Manufacturer Sued Over Detroit's Faulty Street Lights

The company will pay $4 million to settle.

Associated Press
Dec 10th, 2019
In this May 2, 2019, file photo, a pedestrian crosses Gratiot Street at Outer Drive East under a bright streetlight flanked by dimmer streetlights in Detroit. Leotek Electronics USA has agreed to pay $4 million to settle a lawsuit with Detroit over thousands of defective streetlights in Detroit, a newspaper reported. The city sued the company last spring, alleging that roughly 20,000 lights were failing.
In this May 2, 2019, file photo, a pedestrian crosses Gratiot Street at Outer Drive East under a bright streetlight flanked by dimmer streetlights in Detroit. Leotek Electronics USA has agreed to pay $4 million to settle a lawsuit with Detroit over thousands of defective streetlights in Detroit, a newspaper reported. The city sued the company last spring, alleging that roughly 20,000 lights were failing.
Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP, File

DETROIT (AP) — A company agreed to pay $4 million to settle a lawsuit over thousands of defective streetlights in Detroit, a newspaper reported.

The city sued Leotek Electronics USA last spring, alleging that roughly 20,000 lights were failing. The faulty lights were an embarrassment, especially after Detroit officials had pointed to brighter streets as proof of a turnaround in neighborhood services.

The Detroit News reported Monday that the settlement won't cover the full cost of replacing the lights. The News said the Public Lighting Authority is spending $3 million to complete the $7 million project.

Leotek must pay $4 million by Dec. 23, according to records obtained by the newspaper.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the settlement was fair and that the city was “glad to have this matter resolved."

Thor Scordelis, general manager of San Jose, California-based Leotek USA, offered a similar statement.

"Leotek worked with PLA to clarify and remedy the situation including field visits, technical assistance and luminaire replacements based on our standard warranty," Scordelis said, referring to the Public Lighting Authority.

More in Laws & Regulations
Lawsuit Gavel I Stock
Co. to Pay $1M for Subpar Grenade Launchers
The government was alerted to concerns about Capco’s production process by a quality engineer at the company.
Dec 4th, 2019
Pollution
Global Carbon Pollution Continues to Rise, but More Slowly
Led by big jumps from China and India, the world is projected to spew 40.57 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air in 2019.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this Feb. 26, 2008 file photo, Bumble Bee Foods President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Lischewski, center, flanked by Butterball President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Shoemaker, left, and Dole Food Company President and Chief Executive Officer David DeLorenzo, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Convicted in Tuna Price-Fixing Conspiracy
Prosecutors said Christopher Lischewski conspired with others in the industry to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna.
Dec 4th, 2019
This 2014 photo provided by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center shows Stephen Hahn. President Donald Trump&rsquo;s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration sidestepped questions on the future of a 2-month-old plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes.
Senate Panel Backs Trump's Pick to Run FDA
The Senate’s health committee voted 18-5 to advance the nomination of Dr. Stephen Hahn.
Dec 3rd, 2019
This Nov. 25, 2019 photo shows marijuana on display at Arbors Wellness in the medical marijuana shop in Ann Arbor, MI.
Michigan, Illinois set to Usher in Recreational Pot Sales
The two states, which allow sales starting on Jan. 1, are officially joining nine other states that broadly allow marijuana sales.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Vaping
R.J. Reynolds Seeks FDA Approval to Keep Selling e-Cigarette
The company's Vuse is the second-best selling e-cigarette in the US.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2017 file photo, the storefront window of a portrait studio is lit up along a downtown street at dusk in Lumberton, N.C. With a little over one month to go in 2019, small business owners should think about purchases or investments that make good business sense and will give them a break on their taxes.
Small Business Owners Still Have Time to Save on 2019 Taxes
Owners with available cash and a wish list should consider what equipment they need.
Nov 25th, 2019
Mnet 208397 Ap Implants
U.S. Experts Revisit Breast Implant Safety After New Concerns
U.S. medical authorities are revisiting the safety of breast implants used by millions of American women, the latest review in a multi-decade debate about their health effects.
Mar 25th, 2019
Mnet 45864 Guardrail
Lawsuits Accuse Guardrail Manufacturer Of Negligence
A guardrail manufacturer created a product whose design flaws led to one woman's death and another's permanent disfigurement, according to two lawsuits filed Wednesday.
Jan 31st, 2018
Mnet 152135 Fda Logo New Listing 0
FDA, USDA Announce Formal Agreement To Bolster Coordination And Collaboration
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. announced Tuesday at the White House a formal agreement aimed at making the oversight of food more efficient and effective by bolstering coordination between the two agencies.
Jan 30th, 2018
Mnet 124833 Honeybeeonflowers
Canadian Regulator Looks to Ban Neonicotinoid Blamed For Bee Deaths
A government health regulator in Canada has proposed a ban on a farming chemical that has been linked to contaminated waterways and honeybee population declines.
Nov 29th, 2016
Mnet 116387 Ghs Lead
Get The Facts On New Hazard Communication Standards
As the world continues to get smaller, and millions of pounds of chemical products are shipped between countries daily, a new Global Harmonized System is being implemented to aid in the communication of hazards and risks.
Jan 7th, 2014
FDA To Crack Down On Unapproved Drugs
Federal officials launched a crackdown against companies that market an eye wash and a widely used skin cream without approval, saying these prescription medications could pose risks.
Sep 23rd, 2008