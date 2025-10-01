Labor Department Awards $86M to 14 States for Skills Training for In-Demand, Emerging Industries

The U.S. Department of Labor awarded over $86 million in Industry-Driven Skills Training Fund grants to 14 states to accelerate innovation, strengthen domestic production and address critical workforce needs across the country.

The funds include more than $20 million for the revitalization of the domestic shipbuilding industry, training workers in welding, marine electrical, manufacturing and other skilled trades.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the department expects these grants will provide outcome-based reimbursements to employers for providing training in high-demand and emerging industries.

Recipients include: