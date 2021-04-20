Biden Approves 22K Additional Foreign Seasonal Workers

The Department of Homeland Security cited increased demand from employers as the US economy recovers from the pandemic.

Apr 20th, 2021
Ben Fox
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, April 20, in Washington.
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, April 20, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration announced an increase Tuesday in the number of temporary seasonal workers who will be allowed to work in the U.S. this year as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic.

The Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. would approve an additional 22,000 H2-B seasonal worker visas on top of the annual limit of 66,000 set by Congress. It cited increased demand from employers, with the number of people seeking jobless benefits at the lowest point since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The H2-B visa program has bipartisan support in Congress and with businesses across the nation. It is used to fill jobs in such areas as landscaping, construction, hotels and restaurants as well as in seafood and meat processing plants and amusement parks.

President Donald Trump last year authorized an additional 35,000 H-2B visas above the annual cap. But three months later he halted the program along with other foreign worker programs under a sweeping executive order. Biden let the order expire.

Employers are required to attest that they are likely to suffer “irreparable harm” if they do not receive workers under the program.

In announcing this year's annual supplemental increase, DHS said it would set aside 6,000 of the visas for people from the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Central Americans, struggling with the pandemic, the aftermath of two hurricanes and more long-standing problems, make up a major portion of the increasing number of migrants seeking to enter the U.S. along the Southwest border.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the visas reflect the administration's goal of “expanding lawful pathways for opportunity in the United States” for people from the Northern Triangle countries.

More in Labor
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Sponsored
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Secrets of Rockstar CFOs is a new ebook based upon conversations with dozens of elite CFOs, from Silicon Valley startups to Fortune 500 multinationals.
Apr 5th, 2021
Kobelco Construction Istock 1017306110
Kobelco Plant to Lay Off 100 Workers
The company will suspend production of all seven of its hydraulic excavator models.
Apr 15th, 2021
Summit Remarketing Instagram (1)
Virtual Summit Offers Practical Insights for the Future of Work
The summit will deliver practical insights built for 2021.
Apr 14th, 2021
In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. While most Americans have weathered the pandemic financially, about 38 million say they are worse off now than before the outbreak began in the U.S. According to a new poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research 55% of Americans say their financial circumstances are about the same now as a year ago, and 30% say their finances have improved.
Poll: 15% of Americans Worse Off a Year into Pandemic
The United States still has 8.4 million fewer jobs than it had in February 2020.
Apr 13th, 2021
In this file photo Neil Barofsky testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Lawyer Nominated to Monitor UAW
Appointing an independent monitor is part of a settlement the union agreed to in the wake of a multi-million dollar embezzlement and kickback scheme.
Apr 13th, 2021
In this March 30 photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala.
Alabama Union Vote Delivers Win for Amazon
The union said it would file an objection with the NLRB charging the company with illegally interfering with the union vote.
Apr 9th, 2021
I Stock 1222197485
Researchers Determine the Age People are Usually Happiest
The answer may surprise you.
Apr 9th, 2021
Guadalajara, Mexico.
Mexico to Strictly Limit Outsourcing
Under an agreement with business and labor groups, companies will be able to outsource only non-core activities.
Apr 7th, 2021
Mb 96 Thumb
Shuttered Chocolate Plant Buyer to Retain Workers
Workers may be able to stay at the plant they helped operate.
Apr 6th, 2021
In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, waiter Jose Bravo, center, delivers food for Alberto Castaneda, left, and his wife, Esther, at Picos restaurant in Houston. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday, April 5 that the U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as orders, hiring and prices all surged.
Services Sector Surges to Record High
Services — such as banks, retailers and restaurants — account for 71% of all U.S. jobs.
Apr 6th, 2021
A hiring sign is seen outside home improvement store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Friday, April 2, 2021.
Rising Job Market Faces Obstacles
Optimistic economists predict that by year's end, the nation could produce as many as 10 million more jobs and restored to pre-pandemic levels.
Apr 5th, 2021
Milwaukee Tool Sf
Milwaukee Tool Plans Downtown Milwaukee Expansion; Up to 2,000 Jobs
It'd be the latest southern Wisconsin expansion for the iconic tool maker, which announced more than $100 million in investment in late 2019.
Apr 2nd, 2021