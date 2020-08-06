1.2 Million Seek Jobless Aid after $600 Federal Check Ends

Thursday marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid.

Aug 6th, 2020
Paul Wiseman
Temporary Closed Ap
AP file

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

The Labor Department’s report Thursday marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

The new jobless claims were down by 249,000 from the previous week after rising for two straight weeks.

The pandemic, the lockdowns meant to contain it and the wariness of many Americans to venture back out to eat, shop or travel have delivered a devastating blow to the economy despite the government’s emergency rescue efforts. The nation’s gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, shrank at an annual rate of nearly 33% from April through June. It was by far the worst quarterly fall on record, though the economy has rebounded somewhat since then.

On Friday, the government is expected to report a sizable job gain for July — 1.6 million. Yet so deeply did employers slash payrolls after the pandemic paralyzed the economy in March that even July’s expected gain would mean that barely 40% of the jobs lost to the coronavirus have been recovered.

And the pace of hiring is clearly slowing. A resurgence of cases in the South and the West has spread elsewhere and upended hopes for a speedy economic recovery as bars, restaurants and other businesses have had to delay or reverse plans to reopen and rehire staff.

All told, 16.1 million people are collecting traditional unemployment benefits from their state. For months, the unemployed had also been receiving the $600 a week in federal jobless aid on top of their state benefit. But the federal payment expired last week. Congress is engaged in prolonged negotiations over renewing the federal benefit, which would likely be extended at a reduced level.

In the meantime, millions of the unemployed suddenly have less money to pay for essentials. Many of them are among the 23 million people nationwide who are at risk of being evicted from their homes, according to The Aspen Institute, as moratoriums enacted because of the coronavirus expire.

Last week, an additional 656,000 people applied for jobless aid under a program that has extended eligibility for the first time to self-employed and gig workers. That figure isn’t adjusted for seasonal trends, so it’s reported separately.

All told, the Labor Department said Thursday that 31.3 million people are receiving some form of unemployment benefits, though the figure may be inflated by double-counting by states.

A study released Monday by Cornell University found that 31% of those laid off or furloughed because of the pandemic had been laid off a second time. An additional 26% of people who were called back to work reported being told that they might lose their jobs again.

After the springtime lockdowns, restaurants and bars had begun to reopen. Yet many soon had to re-close as viral cases surged, especially in the Sun Belt. In Texas, for instance, just 26% of bars were closed on June 21; two weeks later, the figure had shut up to 74%, though it has since come down slightly.

In Florida, whose tourism industry has been pummeled by the pandemic, John Brenner has lost his position as a hotel manager. A 38-year-old from Plantation, Florida, Brenner has now been out of work for four months.

Florida’s weekly unemployment aid is capped at $275 a week, so “I’m quite reliant on that extra $600,” Brenner said.

“That is exactly what my rent costs,” he said. It’s not cheap to live here. That extra $600 put me at just about what I was making when I was working. And I’d much rather be working. I’m going very stir-crazy.”

The stress, fear and sadness over prolonged unemployment, Brenner said, have diminished everything from his diet to his ability to sleep. He said he’s angry that the U.S. Senate has balked at extending the extra unemployment aid at its current level.

“The anxiety the Senate is giving me isn’t helping much,’’ Brenner said.

Clover Williams, a teacher in Gallup, New Mexico, said she was just laid off “right when the thing runs out — the extra $600 runs out.’’

She received one unemployment check that included the $600 payment. Without it, Williams, 63, worries that she won’t be able to pay her utility bills or medical expenses.

____

More in Labor
A man walks past a retail store that is going out of business due to the coronavirus pandemic in Winnetka, Ill., June 23, 2020.
1.4M Seek Jobless Aid as Virus Surges
A spike in cases prompted many states to halt plans to reopen businesses.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 1028462780 (2)
Q2 Wages, Benefits Grew at Slowest Pace in 3 Years
Employers shed 22 million jobs in March and April before rehiring about one-third of those workers in May and June.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 1176479072
Many Students with STEM Potential Struggle in School
These kids are more likely to dislike school and have trouble paying attention in class.
Jul 28th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., during a news conference.
Mnuchin, Pelosi Talk Virus Relief; GOP Slashes Jobless Aid
Aid runs out Friday for a $600 weekly jobless benefit that Democrats call a lifeline for out-of-work Americans.
Jul 28th, 2020
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Machinists Union President Rallies Striking Shipyard Workers
There have been no face-to-face negotiations since the strike began.
Jul 27th, 2020
Patrice Jetter, a furloughed school crossing guard.
Disabled Americans Mark Milestone as Crisis Deepens Job Woes
Disabled workers still face higher unemployment than other adults — a problem compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 27th, 2020
For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop.
Nearly Half Say Job Lost to Virus Won't Return
Temporary cutbacks are giving way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.
Jul 24th, 2020
Moneytn
Former Union President Gets Prison After Years of Embezzlement
He paid for ATVs, childcare, firearms, medical expenses, vacations and even took out straight cash withdrawals.
Jul 23rd, 2020
I Stock 922323668
Industry Groups Sue Over Visa Restrictions
The complaint argues the suspension of new non-immigrant visas is "inflicting severe economic harm."
Jul 22nd, 2020
Visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Suit: North Dakota Refinery Developer Owes Workers Wages
The employees' lawsuit says the company sporadically deferred pay and said it would reward them with bonuses later.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Residents line up at a security checkpoint into the Hotan Bazaar.
US Sanctions Chinese Companies Over Muslim Abuse Complaints
The Trump administration also has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials.
Jul 21st, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Mnuchin Urges Swift Aid Bill; Ex-Fed Chairs Want Bigger Deal
Extra unemployment assistance is set to expire at the end of the month.
Jul 20th, 2020