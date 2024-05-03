Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

U.S. Employers Scaled Back Hiring in April

Persistently high interest rates may be starting to slow the robust U.S. job market.

Paul Wiseman
May 3, 2024
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia works at her desk in the Ottawa County, Mich., Department of Public Health office, Sept. 5, 2023, in Holland, Mich. On Friday, May 3, 2024, the U.S. government issues its April jobs report.
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia works at her desk in the Ottawa County, Mich., Department of Public Health office, Sept. 5, 2023, in Holland, Mich. On Friday, May 3, 2024, the U.S. government issues its April jobs report.
AP Photo/Kristen Norman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers pulled back on their hiring in April but still added a decent 175,000 jobs in a sign that persistently high interest rates may be starting to slow the robust U.S. job market.

Friday’s government report showed that last month’s hiring gain was down sharply from the blockbuster increase of 315,000 in March. And it was well below the 233,000 gain that economists had predicted for April.

Yet the moderation in the pace of hiring, along with a slowdown last month in wage growth, will likely be welcomed by the Federal Reserve, which has kept interest rates at a two-decade high to fight persistently elevated inflation. Hourly wages rose a less-than-expected 0.2% from March and 3.9% from a year earlier, the smallest annual gain since June 2021.

The Fed has been delaying any consideration of interest rate cuts until it gains more confidence that inflation is steadily slowing toward its target. Fed rate cuts would, over time, reduce the cost of mortgages, auto loans and other consumer and business borrowing.

Stock futures jumped Friday after the jobs report was released on hopes that rate cuts might now be more likely sometime in the coming months.

Even with the April hiring slowdown, last month’s job growth amounted to a solid increase, though it was the lowest monthly job growth since October. With the nation’s households continuing their steady spending, many employers have had to keep hiring to meet their customer demand.

The unemployment rate ticked up 3.9% — the 27th straight month in which it has remained below 4%, the longest such streak since the 1960s.

Last month's hiring was led by healthcare companies, which added 56,000 jobs. Warehouse and transportation companies added 22,000 and retailers 20,000.

The state of the economy is weighing on voters’ minds as the November presidential campaign intensifies. Despite the strength of the job market, Americans remain generally exasperated by high prices, and many of them assign blame to President Joe Biden.

America’s job market has repeatedly proved more robust than almost anyone had predicted. When the Fed began aggressively raising rates two years ago to fight a punishing inflation surge, most economists expected the resulting jump in borrowing costs to cause a recession and drive unemployment to painfully high levels.

The Fed raised its benchmark rate 11 times from March 2022 to July 2023, taking it to the highest level since 2001. Inflation did steadily cool as it was supposed to — from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.5% in March.

Yet the resilient strength of the job market and the overall economy, fueled by steady consumer spending, has kept inflation persistently above the Fed’s 2% target.

The job market has been showing other signs of eventually slowing. This week, for example, the government reported that job openings fell in March to 8.5 million, the fewest in more than three years. Still, that is nevertheless a large number of vacancies: Before 2021, monthly job openings had never topped 8 million, a threshold they have now exceeded every month since March 2021.

On a month-over-month basis, consumer inflation hasn’t declined since October. The 3.5% year-over-year inflation rate for March was still running well above the Fed’s 2% target.

Latest in Labor
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
May 3, 2024
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia works at her desk in the Ottawa County, Mich., Department of Public Health office, Sept. 5, 2023, in Holland, Mich. On Friday, May 3, 2024, the U.S. government issues its April jobs report.
U.S. Employers Scaled Back Hiring in April
May 3, 2024
This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows the logo on a Peloton bike in San Francisco.
Peloton Cutting About 400 Jobs
May 2, 2024
Ap24122568655562
Tesla Laid Off its EV Charging Division. Other Automakers Are Worried
May 1, 2024
Related Stories
The Miller OptX 2kW handheld laser welder is ideal for precision welding applications with tight fit-up and minimal gaps where high productivity is needed, including sheet metal, fabrication, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, transportation and HVAC.
Labor
Miller OptX 2kW Laser Welder Looks to Combat Skill Shortage
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
BNSF Becomes 2nd Major Railroad to Sign On to Anonymous Federal Safety Hotline
A 'We stand with the UAW' sign appears outside of the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 18, 2023.
Labor
Tennessee Volkswagen Workers to Vote on Union Membership
Imgpsh Fullsize Anim 2024 04 09 T194440 864
Labor
Philadelphia Phillies, NEST Launch Skilled Trades All-Star Program
More in Labor
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
E-Commerce
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
Comments that workers “would be better off” without a union ran afoul of federal labor law.
May 3, 2024
This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows the logo on a Peloton bike in San Francisco.
Labor
Peloton Cutting About 400 Jobs
And the CEO is stepping down.
May 2, 2024
Ap24122568655562
Automotive
Tesla Laid Off its EV Charging Division. Other Automakers Are Worried
Nearly all automakers selling EVs in the U.S. have signed up to join Tesla's Supercharger network.
May 1, 2024
The Miller OptX 2kW handheld laser welder is ideal for precision welding applications with tight fit-up and minimal gaps where high productivity is needed, including sheet metal, fabrication, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, transportation and HVAC.
Labor
Miller OptX 2kW Laser Welder Looks to Combat Skill Shortage
The device provides a five to 10-time productivity increase compared to precision welding processes.
May 1, 2024
People arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office in Miami, Aug. 17, 2018.
Labor
Lottery Bids for H-1B Visas Plunge
The U.S. made changes to target fraud and abuse from those "gaming the system."
April 30, 2024
A construction workers cuts wood at a residential building site in Mount Prospect, Ill., March 18, 2024.
Labor
Workers' Paychecks Grew Faster in the First Quarter
The trend could raise concerns at the Federal Reserve.
April 30, 2024
I Stock 1490939035
Labor
The FTC Just Put the Final Nail in the Non-Compete Coffin
Pending legal challenges notwithstanding.
April 29, 2024
Ap24118519989149
Labor
United Auto Workers Reaches Deal with Daimler Truck
The agreement averts a potential strike in North Carolina.
April 29, 2024
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
BNSF Becomes 2nd Major Railroad to Sign On to Anonymous Federal Safety Hotline
Some employees can report concerns anonymously through a federal system without fear of discipline.
April 26, 2024
I Stock 1264709557
Labor
How Changes to 'Noncompete' Agreements, Overtime Pay Could Affect Workers
Companies of all sizes will have to reclassify workers who will now qualify for overtime pay.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 1482999928
Labor
NAM Opposes New Overtime, Noncompete Rules
The association says new regulations aimed at protecting worker rights will threaten IP and worsen the labor crisis.
April 24, 2024
Volkswagen workers celebrate in Chattanooga, Tenn., after their bid to join the UAW union prevailed.
Labor
UAW Wins Big at Volkswagen in Tennessee
Its first victory at a foreign-owned factory in the American South.
April 22, 2024
A 'We stand with the UAW' sign appears outside of the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 18, 2023.
Labor
Tennessee Volkswagen Workers to Vote on Union Membership
It's a test of the UAW's plan to expand its ranks.
April 19, 2024
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019.
Labor
Google Fires 28 Workers After Protests Over Cloud Contract with Israel
The workers held sit-ins at the company's offices in California and New York over Google's $1.2 billion contract to provide custom tools for Israeli's military.
April 18, 2024
I Stock 1065155148
Labor
Workers at Defunct Poultry Companies Owed Wages, Damages
An investigation of five California companies uncovered wage theft and child labor violations.
April 15, 2024