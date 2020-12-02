Why The Industrial IoT Is Finally Ready for Prime Time

The two technological advancements that are helping to simplify the IIoT, allowing it to cross the chasm separating early adopters from the majority of manufacturing.

Dec 2nd, 2020
Cloud

Over the past few years, some Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have begun using the Industrial IoT (IIoT) to deploy remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, equipment-as-a-service (EaaS), and other types of new Industry 4.0 applications. These applications have allowed these companies to converge their industrial equipment’s OT systems with their IT systems, creating “smart” air compressors, bio-waste collectors, liquid fertilizer storage tanks, energy storage systems, and other types of industrial equipment.

With this new smart industrial equipment these companies have transformed the way they do businesses, using their equipment OT system data to lower equipment downtime, reduce maintenance costs, and launch new revenue generating services.

However, the vast majority of OEMs have yet to participate in this Industry 4.0 revolution.

The reason? The IIoT is complex. In particular, only recently have companies had difficulties in acquiring all the expertise in edge devices, embedded software, wireless connectivity, cloud software, equipment communications protocols, IoT cybersecurity, and other complex subjects that they need to converge their equipment’s OT systems with their IT systems, and make their equipment smart.

However, new solutions are now available that simplify the IIoT, allowing it to cross the chasm separating early adopters from the majority of OEMs. Thanks to new cloud, data orchestration, and other technologies, as well innovative integrations of these technologies with wireless services, these new solutions enable manufacturing companies to quickly and easily converge their OT systems with their IT systems.

Two new solutions in particular – cloud-based IoT application platforms and edge-to-cloud infrastructure solutions – abstract away most of the complexity involved in building, deploying, maintaining, and updating Industry 4.0 applications.

Extending and Simplifying The Cloud

The cloud has radically changed the manufacturing industry. With the cloud, OEMs can now outsource to cloud service providers most of the complex work involved in purchasing, managing, scaling, and securing the computing infrastructure needed to run their IT applications. Rather than building and maintaining their own data center or other on-premises infrastructure, OEMs can simply build and run IT applications on Microsoft Azure, AWS, or other cloud-based application platforms.

Both major cloud service providers (like Microsoft with Azure IoT Central) and smaller application enablement platform companies (like Losant with its Losant Enterprise IoT Platform) have added to their platforms data lake, workflow engine, visualization and other capabilities that companies need to build IIoT applications. With these fully managed, cloud-based IoT application platforms, OEMs can use the same programming skills they use for their IT applications to develop and manage Industry 4.0 applications that connect to, monitor, and control their industrial assets.

Cloud-based IoT application platforms increasingly make it possible for OEMs to develop Industry 4.0 applications using the same cloud development skills they use for other IT applications. However, they do not provide these companies with the edge-to-cloud infrastructure they need to extract data from industrial equipment with modules, routers and other IoT edge devices and then securely and efficiently orchestrate this data’s transmission to the cloud.

Until recently, OEMs needed expertise in a variety of industrial equipment communications protocols if they wanted to build this infrastructure. In addition, they had to:

  1. Set-up and manage the wireless connectivity services needed to transmit this data from edge devices to the cloud.
  2. Write APIs in order to integrate this data into the cloud.
  3. Implement an IoT security plan that would protect their data from malicious actors from the moment it was generated at the edge, to the point where it was ingested by the cloud.

Fortunately, new edge-to-cloud infrastructure solutions have emerged that embed all of these capabilities into their solutions, eliminating the need for these companies to acquire the expertise needed to build out these capabilities themselves. For example, many of these solutions include the communications protocols that edge devices need to extract data from industrial equipment.

They include global connectivity services that allow these devices to automatically connect to cellular wireless networks around the world and have cloud APIs that make it easy for OEMs to integrate their equipment data into cloud-based IoT application platforms.

In addition, these solutions often include distributed processing and data orchestration technologies that enable manufacturing companies to automate the delivery of security patches to their edge devices. Many of these data orchestration technologies also enable capabilities beyond security.

For example, they help OEMs optimize the transmission of data from their edge devices to the cloud, allowing them to reduce their data transmission costs and lower the amount of energy used by battery-powered edge devices. They also enable them to update their edge devices’ application rules as their business needs change.

