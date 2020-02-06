Companies Rebuke Tennessee Over Adoption Law

A letter from the likes of Amazon, Nike and Nissan predicted there would be economic backlash.

Jonathan Matisse
Feb 6th, 2020
LGBT advocacy group leaders and representatives from businesses gathered at the Cordell Hull legislative building in Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 for a news conference to oppose a state adoption law and other proposals that target the LGBT community. Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee on Wednesday predicted economic backlash from a newly enacted state adoption law and other proposals that target LGBT people, with one company saying plans to add jobs in Nashville are &apos;in doubt&apos; over the legislation.
LGBT advocacy group leaders and representatives from businesses gathered at the Cordell Hull legislative building in Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 for a news conference to oppose a state adoption law and other proposals that target the LGBT community. Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee on Wednesday predicted economic backlash from a newly enacted state adoption law and other proposals that target LGBT people, with one company saying plans to add jobs in Nashville are "in doubt" over the legislation.
AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee on Wednesday predicted economic backlash from a newly enacted state adoption law and other proposals that target LGBT people, with one company saying plans to add jobs in Nashville are "in doubt" over the legislation.

The letter from the likes of Amazon, Nike and Nissan to state officials offered the biggest rebuke to date from the business community after GOP Gov. Bill Lee last month signed the adoption bill and made it effective immediately. Representatives from Dell, Warner Music Nashville, Postmates, Nashville Soccer Club spoke at a Nashville news conference announcing the letter.

Donna Drehmann of Postmates said the food delivery company might not go through with plans to add to its base of 650 account managers, support workers and tech employees in Nashville, saying the company is "alarmed by the Lee administration's anti-LGBTQ agenda” and that bills targeting that community are "just plain wrong” and promote “flagrant hatred.”

"We do look at expanding additional technology jobs here in Nashville," said Drehmann, Postmates director of service quality and training. “However, that is in doubt and that is always in question, especially when we have bills like what were introduced this year.”

The new law would assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs. Current adoption practices in Tennessee are not expected to change, as some faith-based agencies had already not allowed gay couples to adopt.

Lee, a religiously conservative businessman, argued the law would better protect religious liberty. It was the first proposal he signed into law this year.

The state House passed the bill last year and the Senate passed the adoption bill on the first day of legislative session last month, sending it to Lee for approval.

“We thought we had more time this session,” said Joe Woolley, CEO of the Nashville LGBT Chamber. “I am surprised and upset that that is the first bill that the Tennessee Senate took up this legislative session, especially when you look at the issues that this state is facing.”

Email records show a private outside legal opinion was forwarded to the governor's senior staff by a member of the Southern Baptist Convention's public policy arm. The opinion was written by a group of attorneys with expertise on religious liberty laws, and said “religious providers need not violate their conscience” as long as other child-placing agencies and the state keep providing readily available alternatives.

The law kicks in at a time when Tennessee continues to grow, with booming Nashville setting the pace. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation hasn't lost any business yet due to the adoption law, but has "fielded many, many calls" about meetings and conventions that have shortlisted or are considering Nashville, said corporation senior vice president for public affairs Andrea Arnold.

The NHL's Nashville Predators warned that “passing discriminatory legislation would limit revenue for the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee by inhibiting our ability to secure events like those and future events such as league marquee events, NCAA games, award shows and countless potential concerts.”

Tennessee has previously lost business after passing a law criticized as discriminatory against LGBT people. The American Counseling Association canceled its planned Nashville convention after a Tennessee law was enacted in 2016 letting therapists decline to see patients based on religious values and personal principles.

More in Laws & Regulations
Ap20034774828068
Bill Seeks State Takeover of Utility Company
The legislation would force taxpayers to buy the struggling utility and turn it into a public entity.
Feb 4th, 2020
In this June 15, 2018 photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FTC Sues Over Harry's Sale to Schick Owner
Federal antitrust regulators say the merger would end up costing consumers some skin.
Feb 4th, 2020
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves the Moakley Federal Courthouse with his wife Jennifer, right, in Boston, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Leiber, chair of the department of chemistry and chemical biology, with lying to officials about his involvement with a Chinese government-run recruitment program through which he received tens of thousands of dollars.
Professor with China Links Released on Bond
As part of the deal, he received $50,000 per month and about $150,000 in living expenses.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Fake Bags Counterfeit Istock
Order Seeks to Reduce Counterfeits
Fake products hurt the economy and could be dangerous to shoppers.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Kohler Ap
Kohler Owes California Millions
The alleged violations involved Kohler's manufacture and sale of engines.
Jan 31st, 2020
Sanitizer
FDA Warns Purell Over Flu Claims
Until then, the products will be viewed as unapproved drugs.
Jan 30th, 2020
Apple Santa Monica Ap
Apple, Broadcom Owe University $1.1B
The two tech companies are expected to appeal the verdict.
Jan 30th, 2020
Juul Packs Ap
Altria Takes Write-Down Over Juul
Altria will take a massive write-down as it contends with legal issues related to the e-cigarette company.
Jan 30th, 2020
In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Leaves Rate Alone, Sees Virus as Risk
The central bank said it would hold short-term rates in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, far below levels that have been typical during previous expansions.
Jan 29th, 2020
I Stock 865749084
Anti-Obesity Activists Win Food Warnings Fight
The new rules will require black octagonal stop signs to be printed on the front of packages reading “high in calories,” 'excessive salt' or “high in saturated fat,” among other things.
Jan 28th, 2020
This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Trump Tax Plan Year 2: What to Know
While this year’s tax season is expected to be more sedate than last year, there are a few tweaks to be aware of.
Jan 28th, 2020
Ap20024700028315 5e2f09032b326
E-Commerce Firms Need to Do More About Fake Goods
Trump administration releases plan to crack down on counterfeit goods.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon flooded into the State Capitol in Salem, Ore., to demand Democratic Gov. Kate Brown stand against the proposal.
Energy Firm Withdraws Pipeline Permit
The company is being accused of stalling, in order to have federal agencies override denials from state agencies.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, TX.
States Sue Over 3D-Printed Guns Rules
Attorneys general argued that posting the blueprints would allow anyone to go online and use the downloadable files to create unregistered and untraceable assault-style weapons.
Jan 24th, 2020