that develops fuel for the nation&apos;s fleet of nuclear-powered warships among other tasks will remain operating.
Idaho Nuclear Waste Deal Reached
The agreement determines how long the waste from the reactor can remain on-site in Idaho.
Feb 5th, 2020
Ap20034774828068
Bill Seeks State Takeover of Utility Company
The legislation would force taxpayers to buy the struggling utility and turn it into a public entity.
Feb 4th, 2020
In this June 15, 2018 photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FTC Sues Over Harry's Sale to Schick Owner
Federal antitrust regulators say the merger would end up costing consumers some skin.
Feb 4th, 2020
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves the Moakley Federal Courthouse with his wife Jennifer, right, in Boston, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Leiber, chair of the department of chemistry and chemical biology, with lying to officials about his involvement with a Chinese government-run recruitment program through which he received tens of thousands of dollars.
Professor with China Links Released on Bond
As part of the deal, he received $50,000 per month and about $150,000 in living expenses.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Fake Bags Counterfeit Istock
Order Seeks to Reduce Counterfeits
Fake products hurt the economy and could be dangerous to shoppers.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Kohler Ap
Kohler Owes California Millions
The alleged violations involved Kohler's manufacture and sale of engines.
Jan 31st, 2020
Sanitizer
FDA Warns Purell Over Flu Claims
Until then, the products will be viewed as unapproved drugs.
Jan 30th, 2020
Apple Santa Monica Ap
Apple, Broadcom Owe University $1.1B
The two tech companies are expected to appeal the verdict.
Jan 30th, 2020
Juul Packs Ap
Altria Takes Write-Down Over Juul
Altria will take a massive write-down as it contends with legal issues related to the e-cigarette company.
Jan 30th, 2020
In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Leaves Rate Alone, Sees Virus as Risk
The central bank said it would hold short-term rates in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, far below levels that have been typical during previous expansions.
Jan 29th, 2020
I Stock 865749084
Anti-Obesity Activists Win Food Warnings Fight
The new rules will require black octagonal stop signs to be printed on the front of packages reading “high in calories,” 'excessive salt' or “high in saturated fat,” among other things.
Jan 28th, 2020
This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Trump Tax Plan Year 2: What to Know
While this year’s tax season is expected to be more sedate than last year, there are a few tweaks to be aware of.
Jan 28th, 2020
Ap20024700028315 5e2f09032b326
E-Commerce Firms Need to Do More About Fake Goods
Trump administration releases plan to crack down on counterfeit goods.
Jan 27th, 2020