The Transformation

Together, edge-to-cloud infrastructure solutions and cloud-based IoT application platforms are eliminating the need for OEMs to acquire all the complex IIoT expertise required to converge their OT systems to their IT systems.

Using these solutions, manufacturing companies with little to no experience with the IoT can now create remote monitoring applications that alert them if their equipment’s operating data indicates it might soon break down – and then fix the equipment remotely before sending a technician to adjust it.

They can visualize their equipment data, allowing them to evaluate its performance over time. They can track how much customers are using their equipment, allowing them to launch new pay-as-you-go services that reduce their customers up-front capital expenses while also creating new long-term revenue streams for them. In addition, they can transmit equipment data to their ERP, CRM, billing, and other IT applications, where it can be used to further automate operations or generate valuable insights.

As edge-to-cloud infrastructure solutions and cloud-based IoT application platforms increasingly enable a more simplified IIoT to cross the chasm separating early adopters from other OEMs, expect to see many more manufacturing companies deploying Industry 4.0 applications. And by using these IIoT applications to automate manual, error-prone processes, generate insights that improve their decision making, and offer new services to their customers, these companies will transform their businesses – as well as the global economy.

 

Olivier Pauzet is Vice President of Product & IoT Solutions at Sierra Wireless.

More in IOT
Asset Management
Supply Chain Disruption and the Digital Response
Ways to digitize and pivot in responding to changes in supply chain structures and product flow.
Oct 29th, 2020
Top View Of Man Worker With Protective Mask Working In Industrial Factory Or Warehouse 1238008812 8256x5168 (1)
Q&A: Balancing 'Big Brother' Tech with Worker Safety
How COVID is shining a light on opportunities for connected worker technology that could not only improve plant safety, but operational efficiency.
Oct 15th, 2020
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Combatting the Rise in Industrial Cyber Threats
Simultaneous trends within business and cyber-criminal organizations have transformed security risks for the manufacturing sector.
Oct 15th, 2020
Logistics And Transportation Of Container Cargo Ship And Cargo Plane With Working Crane Bridge In Shipyard At Sunset, Logistic Import Export And Transport Industry Background 1144933955 4048x2236
Automating for a Touchless Supply Chain
The ability to reallocate resources towards revenue-generating activities instead of manual labor is driving the shift.
Oct 13th, 2020
Union Square, San Francisco, July 2019.
Lawsuit: San Francisco Police Illegally Spied on Protesters
The complaint alleges that police illegally tapped hundreds of surveillance cameras despite a 2019 city ban.
Oct 8th, 2020
Edge Computing
How AI at the Edge Can Generate Enterprise-Wide Savings
Training a device to process data at the network edge via AI can make IoT implementations more efficient and provide greater predictive accuracy.
Oct 6th, 2020
In this March 4, 2020 file photo, people walk out of an Amazon Go store, in Seattle. Amazon is rolling out a new device for contactless transactions that will scan an individual’s palm. The Amazon One, which will initially launch in two Amazon Go stores in Seattle, is being viewed as a way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities like paying at a store easier.
Amazon Pushes New Palm Recognition Tech
The company has ambitions to use the technology in offices and stadiums.
Sep 29th, 2020
The Ring Always Home Cam, still needs approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, but Amazon said it expects to sell it next year at $250.
Amazon's Flying Camera Will Check to See if You Left the Stove On
The drone will automatically take flight if there's movement in the house to show you what's going on.
Sep 25th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
The Right Bot for You
A digital assistant for every worker is certainly cool, but in today’s artificial intelligence age, selecting the wrong automation tool can be disastrous.
Aug 25th, 2020
Apple Store In Fifth Avenue, New York 474875082 3500x2337 (1)
Apple 1st US Company to Hit $2T Value
The company's hugely loyal customer base continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home.
Aug 19th, 2020
Boxes On Conveyor Belt
The Only Constant Is Change … So Evolve
Digital transformation in automation and packaging lines can simplify the re-purposing of assets to accommodate the only constant in business - change.
Aug 7th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
3 Ethical Considerations For AI
Artificial intelligence will need to strike a balance between embracing the technology, being realistic about its potential, and keeping workers happy.
Aug 5th, 2020