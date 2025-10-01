Labor Department Awards $86M to 14 States for Skills Training for In-Demand, Emerging Industries

The grants support shipbuilding, AI, advanced manufacturing and other critical sectors.

Manufacuring.net Staff
Oct 1, 2025
Training
iStock.com/bernardbodo

The U.S. Department of Labor awarded over $86 million in Industry-Driven Skills Training Fund grants to 14 states to accelerate innovation, strengthen domestic production and address critical workforce needs across the country. 

The funds include more than $20 million for the revitalization of the domestic shipbuilding industry, training workers in welding, marine electrical, manufacturing and other skilled trades.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the department expects these grants will provide outcome-based reimbursements to employers for providing training in high-demand and emerging industries. 

Recipients include:

  • Arizona Department of Economic Security: $5 million to support advanced manufacturing
  • Connecticut Department of Labor: $8 million to support advanced manufacturing, construction, distribution, logistics and transportation, health care, information technology and shipbuilding
  • Technical College System of Georgia: $5 million to support advanced manufacturing, construction and energy
  • Idaho Department of Labor: $8 million to support advanced manufacturing, domestic mineral production and nuclear energy
  • Iowa Workforce Development: $4.7 million to support advanced manufacturing
  • Louisiana Workforce Commission: $7 million to support advanced manufacturing, AI-enabling occupations supporting data centers and digital infrastructure and construction and industrial trades
  • Maine Department of Labor: $8 million to support advanced manufacturing aerospace, defense and shipbuilding
  • Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity: $8 million to support shipbuilding
  • Mississippi Department of Employment Security: $5.7 million to support shipbuilding
  • Oklahoma Employment Security Commission: $6 million to support advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense and AI infrastructure
  • Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce: $5 million to support advanced manufacturing, AI, nuclear energy and technology infrastructure
  • Texas Workforce Commission: $5.4 million to support advanced manufacturing, aerospace, AI, aviation, biotechnology, chemical products, defense, energy, information technology, life science, petroleum refining, semiconductor and shipbuilding
  • Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development: $7.3 million to support advanced manufacturing and generative AI
  • Wyoming Department of Workforce Services: $3 million to support advanced manufacturing, construction, domestic mineral production, finance and insurance, information technology, health care and nuclear energy
