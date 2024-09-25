ABB Launches Ultra Accuracy for GoFa Cobots

WATCH: Its path accuracy of 0.03 mm supports accurate production in a variety of industries.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 25, 2024
Go Fa Ultra Accuracy I
ABB Robotics

ABB Robotics launched Ultra Accuracy, a feature for its GoFa cobot family that delivers precision that enables improved path accuracy.

"By combining ultra-accurate path performance with GoFa's inherent simplicity, safety, and flexibility, ABB’s new Ultra Accuracy feature opens a wide range of possibilities for the use of cobots in businesses including electronics, automotive, aerospace, and metal fabrication," ABB Robotics Global Head of Collaborative Robots Andrea Cassoni said.

With its superior performance, Ultra Accuracy meets the demands of applications where exact positioning is crucial for maintaining product quality and operational efficiency.

Applications include gluing and sealing in consumer electronics production, laser welding of car parts, composite material layers in aerospace manufacturing and precision laser cutting in metals fabrication processes. It can also be used for accurate positioning of additive layers in building prototypes in 3D printing and for performing precision quality checking in metrology applications.

Additional benefits include the combination of precision with speed and a full range of motion. Unlike conventional 2D gantry systems traditionally used in electronics manufacturing, GoFa cobots offer full 6D motion across their entire workspace upon delivery, without requiring additional calibration work, providing the flexibility and mobility to handle a broader range of tasks.

GoFa’s compact and portable design ensures that it can be easily integrated into existing production lines without the need for expensive customization, offering a distinct advantage over gantry-based systems. GoFa with the Ultra Accuracy feature can be introduced into production with minimal installation and deployment time, as the calibration is done in the factory prior to delivery. 

The combination of Ultra Accuracy and RobotStudio enables the programming of applications offline, with a 99% match between the simulation and reality, eliminating the need for touch-ups and guaranteeing precise and efficient implementation. The Ultra Accuracy feature is available for new GoFa cobots and as a retrofit option for existing GoFa cobots.

