U.N. Estimates Loss of 195M Full-Time Jobs

The agency says full or partial lockdown measures now affect about 81 percent of the global workforce.

Associated Press
Apr 7th, 2020
A police officer stands outside St Thomas&apos; Hospital in central London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday April 6, 2020. Johnson was admitted to St Thomas&apos; hospital in central London on Sunday after his coronavirus symptoms persisted for 10 days. Having been in hospital for tests and observation, his doctors advised that he be admitted to intensive care on Monday evening.
A police officer stands outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday April 6, 2020. Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' hospital in central London on Sunday after his coronavirus symptoms persisted for 10 days. Having been in hospital for tests and observation, his doctors advised that he be admitted to intensive care on Monday evening.
Victoria Jones/PA via AP

GENEVA — The U.N.’s labor organization estimates the equivalent of 195 million full-time jobs could be lost in the second quarter alone from the COVID-19 outbreak, with businesses and plants shuttered worldwide.

The projection from the International Labor Organization is based on an emerging impact of the virus, and it amounts to a big increase from its March 18 prediction for an extra 25 million jobs losses for all of 2020.

ILO Director-General Guy Ryder says, “These figures speak powerfully for themselves: That the world of work is suffering an absolutely extraordinary fall."

The agency says full or partial lockdown measures now affect nearly 2.7 billion workers or about 81 percent of the global workforce.

Some 1.25 billion are in hard-hit sectors such as hotel and food services, manufacturing and retail.

More in Labor
In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 file photo, Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House n Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump listen. Millions of small businesses are expected to apply for a desperately needed rescue loan Friday, a stern test for a banking industry that has had less than a week to prepare for the deluge. Small businesses will be seeking loans from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which was put in place to help them retain workers and pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic.
Small Business Aid Hits Snag
Many small business owners ran into bureaucratic or technological road blocks.
Apr 5th, 2020
I Stock 1163425250
General Mills Allowing Office Employees to Work in Plants
The company's new staff support actions allow healthy office workers to help in its factories and include enhanced benefits for plant employees.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Workers gather near the Unit 2 reactor which is undergoing re-fueling during a tour of the Browns Ferry nuclear plant in Athens, Ala. U.S.
Longer Shifts at Nuclear Plants
The shift extensions would allow workers to be on the job for up to 86 hours a week.
Apr 3rd, 2020
In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, the first panels of levee border wall are seen at a construction site along the U.S.-Mexico border, in Donna, Texas.
Border Towns Fear Virus Spread
Despite a clampdown on people’s movements in much of the country, groups of workers travel every day from camps in New Mexico to build President Donald Trump’s border wall.
Apr 3rd, 2020
&apos;For Sale By Owner&apos; and &apos;Closed Due to Virus&apos; signs are displayed in the window of Images On Mack in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Lost Your Job? What Now?
Workers who have lost their jobs or income through no fault of their own should immediately file a claim for unemployment.
Apr 3rd, 2020
Satthumb
OneWeb Files for Bankruptcy
Its $300 million satellite manufacturing plant was just completed in July.
Apr 3rd, 2020
A closed sign is shown at Romeo &amp; Juliet Furniture and Appliances with an empty parking lot in Detroit, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world.
US Sheds 701,000 Jobs
Last month's actual losses were likely larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit.
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 505619620 (1)
DoL Clarifies Paid Leave Implementation
The FFCRA reimburses private US employers that have fewer than 500 employees with tax credits for the cost of providing paid leave related to COVID-19.
Apr 2nd, 2020
I Stock 878268796
6.6 Million Seek Unemployment
Applications for unemployment benefits generally reflect the pace of layoffs.
Apr 2nd, 2020
Clade Karim takes a take out order over the phone for Falafel House in downtown Grandin on Monday night, March 30, 2020.
Relief Loans Possible by Friday
The loans are available to small businesses ranging from sole proprietors and freelancers to companies with up to 500 employees.
Apr 1st, 2020
Ge Aviation Istock
GE Workers Protest Aviation Layoffs
Employees want idle factory space to be deployed in the fight against COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
Parts Plant Istock
SMBs: When Will Aid Arrive?
With bills fast coming due, no end to business closings and an economy that's all but shut down, owners are worried about survival.
Mar 31st, 2020
In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon&apos;s fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company&apos;s warehouse in New York.
Amazon Fires Worker After Walkout
Several Amazon workers demanded the facility be shut down and cleaned after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19.
Mar 31st, 2020
Phu Dang, left, the owner of i5 Pho restaurant, gets help from a contractor as he boards up his business, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Seattle&apos;s downtown Pioneer Square neighborhood.
Job Cuts Pile Up; Ford Switches Gears
The automaker says that starting the week of April 20, it expects to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days.
Mar 31st, 2020