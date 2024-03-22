ITT Announces $11 Million Investment for Expanded Pump Testing Capabilities

ITT Inc. announced an approximately $11 million investment to expand testing capabilities at three Industrial Process (IP) sites to enhance capacity for large project awards in its flow business, reinforcing the company’s commitment to an exceptional customer experience.

The company expects the investments at facilities in Obernkirchen, Germany, Vadodara, India and Dammam, Saudi Arabia to increase ITT’s power capacity in pump, motor and control systems testing, enabling the company to locally test larger, more complicated pump packages. The investments are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

At ITT’s Goulds Pumps sites in Saudi Arabia and India, the investments will support future growth as part of ITT’s "in region, for region" strategy. At ITT’s Bornemann pumps site in Obernkirchen, Germany, the company will have the unique ability to replicate field conditions through complete unit multiphase fluid testing once the investments are completed, including a special focus on pump packages deployed in carbon capture and decarbonization applications globally.