N. Carolina Tech Company to Create Close to 1,200 New Jobs

Bandwidth counts Google, Microsoft, Cisco System and Zoom among companies that use its networking technology.

Associated Press
Apr 8th, 2020
I Stock 1140300365
iStock

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina company that sells communications software to technology firms for conferencing and message applications plans to create nearly 1,200 jobs in the state over the next eight years, the state Commerce Department announced on Tuesday.

Bandwidth Inc. and the department unveiled plans for $103 million in capital investment while the company expands its Raleigh headquarters and operations.

The company, created 20 years ago and currrently located on N.C. State University's Centennial Campus, plans to move its headquarters to land in west Raleigh that's been owned by the state. The Council of State, comprised of statewide elected leaders, separately agreed Tuesday to sell about 40 acres to Bandwidth for around $30 million.

Bandwidth counts Google, Microsoft, Cisco System and Zoom among companies that use its networking technology, a Commerce Department news release said. The announcement comes as video conferencing has surged due to movement restrictions related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The predicted 1,165 new jobs on average will pay $97,000 annually. Bandwidth could receive cash payments of up to $32.8 million over 12 years if it meets job-creation and investment threshholds through a state incentives program.

Bandwidth has a workforce of 750 employees, with significant operations in Rochester, New York, and Denver.

Through the land deal, the company will create thousands of parking spaces for a new state Agriculture Sciences Building under construction.

More in Labor
This undated image provided by LifeBridge Health shows masks being made in Baltimore.
Supply Shortage Creates Desperation
With the federal stockpile dwindling fast, state leaders are going to extraordinary measures to secure faces masks, ventilators, gloves and other equipment.
Apr 6th, 2020
In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 file photo, Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House n Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump listen. Millions of small businesses are expected to apply for a desperately needed rescue loan Friday, a stern test for a banking industry that has had less than a week to prepare for the deluge. Small businesses will be seeking loans from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which was put in place to help them retain workers and pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic.
Small Business Aid Hits Snag
Many small business owners ran into bureaucratic or technological road blocks.
Apr 5th, 2020
I Stock 1163425250
General Mills Allowing Office Employees to Work in Plants
The company's new staff support actions allow healthy office workers to help in its factories and include enhanced benefits for plant employees.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Workers gather near the Unit 2 reactor which is undergoing re-fueling during a tour of the Browns Ferry nuclear plant in Athens, Ala. U.S.
Longer Shifts at Nuclear Plants
The shift extensions would allow workers to be on the job for up to 86 hours a week.
Apr 3rd, 2020
In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, the first panels of levee border wall are seen at a construction site along the U.S.-Mexico border, in Donna, Texas.
Border Towns Fear Virus Spread
Despite a clampdown on people’s movements in much of the country, groups of workers travel every day from camps in New Mexico to build President Donald Trump’s border wall.
Apr 3rd, 2020
&apos;For Sale By Owner&apos; and &apos;Closed Due to Virus&apos; signs are displayed in the window of Images On Mack in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Lost Your Job? What Now?
Workers who have lost their jobs or income through no fault of their own should immediately file a claim for unemployment.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Satthumb
OneWeb Files for Bankruptcy
Its $300 million satellite manufacturing plant was just completed in July.
Apr 3rd, 2020
A closed sign is shown at Romeo &amp; Juliet Furniture and Appliances with an empty parking lot in Detroit, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world.
US Sheds 701,000 Jobs
Last month's actual losses were likely larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit.
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 505619620 (1)
DoL Clarifies Paid Leave Implementation
The FFCRA reimburses private US employers that have fewer than 500 employees with tax credits for the cost of providing paid leave related to COVID-19.
Apr 2nd, 2020
I Stock 878268796
6.6 Million Seek Unemployment
Applications for unemployment benefits generally reflect the pace of layoffs.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Clade Karim takes a take out order over the phone for Falafel House in downtown Grandin on Monday night, March 30, 2020.
Relief Loans Possible by Friday
The loans are available to small businesses ranging from sole proprietors and freelancers to companies with up to 500 employees.
Apr 1st, 2020
Ge Aviation Istock
GE Workers Protest Aviation Layoffs
Employees want idle factory space to be deployed in the fight against COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
Parts Plant Istock
SMBs: When Will Aid Arrive?
With bills fast coming due, no end to business closings and an economy that's all but shut down, owners are worried about survival.
Mar 31st, 2020
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon&apos;s fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company&apos;s warehouse in New York.
Amazon Fires Worker After Walkout
Several Amazon workers demanded the facility be shut down and cleaned after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020