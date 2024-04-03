Nozomi Extends Partnership with Yokogawa

Nozomi Networks, Inc. recently announced that it has extended its partnership with Yokogawa Electric Corporation to address global demand for managed security services and solutions for the OT and IoT cybersecurity requirements of process manufacturers. Yokogawa will offer Nozomi Networks’ advanced solutions for OT and IoT visibility, network monitoring and threat detection to customers worldwide as part of Yokogawa’s OpreX Managed Services. Yokogawa will also resell standalone solutions from Nozomi Networks to customers who manage their security programs in-house.

Nozomi Networks is seen as offering superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 102 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure.

Launched in August 2021, Nozomi Networks’ MSSP Partner Program is a complete program for OT and IoT managed security services. The program fully equips MSSPs with Nozomi Networks’ OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions, expertise and selling resources.

As industrial organizations embrace an increasingly connected world, Yokogawa states that the company is continuously investing in secure products, solutions, programs, organizations, services and managed services as part of its commitment to quality, safety, security, reliability and sustainability, with highly competent and experienced resources worldwide. Such expertise not only ensures high-level protection during project design and implementation but is also inherent within Yokogawa’s highly adaptable lifecycle service and support business.



