Wisconsin Governor: No Tax Credits for new Foxconn Plant

Wisconsin says Foxconn "needs to recognize that there are consequences arising from its unilateral decision to change projects well after the Contract was in place."

Todd Richmond
Dec 16th, 2019
Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers.
Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers.
AP file

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' top aide warned Foxconn Technology Group last month that a scaled-down factory in Wisconsin won't qualify for tax credits unless the Taiwanese electronics giant renegotiates with the state, letters Evers' administration released Friday show.

The letters underscore a deepening schism between Evers and the world's largest electronics provider. Foxconn counts Apple, Google and Amazon among its customers.

Foxconn originally proposed building a massive flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant that would eventually employ 13,000 people. Enamored with the thought of a monumental economic boost going into the 2018 elections, then-Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators approved an unprecedented $3 billion state incentives package in 2017 for the factory. Democrats complained at the time that Walker and the GOP were giving away too much for a project that might never materialize.

But the landscape changed. First, Evers defeated Walker, Foxconn's most valuable in-state ally. Then the company decided earlier this year to downsize the factory to make smaller display screens for cellphones and other devices.

State Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan wrote to Foxconn Industrial Internet Chief Business Officer Richard Vincent on Nov. 4 warning that the new project doesn't qualify for incentives under the existing contract. Foxconn's U.S. strategist, Alan Yeung, responded to Brennan's letter by accusing Evers' administration of wasting the company's time with contract arguments.

“Distractions like these leave job creators and job seekers wondering if doing business in our great state is welcomed by Governor Evers' Administration (sic),” Yeung wrote in a Nov. 18 letter to Brennan.

The letters chronicle discussions between Evers, Brennan, Foxconn executives and leaders of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the state's quasi-public job-creation agency, dating back to April.

Evers noted in an April 23 letter to Louis Woo, a Foxconn executive who represented the company in Wisconsin until he stepped down in September, that Woo was the first to suggest in March that the incentives package should be updated.

Woo wrote on July 25 to Mark Hogan, WEDC's secretary at the time, saying Foxconn had poured concrete for the Generation 6 plant's foundations and had awarded more than $150 million in construction contracts to Wisconsin businesses. He said the company planned to submit those expenditures for tax credits under the existing incentives deal.

That move prompted Brennan's Nov. 4 letter to Vincent. He told Vincent that WEDC hasn't evaluated the Generation 6 project or properly contracted for it. As such the project is ineligible for tax credits under Wisconsin law, he wrote.

Yeung said in his Nov. 18 letter to Brennan that he was disappointed with Evers' administration and WEDC. He said that the company has invested millions in Wisconsin but Evers' administration is throwing up “red herrings” over material items in the contract and impeding progress.

“Discussions regarding immaterial matters are a misappropriation of our collective time and energy as we endeavor to bring significant investments and create jobs for decades to come,” Yeung wrote.

Yeung concluded by saying Foxconn would evaluate “all available options related to the ... contract.” He didn't elaborate.

Brennan fired back on Nov. 22, writing that Evers' administration supports economic development but applying the present incentives pacakge to the scaled-down project would open up both Evers and Foxconn to criticism. He reiterated that Woo initiated conversations about contract changes and the state has spent months encouraging Foxconn to execute them.

“We want to work together with you to help make Foxconn's new project as successful as possible,” Brennan wrote. “The ability to do that requires Foxconn to recognize that there are consequences arising from its unilateral decision to change projects well after the Contract was in place.”

