Washington State OKs Tough Overtime Rules

Many job categories will be affected by the new overtime pay requirements.

Gene Johnson
Dec 12th, 2019
Victor Duran, a co-manager of a sports apparel store at the Southcenter mall, south of Seattle, poses for a photo at the store, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Tukwila, Wash. Duran, 23, said he makes about $52,000 a year and doesn&apos;t get overtime, but is required to work at least 45 hours per week, and up to 60 during the holidays. Duran is one employee who could benefit from new overtime rules in Washington state, which will allow hundreds of thousands of workers who have been exempt to begin collecting when they work more than 40 hours per week.
Victor Duran, a co-manager of a sports apparel store at the Southcenter mall, south of Seattle, poses for a photo at the store, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Tukwila, Wash. Duran, 23, said he makes about $52,000 a year and doesn't get overtime, but is required to work at least 45 hours per week, and up to 60 during the holidays. Duran is one employee who could benefit from new overtime rules in Washington state, which will allow hundreds of thousands of workers who have been exempt to begin collecting when they work more than 40 hours per week.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is adopting some of the nation's most aggressive overtime rules, restoring protections for hundreds of thousands of salaried workers and taking what supporters say is a crucial step toward rebuilding the middle class.

The Department of Labor and Industries finalized the rules Wednesday and will phase them in by 2028. By that time, salaried workers making up to about $83,400 a year will be entitled to time-and-a-half pay if they work more than 40 hours per week.

Workers making more than that could also get overtime unless they are certain types of professionals — such as those with higher degrees — or unless they are truly managers or executives, as demonstrated by their ability to hire and fire, direct other people’s work or make significant business decisions.

Many job categories will be affected, including shift managers at restaurants and retail establishments, office managers, some medical workers and other white-collar staff, officials said.

“We need to make sure the middle class shares in our state’s prosperity," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news release. "Overtime protections ensure workers are fairly compensated when they work more than 40 hours in a given week — time that would otherwise be spent with their families and in their communities.”

Employees who are paid hourly have long been entitled to overtime. But salaried workers have generally been entitled to it only if they make less than a certain amount: about $23,660 under federal law, or more where state laws are more generous.

Those thresholds may have worked decades ago, when they meant that nearly two-thirds of salaried workers nationally were covered by overtime protections. But after a recession in the 1970s, lawmakers largely stopped updating them. Washington's has been stuck at $13,000 since 1976.

As people's salaries rose with inflation, they found themselves no longer eligible for overtime. Businesses have also been able to convert hourly workers into salaried ones who make just more than the threshold as a way to avoid hiring additional staff or paying overtime.

In other cases, workers have been classified as managers when their actual duties more closely resemble those of hourly workers, officials said.

By some estimates, as few as 7% of salaried workers across the country are now entitled to overtime.

The federal government and several states, including California, New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Michigan and Massachusetts, have recently updated or started to update their overtime rules, but none have adopted a target threshold as high as Washington's, said Paul Sonn, state policy program director with the National Employment Law Project.

The rules adopted by the Trump administration will raise the threshold to cover workers making up to $35,308 a year — a significant cut from the $47,000 limit proposed by the Obama administration.

“The overtime threshold is to the middle class as the minimum wage is to low-wage workers,” said Nick Hanauer, a Seattle venture capitalist whose think tank, Civic Ventures, advocates for progressive economic policies. "It is the indispensable labor protection for middle class people."

Business groups in Washington have agreed that the state's rules needed to be updated, but they criticized the plans as drastic. The Association of Washington Business warned when the proposed rules came out in June that they would be a shock to many businesses and that they could particularly hurt nonprofits.

The organization said many businesses might convert salaried workers to hourly ones, reducing scheduling flexibility.

After hearing extensive public comment, the department added two years to the phase-in period. The threshold will increase incrementally until it reaches 2.5 times the minimum wage — about $83,400 — by 2028. The rules will phase in more slowly for businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

The department estimates that by the time they are fully implemented, the new rules will give overtime protections to about 260,000 workers who don't have them and strengthen overtime protections for about 235,000 others. Affected workers will also become eligible for sick leave and retaliation protections.

At a news conference Wednesday, Labor and Industries Director Joel Sacks gave an example of one type of worker who will be protected : a shift manager who makes $40,000 a year but is expected to work 60 hours a week.

Under the new rules, that worker will be paid overtime for the additional hours, or the business will need to hire additional staff.

