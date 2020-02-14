Online Retailer Wayfair Cuts 550 Jobs

The company has about 17,000 employees worldwide.

Joseph Pisani
Feb 14th, 2020
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer.
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Online furniture seller Wayfair said Thursday that it is cutting about 550 jobs, or 3% of its total workforce.

Most of the layoffs are at its Boston headquarters and its European office in Berlin. The company has about 17,000 employees worldwide.

Shares of Wayfair Inc. fell 10% to $86 Thursday afternoon. Its stock has fallen 28% in the last year.

Founded nearly 18 years ago, Wayfair has never made a profit. Although sales have risen as more people become comfortable buying sofas and rugs online, the company spends much of its revenue on shipping, advertising and other costs.

Wayfair said in a prepared statement that it continually evaluates “the needs of the business," and that it is still hiring for other roles. “We remain as confident as ever in Wayfair’s future," the company said.

Wayfair also runs other online stores under different names, including Perigold, AllModern and Birch Lane. Following other online brands that have opened physical stores, Wayfair opened its first permanent mall store last year.

More in Labor
In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington.
Economy 'Resilient' Despite China Virus
Though, the coronavirus “could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy,' he said.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo supporters of a measure to limit when companies can label workers as independent contractors circle the Capitol during a rally in Sacramento, Calif. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee denied a request by ride-share company Uber and on-demand a request delivery service Postmates for a preliminary injunction protecting them from the new law aimed at giving protections to people who work as independent contractors, Monday, Feb.10, 2020.
Uber Not Exempt from CA Job Law
The law, aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors, will be enforced even as Uber fights back.
Feb 11th, 2020
This image released by Netflix shows Zach Ray at work at the Fuyao Glass America factory in Dayton, Ohio, in a scene from the Oscar-nominated documentary &apos;American Factory.&apos;
Factory Documentary Wins Oscar
The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor.
Feb 10th, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at left by AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks during a news conference about the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Passes Pro-Union Bill
Supporters of the bill say it will make it easier for workers to form unions and bargain for higher wages.
Feb 7th, 2020
Fired Terminated Istock
CEO Axed After Using Racial Slur
The founder of the organic fertilizer company said it was 'blown out of proportion' and 'ruined my life.'
Feb 7th, 2020
I Stock 1126101300
Tariffs Hurting Louisiana Ports
The recently released reports say bulk cargo volumes dropped by 25% at the Port of New Orleans in 2019.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 600134000
Tech Firm Calls for Computer Classes
The company ran an ad during the Super Bowl that claims Mississippi is losing high-paying tech jobs.
Feb 4th, 2020
Caution Istock
2nd Worker Dies After Oil Well Blowout
Two workers remained hospitalized Friday.
Feb 3rd, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Mack
Mack Trucks to Add Jobs
The operation will be focused on medium-duty truck production.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 476659696
Delta to Launch New Uniform Program
Current uniforms are reportedly causing skin rashes, breathing difficulties and other medical problems.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this undated image provided by Cameron MacMillan, Brian Hourigan works at the Better Collective Tennessee, RotoGrinders.com office in downtown Nashville, Tenn., as NCAA college basketball plays on a television screen above. Sports can be a distraction at work the first few months of the year as pro football and college basketball hold their premier events. Business owners have to make a choice, whether, like McMillan at RotoGrinders.com, they&apos;ll allow or encourage staffers to enjoy the moment, or demand that everyone focus on work.
Super Bowl Can Boost Morale
Business owners must choose whether they'll allow or encourage staffers to enjoy the moment, or demand that everyone focus on work.
Jan 29th, 2020
38dc7e58 E369 4dfa B30c D44b932c544e 1 f655ee03fe94ce6b2530b777fa3341df
Conagra Closing TN Sausage Plant
To be closed over the next 18 months, Tennessee Pride factory in Dickson employs 345 people.
Jan 28th, 2020
Workplace Interactions Rudeness Istock
Is Workplace Rudeness on the Rise?
In surveys, over half of respondents report being treated badly at least once a week.
Jan 28th, 2020