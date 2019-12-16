Mexico Trade Negotiator: We'll Never Accept US 'Inspectors'

Mexican negotiators have said they stood firm in opposition to the idea of letting in foreign inspectors out of sovereignty principles.

Associated Press
Dec 16th, 2019
Mexico&apos;s Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, second left, Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, center, Mexico&apos;s top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, second right, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, hold the documents after signing an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Mexico's Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, second left, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, center, Mexico's top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, second right, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, hold the documents after signing an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s trade negotiator for North America said Sunday that Mexico categorically opposes allowing foreign labor inspectors to operate in the country, saying that was not contemplated in the recent agreement with Washington and Ottawa on the USMCA pact to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Jesús Seade was flying to Washington to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. lawmakers to express his country’s “surprise and concern” over language in implementation legislation introduced Friday in the U.S. Congress calling for the posting of up to five labor attaches to monitor Mexico’s labor reform.

Seade, an undersecretary in the Foreign Relations Department, said on Twitter that while the proposed attaches exact functions are not yet clear, “Mexico will NEVER accept them if it is in any way about disguised inspectors, for one simple reason: Mexican law prohibits it.”

Mexican negotiators have said they stood firm in opposition to the idea of letting in foreign inspectors out of sovereignty principles. Instead the agreement signed Dec. 10 in Mexico City called for three-person panels to field any disputes, with the panels including one person from Mexico, one from the United States and a person from a third country chosen by mutual consent.

Mexico’s Senate quickly passed the amended version of the deal last week.

After Seade raised objections Saturday to the language in the U.S. legislation and announced his sudden trip to Washington, critics suggested he and others in President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government had overlooked something in the trade agreement and approved it too hastily.

Addressing 'that criticism, Seade said there was no hidden “fine print” in the deal and the language on labor attaches in the U.S. legislation did not come from its text. He called it a “concession to the hard-liners in Congress ... which should have been advised about and expresses mistrust.”

“It is a very good agreement for Mexico: Much was obtained in the trilateral,” he added. “That’s why the U.S. needs ‘extras’ to sell it internally that WERE NOT PART OF THE PACKAGE.”

More in Laws & Regulations
In this May 2, 2019, file photo, a pedestrian crosses Gratiot Street at Outer Drive East under a bright streetlight flanked by dimmer streetlights in Detroit. Leotek Electronics USA has agreed to pay $4 million to settle a lawsuit with Detroit over thousands of defective streetlights in Detroit, a newspaper reported. The city sued the company last spring, alleging that roughly 20,000 lights were failing.
Mfr Sued Over Faulty Street Lights
The company will pay $4 million to settle.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Aug. 26, 2014 file photo, the Minntac taconite mine plant in Mountain Iron, Minn. is pictured. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 reversed a decision by state regulators to renew a wastewater permit for U.S. Steel&apos;s Minntac iron mine in northeastern Minnesota. The court sent the dispute back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for further proceedings.
Court Rejects US Steel's Discharge Permit
MN has, for years, allowed US Steel's Minntac mine to discharge sulfates into wild rice beds.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, early morning traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 5 headed into town as a semi truck and cars block the off ramp to Highway 217 above in Portland, Ore. A federal watchdog says the Trump administration moved to exempt a type of super-polluting cargo truck from clean air rules without conducting a federally mandated study on how it would impact public health.
Watchdog Cites Rushed EPA on Truck Regs
Agency officials at the time of the effort told of “fast and loose” rulemaking, specifically rushed regulations relating to glider trucks.
Dec 6th, 2019
This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company&apos;s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary.
Judge OKs $35M in Purdue Pharma Bonuses
But he stopped short of allowing the bankrupt company's CEO to receive a planned $1.3 million payout.
Dec 5th, 2019
Osha 2
OSHA’s 2019 Included Most Inspections in 4 Years
Federal OSHA conducted 33,401 inspections in fiscal 2019 — its most since 2015 — and provided training programs to a record number of employees.
Dec 4th, 2019
Lawsuit Gavel I Stock
Co. to Pay $1M for Subpar Grenade Launchers
The government was alerted to concerns about Capco’s production process by a quality engineer at the company.
Dec 4th, 2019
Pollution
Global Carbon Pollution Continues to Rise, but More Slowly
Led by big jumps from China and India, the world is projected to spew 40.57 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air in 2019.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this Feb. 26, 2008 file photo, Bumble Bee Foods President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Lischewski, center, flanked by Butterball President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Shoemaker, left, and Dole Food Company President and Chief Executive Officer David DeLorenzo, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Convicted in Tuna Price-Fixing Conspiracy
Prosecutors said Christopher Lischewski conspired with others in the industry to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna.
Dec 4th, 2019
This 2014 photo provided by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center shows Stephen Hahn. President Donald Trump&rsquo;s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration sidestepped questions on the future of a 2-month-old plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes.
Senate Panel Backs Trump's Pick to Run FDA
The Senate’s health committee voted 18-5 to advance the nomination of Dr. Stephen Hahn.
Dec 3rd, 2019
This Nov. 25, 2019 photo shows marijuana on display at Arbors Wellness in the medical marijuana shop in Ann Arbor, MI.
Michigan, Illinois set to Usher in Recreational Pot Sales
The two states, which allow sales starting on Jan. 1, are officially joining nine other states that broadly allow marijuana sales.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Vaping
R.J. Reynolds Seeks FDA Approval to Keep Selling e-Cigarette
The company's Vuse is the second-best selling e-cigarette in the US.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2017 file photo, the storefront window of a portrait studio is lit up along a downtown street at dusk in Lumberton, N.C. With a little over one month to go in 2019, small business owners should think about purchases or investments that make good business sense and will give them a break on their taxes.
Small Business Owners Still Have Time to Save on 2019 Taxes
Owners with available cash and a wish list should consider what equipment they need.
Nov 25th, 2019
Mnet 208397 Ap Implants
U.S. Experts Revisit Breast Implant Safety After New Concerns
U.S. medical authorities are revisiting the safety of breast implants used by millions of American women, the latest review in a multi-decade debate about their health effects.
Mar 25th, 2019
Mnet 45864 Guardrail
Lawsuits Accuse Guardrail Manufacturer Of Negligence
A guardrail manufacturer created a product whose design flaws led to one woman's death and another's permanent disfigurement, according to two lawsuits filed Wednesday.
Jan 31st, 2018