Advanced Metal Castings Maker Building New Facility in Michigan

The company makes products for major manufacturers in the defense and aerospace industry.

Industrial Media Staff
May 13, 2024
Castings
iStock.com/Funtay

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Barron Industries will be investing in their facility in Oxford to help advance Michigan’s position as a high-tech hub for defense and aerospace industries. The investment will create 50 new, high-tech and innovative jobs through a $9.1 million in capital.

Barron Industries, Inc. is a family-owned producer of advanced metal castings for major manufacturers in the defense and aerospace industry who recently celebrated their 100th anniversary in the Oxford community. The company seeks to acquire new advanced metal 3D printing and machining equipment. To accommodate this new equipment, the company is building a new Advanced Aerospace Manufacturing Center with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF).

The expansion is anticipated to generate $9.1 million in capital investment and create 50 new jobs with an average wage of $32 per hour plus benefits. To support this expansion in Oakland County, the MSF has awarded the company a $900,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

