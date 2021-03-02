Biden Says Workers Have Right to Vote on Union

His comments come as Amazon workers in Alabama will decide whether they should unionize.

Mar 2nd, 2021
Joseph Pisani
Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union holds a sign outside an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. President Joe Biden said workers in Alabama and across the country have the right to join a union without intimidation from their companies. His comments come as Amazon workers in the state are voting on whether they should unionize. In a two minute video posted to Twitter, Biden didn’t mention Amazon by name, or say how workers should vote.
Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union holds a sign outside an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. President Joe Biden said workers in Alabama and across the country have the right to join a union without intimidation from their companies. His comments come as Amazon workers in the state are voting on whether they should unionize. In a two minute video posted to Twitter, Biden didn’t mention Amazon by name, or say how workers should vote.
AP Photo/Jay Reeves, file

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said workers in Alabama and across the country have the right to join a union without intimidation from their companies. His comments come as Amazon workers in the state are voting on whether they should unionize.

In a two-minute video posted to Twitter, Biden didn’t mention Amazon by name, or say how workers should vote, but he stressed that they should be given a choice.

“So let me be really clear: It’s not up to me to decide whether anyone should join a union. But let me be even more clear: it’s not up to an employer to decide that either,” Biden said.

At the Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse, Amazon has been holding classes, telling workers that the union will take their money for dues without any benefit.

When asked about the video in a briefing Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president believes that workers should have the right to organize, but wouldn’t comment specifically on Amazon because the White House doesn’t comment on specific cases that are before the National Labor Relations Board.

The union push in Bessemer is the biggest in Amazon's nearly 30-year history. About 6,000 workers started voting in February, and have about a month left to make their choice. Vote counting starts on March 30, and a majority of the workers have to vote “Yes" in order for them to unionize.

Organizers have said workers in the Amazon warehouse don't get enough breaks during their 10-hour workdays. They also want workers to be treated respect and to be paid more. The employees are seeking to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which also represents workers at several poultry plants in Alabama.

Workers face an uphill battle against Amazon. The company, which is the nation's second-largest employer, has a history of crushing unionizing efforts at its warehouses and its Whole Foods grocery stores. Plus, laws in Alabama don't favor unions.

The Seattle-based online shopping giant did not respond to a request for comment Monday about Biden's video. Amazon has previously said that union organizers don’t represent the views of the majority of its employees, and that it already offers what unions want: starting pay of $15 an hour and other benefits.

Stuart Appelbaum, the president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said in a statement the video was a clear message of support for the Bessemer workers: “As President Biden points out, the best way for working people to protect themselves and their families is by organizing into unions. And that is why so many working women and men are fighting for a union at the Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama.”

The Amazon workers have received support from other high-profile names, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Stacey Abrams, the one-time candidate for Georgia governor who has become a leading voice on voting rights.

More in Labor
I Stock 875673548
How NEWMA Is Addressing the Skills Shortage in Wisconsin
The Badger State has a workforce problem.
Feb 17th, 2021
Cristian Cardona, right, an employee at a McDonald's, attends a rally for a $15 an hour minimum wage on Feb. 16 in Orlando, FL.
Is the $15 Minimum Wage a Job Boon or Bust?
The U.S. lags other developed countries in the size of its minimum wage.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
Minimum Wage Hike Commitment Faces Uncertainty with Biden
The effort to raise the minimum wage from the current $7.25 to $15 is facing an unexpected roadblock: Biden himself.
Feb 16th, 2021
In this Feb. 6, 2021 file photo, a woman walks past a 'Now Hiring' sign displayed at a CD One Price Cleaners in Schaumburg, Ill. In a stark sign of the economic inequality that has marked the pandemic recession and recovery, Americans as a whole are now earning the same amount of wages and salaries that they did before the pandemic struck, even with nearly 9 million fewer people at work.
US Salaries Recover Even as Jobs Haven't
This underscores how disproportionately job losses have afflicted workers in lower-income occupations.
Feb 16th, 2021
Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union holds a sign outside an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. For Amazon, a successful effort could motivate other workers to organize. But a contract could take years, and Amazon has a history of crushing labor organizing.
Amazon Faces Biggest Union Push in its History
And it’s happening in the unlikeliest of places: Bessemer, Alabama, a state with laws that don’t favor unions.
Feb 12th, 2021
In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a 'Now Hiring' sign hangs on the front wall of a Harbor Freight Tools store in Manchester, N.H. U.S. employers cut back sharply on hiring in December, particularly in pandemic-hit industries such as restaurants and hotels, as soaring virus infections and government restrictions weakened the economy that month. The number of available jobs rose slightly and layoffs fell, according to the Labor Department’s Tuesday report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.
US Jobless Claims Fall Slightly, Layoffs High
The job market's improvement slowed through the fall and in the past two months has essentially stalled.
Feb 11th, 2021
Salesforce Transit Center, San Francisco, July 1, 2019.
Salesforce Won't Force Workers to Go into Office Post-COVID
The business software maker is San Francisco's largest private employer.
Feb 10th, 2021
I Stock 942163690
COVID-19 May Spell End of Unpaid Internships
Asking college students to work for free is problematic.
Feb 9th, 2021
California Employment Development Department, Sacramento, Dec. 18, 2020.
Surprise Tax Forms Reveal Extent of Unemployment Fraud
State-run unemployment offices became lucrative targets as millions lost their jobs during the pandemic.
Feb 5th, 2021
Ep111
House Panel Investigating Meat Plant Deaths, Infections
One plant's OSHA fine after nearly 1,300 cases four deaths equated to less than $11 per infected employee.
Feb 5th, 2021
A worker cleans along the Las Vegas Strip, March 31, 2020.
Unemployment Claims Fall to 779,000, but Job Cuts Grind On
Hiring has weakened for six straight months.
Feb 4th, 2021
In this Sept. 15, 2009, file photo, outgoing AFL-CIO President John Sweeney speaks at the AFL-CIO convention at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. Sweeney, who spent 14 years steering the AFL-CIO through a time of declining union membership and rising internal dissent, died on Feb. 1, 2021. He was 86.
Former AFL-CIO Leader Sweeney Dies at 86
John Sweeney was credited with transforming the nation’s largest labor federation into a political powerhouse.
Feb 3rd, 2021