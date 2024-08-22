OT Data Will Surpass Consumer Telecomm by 2030

Industrial enterprises will generate 4.4 zettabytes of OT data.

Aug 22, 2024
Industrial Cyber

According to a new report by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, by 2030, the manufacturing industry will generate 4.4 zettabytes of data worldwide. In a broader context, the research suggests that enterprises will generate almost as much Operational Technology (OT) data as will be generated in telecommunications networks – by 2030. ABI's research also delves into three main areas of focus that this data use brings to the forefront:

  1. Infrastructure and Storage Needs: Enterprises will need to invest heavily in data storage solutions to handle the large volumes, and upgraded network infrastructure will be necessary to support the high bandwidth required for transmitting massive amounts of data. 
  2. Data Management and Processing Capabilities: There will be a greater demand for sophisticated data management systems to efficiently organize, store, and retrieve OT data. “At present, only a shocking five percent of enterprise OT data is properly utilized due to high friction between data siloes,” says  Leo Gergs, Principal Analyst for Hybrid Cloud & 5G Markets at ABI Research. “To maximize the benefit of all their data for advanced use cases, like Generative AI and others, enterprises will demand integration solutions that help tear down the walls of individual data siloes.” High-performance and edge computing solutions will be essential to process and analyze the data in real-time. 
  3. Cybersecurity Concerns: The large volume of OT data, often generated by critical infrastructure, presents a tempting target for cyberattacks, necessitating robust cybersecurity measures. “The opportunity around enterprise data is immense, but integration vendors, cloud service, and connectivity providers must rise to the challenge by investing in scalable solutions, enhancing data security, leveraging advanced analytics, and ensuring interoperability,” Gergs concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Industrial Data Generation Forecast market data report, which is part of the company’s Hybrid Cloud & 5G Markets and Industrial & Manufacturing Markets research services.

