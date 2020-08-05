Ex-UAW Chief Says Bribery Claims 'Utterly Baseless'

The accusation is the first against the former union president in a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal.

Aug 5th, 2020
Tom Krisher
United Auto Workers President Ron Gettelfinger.
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Former United Auto Workers President Ron Gettelfinger is denying claims by General Motors that he took bribes paid into foreign bank accounts by Fiat Chrysler in order to stick GM with higher labor costs.

Gettelfinger called the company's allegations a “malicious and utterly baseless attack” designed to cause as much harm as possible to the union.

“I have never had control over any financial account in any foreign country, nor has any member of my family," Gettelfinger wrote in a letter distributed Tuesday by a union spokesman. “Neither I nor any member of my family have ever received one cent from a foreign account like GM claimed.”

GM made the accusations Monday in a federal court filing asking a judge to reconsider the dismissal of a lawsuit against rival Fiat Chrysler. The nation's largest automaker claims that FCA bribed union officials so they would give GM over $1 billion in higher labor costs during contract negotiations, with the ultimate goal of forcing GM into a merger with Fiat Chrysler.

The accusation is the first against Gettelfinger in connection with a wide-ranging UAW bribery and embezzlement scandal that so far has snared 10 union officials on federal charges. Some spent thousands in union money for golf, lodging and fancy meals. Gettelfinger's name has not come up in the federal probe of union corruption.

GM alleges in the court records that FCA bribed Gettelfinger, former UAW President Dennis Williams, former Vice President Joe Ashton and former Vice President General Holiefield “by granting those individuals control over foreign financial accounts with substantial funds.”

Gettelfinger, who was union president after Fiat took over Chrysler in 2009, helped to make sure Holiefield and Williams kept their union leadership posts “in order to preserve and progress the conspiracy to harm GM,” the documents said. GM alleged that accounts “apparently exist” in Gettelfinger’s name, and the name of an unidentified relative in Panama and Switzerland.

GM lawyers said in court documents that third party investigators recently found evidence of the accounts and said the information wasn't available when the case was filed in 2019 or before it was dismissed in July by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Borman.

Holiefield is deceased and Ashton, a former GM board member, awaits sentencing. Williams has not been charged in the criminal investigation, although his home was raided by federal agents.

In his letter, Gettelfinger wrote that GM knew the allegations against him would bring major media attention.

“The harm GM has brought to my name will never be erased in some people's eyes,” Gettelfinger wrote. “I'm sure that won't bother top GM management or their battery of attorneys or they would have been thorough in their so-called ‘investigation' before publicly smearing me and my family.”

GM said Tuesday that it stands by its court filing.

The union said it wasn't aware of any allegations about foreign bank accounts and Fiat Chrysler called GM's lawsuit meritless.

In throwing out GM's lawsuit, Borman wrote that GM's alleged injuries were not caused by FCA violating federal racketeering laws, that GM had not stated a claim that can be granted, and that the people harmed by the bribery scheme were Fiat Chrysler workers.

GM said in its new motion that Borman should alter or amend his order allowing GM to amend its complaint to present the new allegations.

More in Automotive
Emagtn
EMAG Acquires Vital Piece of Automotive Industry Technology
The company is known for its vertical turning and multi-functional production machines.
Aug 6th, 2020
A Fiat logo.
Fiat Chrysler to Recall Vehicles that May Pollute Too Much
The company says it found the excess pollution during internal testing of vehicles with 2.4-liter “Tigershark” engines.
Aug 6th, 2020
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany.
BMW Reports Q2 Loss but Sees Rebound in China
CEO Oliver Zipse said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the second half of the year.
Aug 5th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
3 Ethical Considerations For AI
Artificial intelligence will need to strike a balance between embracing the technology, being realistic about its potential, and keeping workers happy.
Aug 5th, 2020
Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski.
Engineer Sent to Prison for Stealing Robocar Secrets
The former Google exec downloaded a trove of self-driving car technology before he departed the company.
Aug 5th, 2020
Lordstown
Lordstown Motors Is Already Going Public
The company, established just last year, is now valued at $1.6 billion.
Aug 4th, 2020
Managers inform small groups of workers about new safety devices and measures taken at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plants.
GM Alleges Fiat Chrysler Spent Millions to Bribe UAW Leaders
GM alleges the payments sought to saddle Fiat Chrysler's rival with more than $1 billion in additional labor costs.
Aug 4th, 2020
In this Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, the logo of Honda Motor Co. is seen on a Honda vehicle at the Japanese automaker&apos;s headquarters in Tokyo. Honda, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don&rsquo;t latch properly. They cover certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020, Pilot SUVs from 2019 through 2021 and Passport SUVs from 2019 and 2020.
Honda Recalls 1.6M SUVs, Vans
There are four separate recalls in play.
Aug 4th, 2020
Ford CEO Jim Hackett in 2018.
Ford CEO Hackett to Retire
The company has struggled in recent years and is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan.
Aug 4th, 2020
Photo 1546614200 31a4809be8ed 5d44429171c7a
Ferrari Profits Nearly Wiped Out
Its quarterly net profit fell 95% as the coronavirus halted production and deliveries.
Aug 3rd, 2020
A Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging.
Electric Car Charging Stations on the Rise
There are now 26,000 electric vehicle charging stations open to the public in the U.S.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Fiat Chrysler Muscles Through Pandemic
Its losses were not as bad as feared, and the company predicts improving conditions for the remainder of 2020.
Jul 31st, 2020