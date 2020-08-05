Engineer Sent to Prison for Stealing Robocar Secrets

The former Google exec downloaded a trove of self-driving car technology before he departed the company.

Aug 5th, 2020
Michael Liedtke
Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski.
Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — A former Google engineer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber's effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service.

The sentence handed down Tuesday by U.S. District Judge William Alsup came more than four months after former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski reached a plea agreement with the federal prosecutors who brought a criminal case against him last August.

Levandowski, who helped steer Google's self-driving car project before landing at Uber, was also ordered to pay more than $850,000.

Alsup had taken the unusual step of recommending the Justice Department open a criminal investigation into Levandowski while presiding over a high-profile civil trial between Uber and Waymo, a spinoff from a self-driving car project that Google began in 2007 after hiring Levandowski to be part of its team.

Levandowski eventually became disillusioned with Google and left the company in early 2016 to start his own self-driving truck company, called Otto, which Uber eventually bought for $680 million.

Before leaving Google, though, Levandowski downloaded a trove of Google's self-driving car technology, resulting in him facing 33 counts of intellectual property theft. He wound up pleading guilty to one count, culminating in Tuesday's sentencing.

The accusations turned Levandowski, once highly regarded for his early inroads into self-driving cars, into a notorious figure “almost synonymous with greed run amok in Silicon Valley," his own lawyers acknowledged in court documents filed last week.

The lawyers argued Levandowski deserved some leniency because there was never any evidence that he used Google's trade secrets while overseeing Uber's self-driving car division. He lost that job in 2017 while asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when Uber was still defending itself against Waymo's lawsuit.

Uber settled its case with Waymo for $245 million a few days into a trial that featured its former CEO, Travis Kalanick, speaking about some of his discussions with Levandowski about the ride-hailing service's desire to win the race to build self-driving cars.

Levandowski, 40, faced a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine. Besides sentencing Levandowski to 18 months in prison, Alsup fined him $95,000 and ordered him to pay Waymo $756,499 to reimburse the company for the costs it incurred in helping the government with its investigation.

It appears uncertain whether Levandowski will be able to make the payments. He filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after another court upheld an arbitration ruling requiring him to pay Google $179 million, most of which consisted of a bonus he received for his work on self-driving cars.

In its victim statement, Waymo told Alsup that Levandowski's “misconduct was enormously disruptive and harmful to Waymo, constituted a betrayal, and the financial effects would likely have been even more severe had it gone undetected.”

In documents arguing why Levandowski deserved prison time, U.S. Attorney David Anderson called his theft a “brazen and shocking” act that seemed driven by ego as much as greed.

“Levandowski’s actions suggest he wanted to be seen as the singular inventor of the self-driving car, the way Alexander Graham Bell is credited with inventing the telephone," Anderson wrote.

More in Technology
The Google app on an iPad.
Google, ADT Partnering on Home Security Products
ADT plans to begin offering Google devices to its customers starting this year.
Aug 3rd, 2020
A nurse prepares a shot in a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine in Binghamton, N.Y., July 27, 2020.
Who's First in Line for COVID-19 Vaccine?
Health authorities say not everyone will like the answer.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Accounting In Mfg
Accelerating Smart Manufacturing Jobs
The author predicts that companies will not only continue this trend, but adjust their entire supply chains accordingly.
Jul 31st, 2020
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, officials attend the completion and commissioning ceremony for the Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Friday, July 31, 2020. China is celebrating the completion of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System that could rival the U.S. Global Positioning System and significantly boost China&apos;s security and geopolitical clout.
China Completes Navigation System to Rival GPS
The technology could significantly boost China’s security and geopolitical clout.
Jul 31st, 2020
The interior of Virgin Galactic&apos;s SpaceshipTwo Cabin during a flight.
Virgin Galactic Shows Off Passenger Spaceship Cabin Interior
Highly detailed amenities to enhance the customer flight experience were shown in an online event.
Jul 29th, 2020
Space Launch System Flying Over The Clouds 486691192 5800x4200
Alaska Spaceport Looks for More Launches
The location is licensed for up to nine launches per year, but is working with the FAA to quadruple that number.
Jul 29th, 2020
People look at a 145 inch Ultra Large UHD display in the LG booth at the CES tech show, Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2020.
CES Changes Course, Announces Virtual 2021 Show
The pandemic has disrupted major tech events everywhere.
Jul 29th, 2020
Drone Over Us City 000071188115 Medium
Contractors Share $400M Drone Contract
Skyborg will look to put more planes in the skies, but fewer pilots.
Jul 29th, 2020
Man charges electric car at fast charging station.
EV Battery Costs Explained
A look down the road to electric vehicles with sticker prices lower than gas cars.
Jul 28th, 2020
I Stock 1176479072
Many Students with STEM Potential Struggle in School
These kids are more likely to dislike school and have trouble paying attention in class.
Jul 28th, 2020
Digitally applied mask shapes to photos
Pandemic Masks Thwarting Face Recognition Tech
Even the best commercial facial recognition systems have error rates as high as 50% when trying to identify masked faces.
Jul 28th, 2020
GM Defense&rsquo;s solution to the Army&rsquo;s next-gen transportation needs is based off the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck.
GM Awarded Army Squad Vehicle Contract
The ISV design is based on the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck.
Jul 28th, 2020