More in Laws & Regulations
In this May 2, 2019, file photo, a pedestrian crosses Gratiot Street at Outer Drive East under a bright streetlight flanked by dimmer streetlights in Detroit. Leotek Electronics USA has agreed to pay $4 million to settle a lawsuit with Detroit over thousands of defective streetlights in Detroit, a newspaper reported. The city sued the company last spring, alleging that roughly 20,000 lights were failing.
Mfr Sued Over Faulty Street Lights
The company will pay $4 million to settle.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Aug. 26, 2014 file photo, the Minntac taconite mine plant in Mountain Iron, Minn. is pictured. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 reversed a decision by state regulators to renew a wastewater permit for U.S. Steel&apos;s Minntac iron mine in northeastern Minnesota. The court sent the dispute back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for further proceedings.
Court Rejects US Steel's Discharge Permit
MN has, for years, allowed US Steel's Minntac mine to discharge sulfates into wild rice beds.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, early morning traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 5 headed into town as a semi truck and cars block the off ramp to Highway 217 above in Portland, Ore. A federal watchdog says the Trump administration moved to exempt a type of super-polluting cargo truck from clean air rules without conducting a federally mandated study on how it would impact public health.
Watchdog Cites Rushed EPA on Truck Regs
Agency officials at the time of the effort told of “fast and loose” rulemaking, specifically rushed regulations relating to glider trucks.
Dec 6th, 2019
This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company&apos;s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary.
Judge OKs $35M in Purdue Pharma Bonuses
But he stopped short of allowing the bankrupt company's CEO to receive a planned $1.3 million payout.
Dec 5th, 2019
Osha 2
OSHA’s 2019 Included Most Inspections in 4 Years
Federal OSHA conducted 33,401 inspections in fiscal 2019 — its most since 2015 — and provided training programs to a record number of employees.
Dec 4th, 2019
Lawsuit Gavel I Stock
Co. to Pay $1M for Subpar Grenade Launchers
The government was alerted to concerns about Capco’s production process by a quality engineer at the company.
Dec 4th, 2019
Pollution
Global Carbon Pollution Continues to Rise, but More Slowly
Led by big jumps from China and India, the world is projected to spew 40.57 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air in 2019.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this Feb. 26, 2008 file photo, Bumble Bee Foods President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Lischewski, center, flanked by Butterball President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Shoemaker, left, and Dole Food Company President and Chief Executive Officer David DeLorenzo, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Convicted in Tuna Price-Fixing Conspiracy
Prosecutors said Christopher Lischewski conspired with others in the industry to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna.
Dec 4th, 2019
This 2014 photo provided by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center shows Stephen Hahn. President Donald Trump&rsquo;s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration sidestepped questions on the future of a 2-month-old plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes.
Senate Panel Backs Trump's Pick to Run FDA
The Senate’s health committee voted 18-5 to advance the nomination of Dr. Stephen Hahn.
Dec 3rd, 2019
This Nov. 25, 2019 photo shows marijuana on display at Arbors Wellness in the medical marijuana shop in Ann Arbor, MI.
Michigan, Illinois set to Usher in Recreational Pot Sales
The two states, which allow sales starting on Jan. 1, are officially joining nine other states that broadly allow marijuana sales.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Vaping
R.J. Reynolds Seeks FDA Approval to Keep Selling e-Cigarette
The company's Vuse is the second-best selling e-cigarette in the US.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2017 file photo, the storefront window of a portrait studio is lit up along a downtown street at dusk in Lumberton, N.C. With a little over one month to go in 2019, small business owners should think about purchases or investments that make good business sense and will give them a break on their taxes.
Small Business Owners Still Have Time to Save on 2019 Taxes
Owners with available cash and a wish list should consider what equipment they need.
Nov 25th, 2019
Mnet 208397 Ap Implants
U.S. Experts Revisit Breast Implant Safety After New Concerns
U.S. medical authorities are revisiting the safety of breast implants used by millions of American women, the latest review in a multi-decade debate about their health effects.
Mar 25th, 2019
Mnet 45864 Guardrail
Lawsuits Accuse Guardrail Manufacturer Of Negligence
A guardrail manufacturer created a product whose design flaws led to one woman's death and another's permanent disfigurement, according to two lawsuits filed Wednesday.
Jan 31st, 2018