Evidence Signals Many Jobs Are Gone for Good

It's becoming evident that millions of Americans face the prospect of a permanent job loss.

Aug 5th, 2020
Christopher Rugaber
People wait to speak with representatives from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about unemployment claims on July 9 in Midwest City, OK.
People wait to speak with representatives from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about unemployment claims on July 9 in Midwest City, OK.
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stark evidence of the damage the resurgent viral outbreak has caused the U.S. economy could come Friday when the government is expected to report that the pace of hiring has slowed significantly after a brief rebound in the spring.

As the coronavirus continues to transform a vast swath of the economy, it's becoming evident that millions of Americans face the prospect of a permanent job loss that will force some to seek work with new industries or in new occupations. If so, that would lead to a slower recovery in the job market than if restaurants, hotels, bars and retail shops were able to fully reopen and recall all their laid-off employees. Few expect that to happen.

On Friday, economists expect the government to report that employers added 1.6 million jobs in July, according to data provider FactSet, and that the unemployment rate declined from 11.1% to a still-high 10.5%. At any other time, a million or more jobs would constitute an unheard-of increase. But July's expected gain would fall way short of June's 4.8 million increase and would signal that hiring has sharply slowed. It would also mean that the economy has regained barely 40% of the jobs that fell to the coronavirus.

The pandemic has lasted far longer than most Americans expected, with likely profound consequences for the economy. Traditional retail stores will probably never regain their pre-pandemic levels of sales or employment as consumers increasingly turn to internet purchases. Online health care will likely eliminate some doctors' office jobs. And online videoconferencing will replace some portion of business travel. Those changes alone could destroy millions of jobs.

Michelle Holder, a labor economist at John Jay College, said it's unlikely that many retail workers and others whose jobs are gone for good will find work this year, given that the viral outbreak will hold back hiring until a vaccine is widely available.

“It's definitely going to be a drag on the economy,” she said.

Steven Davis, an economist at the University of Chicago, estimates that even after the virus has been brought under control, the proportion of people working from home will triple compared with pre-pandemic levels. That could result in the shuttering of many restaurants, coffee shops and other downtown businesses.

The real estate data firm Zillow said last week that most of its 5,400 employees will now be allowed to work from home indefinitely.

“This recession is unusual in the extent of permanent (job) reallocation that will ultimately result,” Davis said.

He and two co-authors have estimated that up to 40% of layoffs in March through May were permanent. That figure will likely rise, he said, the longer the pandemic squeezes the economy.

“We’re kind of past the stage where we’re quickly recalling workers to their old jobs," Davis said, “and getting to the stage that people will need to get new jobs at new companies or in new industries.”

It is a trend that points to a grinding, sluggish recovery.

Allegra Troiano initially thought her layoff in May from a company that provides English language instruction would last only through the summer and that she'd be recalled as the school year began. But as the months have gone by and with few school systems fully reopening, the company — ELS Language Centers — has made clear that's not the case. Just 10 of the 30 centers it operated before the pandemic have reopened, not including the one in Milwaukee, which Troiano managed.

Troiano has tried to look for other jobs. But at 64 and with an autoimmune disease, she is reluctant to take work that would require public interaction. She also fears that her age makes a job hunt more difficult.

“I am feeling that this is the end of my career,” she said. “The fortunate thing is I go on Medicare this January.”

Many other companies are giving up and closing their doors. Dunkin' Donuts said last week that it will close 800 stores this year, about 8% of its total. Lord & Taylor, America's oldest retailer, and the parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank both said Monday that they would file for bankruptcy protection. Last month, Brooks Brothers, another men's chain deeply hurt by the decline in formal business clothes, sought bankruptcy protection.

One-third of bars and lounges have permanently closed nationwide, up from about one-quarter in late June, according to the small business data analysis firm Womply. So have one-fifth of restaurants and 12% of retailers.

The Partnership for New York City, a business group, projects that one-third of the city's small businesses will close for good. In California, mass layoff notices filed with the state now show that about half the job cuts are permanent, up from 17% in May.

And a survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in July found that nearly half of those who have lost jobs during the pandemic say those jobs are gone for good. By contrast, in April, 78% had thought their layoffs would prove only temporary.

Business shutdowns have fallen disproportionately on Black-owned businesses, which are more than twice as likely to close as white-owned small companies, according to a report from the New York Federal Reserve. Black-owned business are more often located in coronavirus hot spots and are in service industries like restaurants and retail that have been hit hardest by the outbreak, the New York Fed said.

Looking toward Friday's report, researchers at the St. Louis Federal Reserve have analyzed data from Homebase, a provider of scheduling software to small businesses, and concluded that job growth weakened in July compared with June. Hiring has slowed much more in states with heavy viral outbreaks, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas, they said.

Jane Oates, a former Labor Department official who is president of the nonprofit WorkingNation, said that widespread school closings this fall could also depress job gains in future months because some parents will have to quit jobs to watch their children.

“I worry about what that means for women, who are most often in that role," Oates said. “That’s going to be disruptive."

More in Labor
I Stock 1028462780 (2)
Q2 Wages, Benefits Grew at Slowest Pace in 3 Years
Employers shed 22 million jobs in March and April before rehiring about one-third of those workers in May and June.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 1176479072
Many Students with STEM Potential Struggle in School
These kids are more likely to dislike school and have trouble paying attention in class.
Jul 28th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., during a news conference.
Mnuchin, Pelosi Talk Virus Relief; GOP Slashes Jobless Aid
Aid runs out Friday for a $600 weekly jobless benefit that Democrats call a lifeline for out-of-work Americans.
Jul 28th, 2020
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Machinists Union President Rallies Striking Shipyard Workers
There have been no face-to-face negotiations since the strike began.
Jul 27th, 2020
Patrice Jetter, a furloughed school crossing guard.
Disabled Americans Mark Milestone as Crisis Deepens Job Woes
Disabled workers still face higher unemployment than other adults — a problem compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 27th, 2020
For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop.
Nearly Half Say Job Lost to Virus Won't Return
Temporary cutbacks are giving way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.
Jul 24th, 2020
Moneytn
Former Union President Gets Prison After Years of Embezzlement
He paid for ATVs, childcare, firearms, medical expenses, vacations and even took out straight cash withdrawals.
Jul 23rd, 2020
I Stock 922323668
Industry Groups Sue Over Visa Restrictions
The complaint argues the suspension of new non-immigrant visas is "inflicting severe economic harm."
Jul 22nd, 2020
Visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Suit: North Dakota Refinery Developer Owes Workers Wages
The employees' lawsuit says the company sporadically deferred pay and said it would reward them with bonuses later.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Residents line up at a security checkpoint into the Hotan Bazaar.
US Sanctions Chinese Companies Over Muslim Abuse Complaints
The Trump administration also has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials.
Jul 21st, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Mnuchin Urges Swift Aid Bill; Ex-Fed Chairs Want Bigger Deal
Extra unemployment assistance is set to expire at the end of the month.
Jul 20th, 2020
Manual Workers Working 595329266 2125x1416
Fixing Mfg.'s Worker Engagement Problem
Manufacturing has historically low employee engagement levels, but there are ways to address them - even in the midst of a pandemic.
Jul 15th, 2020