"It's fair, it's right and it's long overdue," Sacks said.

Among those who might be helped is Victor Duran, a co-manager of a sports apparel store south of Seattle. He said he makes about $52,000 a year and doesn't get overtime, but is required to work at least 45 hours per week — and up to 60 during the holidays.

“We say bye to the family at the beginning of the season and say we'll see them after Christmas,” Duran said.

More in Laws & Regulations
In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, early morning traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 5 headed into town as a semi truck and cars block the off ramp to Highway 217 above in Portland, Ore. A federal watchdog says the Trump administration moved to exempt a type of super-polluting cargo truck from clean air rules without conducting a federally mandated study on how it would impact public health.
Watchdog Cites Rushed EPA on Truck Regs
Agency officials at the time of the effort told of “fast and loose” rulemaking, specifically rushed regulations relating to glider trucks.
Dec 6th, 2019
This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company&apos;s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary.
Judge OKs $35M in Purdue Pharma Bonuses
But he stopped short of allowing the bankrupt company's CEO to receive a planned $1.3 million payout.
Dec 5th, 2019
Osha 2
OSHA’s 2019 Included Most Inspections in 4 Years
Federal OSHA conducted 33,401 inspections in fiscal 2019 — its most since 2015 — and provided training programs to a record number of employees.
Dec 4th, 2019
Lawsuit Gavel I Stock
Co. to Pay $1M for Subpar Grenade Launchers
The government was alerted to concerns about Capco’s production process by a quality engineer at the company.
Dec 4th, 2019
Pollution
Global Carbon Pollution Continues to Rise, but More Slowly
Led by big jumps from China and India, the world is projected to spew 40.57 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air in 2019.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this Feb. 26, 2008 file photo, Bumble Bee Foods President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Lischewski, center, flanked by Butterball President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Shoemaker, left, and Dole Food Company President and Chief Executive Officer David DeLorenzo, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Convicted in Tuna Price-Fixing Conspiracy
Prosecutors said Christopher Lischewski conspired with others in the industry to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna.
Dec 4th, 2019
This 2014 photo provided by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center shows Stephen Hahn. President Donald Trump&rsquo;s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration sidestepped questions on the future of a 2-month-old plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes.
Senate Panel Backs Trump's Pick to Run FDA
The Senate’s health committee voted 18-5 to advance the nomination of Dr. Stephen Hahn.
Dec 3rd, 2019
This Nov. 25, 2019 photo shows marijuana on display at Arbors Wellness in the medical marijuana shop in Ann Arbor, MI.
Michigan, Illinois set to Usher in Recreational Pot Sales
The two states, which allow sales starting on Jan. 1, are officially joining nine other states that broadly allow marijuana sales.
Dec 2nd, 2019
Vaping
R.J. Reynolds Seeks FDA Approval to Keep Selling e-Cigarette
The company's Vuse is the second-best selling e-cigarette in the US.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2017 file photo, the storefront window of a portrait studio is lit up along a downtown street at dusk in Lumberton, N.C. With a little over one month to go in 2019, small business owners should think about purchases or investments that make good business sense and will give them a break on their taxes.
Small Business Owners Still Have Time to Save on 2019 Taxes
Owners with available cash and a wish list should consider what equipment they need.
Nov 25th, 2019
Mnet 208397 Ap Implants
U.S. Experts Revisit Breast Implant Safety After New Concerns
U.S. medical authorities are revisiting the safety of breast implants used by millions of American women, the latest review in a multi-decade debate about their health effects.
Mar 25th, 2019
Mnet 45864 Guardrail
Lawsuits Accuse Guardrail Manufacturer Of Negligence
A guardrail manufacturer created a product whose design flaws led to one woman's death and another's permanent disfigurement, according to two lawsuits filed Wednesday.
Jan 31st, 2018
Mnet 152135 Fda Logo New Listing 0
FDA, USDA Announce Formal Agreement To Bolster Coordination And Collaboration
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. announced Tuesday at the White House a formal agreement aimed at making the oversight of food more efficient and effective by bolstering coordination between the two agencies.
Jan 30th, 2018
Mnet 124833 Honeybeeonflowers
Canadian Regulator Looks to Ban Neonicotinoid Blamed For Bee Deaths
A government health regulator in Canada has proposed a ban on a farming chemical that has been linked to contaminated waterways and honeybee population declines.
Nov 29th, 2016