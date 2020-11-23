FDA Allows Emergency Use of Antibody Drug Trump Received

Early results suggest the drug may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization in high-risk patients.

Nov 23rd, 2020
Marilynn Marchione
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state.
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state.
Associated Press

U.S. health officials Saturday agreed to allow emergency use of a second antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19, an experimental medicine that President Donald Trump was given when he was sickened last month.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug to try to prevent hospitalization and worsening disease from developing in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

The drug is given as a one-time treatment through an IV. The FDA allowed its use in adults and children 12 and over who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms) and who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 because of age or certain other medical conditions.

Emergency authorization allows use of the drug to start while studies are continuing to establish safety and effectiveness. Early results suggest the drug may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression, the FDA said.

Regeneron said that initial doses will be made available to roughly 300,000 patients through a federal government allocation program. Those patients will not be charged for the drug but may have to pay part of the cost of giving the IV.

Initial supplies will likely be vastly outstripped by demand as the U.S. has surged past 12 million reported cases, with the country facing what health experts say will be a dark winter due to uncontrolled spread of the virus.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes to target and help eliminate viruses, but it can take weeks for the best ones to form after an infection occurs. The drugs are concentrated versions of ones that proved best able to do this in lab and animal tests, and in theory help the body start to fight the virus right away.

The Regeneron drug is a combo of two antibodies to enhance the chances it will prove effective. Earlier this month, the FDA gave emergency authorization to a single-antibody drug from Eli Lilly that also is still being studied.

There's no way to know whether the Regeneron drug helped Trump recover; he received a host of treatments and most COVID-19 patients recover on their own.

FDA regulators authorized the Regeneron drug using their emergency powers to quickly speed the availability of experimental drugs and other medical products during public health crises.

In normal times the FDA requires “substantial evidence” to show that a drug is safe and effective, usually through one or more large, rigorously controlled patient studies. But during public health emergencies the agency can lower those standards and require only that an experimental treatment’s potential benefits outweigh its risks.

The emergency authorization functions like a temporary approval for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. To win full approval, Regeneron will have to submit additional research to fully define the drug’s safety and benefit for patients.

The White House cast the decision as a victory for Trump's efforts “to deliver cutting-edge treatments with highly promising results to protect the health and safety of the most vulnerable Americans,” according to a statement from spokesman Michael Bars.

More
Mm 146 Thumb
Fraudster Delays Prison to Steal Another $150,000 in COVID-19 Loans
Crystal Lundberg hasn't wasted a second of her freedom.
Nov 18th, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos.
FDA Allows 1st Rapid Virus Test That Gives Results at Home
The test delivers results in 30 minutes.
Nov 18th, 2020
Pfizertn
Pfizer Picks 4 States for Vaccine Delivery Trial
The company hopes to begin deploying the vaccine before the end of the year.
Nov 18th, 2020
Mm 145 Thumb
NASA Adds New Flying Car Partner
They hope to promote public confidence in the safety behind flying cars.
Nov 17th, 2020
Myrtle Felton, from left, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James, conduct a live stream video on property owned by Formosa in St. James Parish, La.
Army Corps Suspends $9.4B Plastics Complex Permit
The Corps suspended the permit on a technicality but could review other aspects.
Nov 17th, 2020
I Stock 1017119960 (1)
FBI Searches Home of Ohio Public Utility Commission Chairman
The search follows the arrest of the speaker of the Ohio House and four others in connection to a $60 million bribery scheme.
Nov 17th, 2020
Eatontn
Eaton Closes Clutch Manufacturing Facility After Declining Demand
The company calls it a "permanent closure," but a final decision won't be made until after discussions with the factory's union.
Nov 16th, 2020
Mm 144 V1
Kawasaki Tests Unmanned Helicopter
It has a 4-meter main rotor and a pair of wings with propellers on both sides instead of a tail rotor.
Nov 16th, 2020
Part of a 'freezer farm,' a football field-sized facility for storing finished COVID-19 vaccines, in Puurs, Belgium.
BioNTech Scientist: Vaccine Could Halve Virus Transmission
If all goes well, the vaccine could result in a "dramatic" curb of the virus' spread.
Nov 16th, 2020
Peanutbuttertn
Golden Boy Invests $13M to Double Down on Nut Butter Operations in Alabama
The investment will create 67 full-time jobs.
Nov 13th, 2020
A Chinese flag hangs near a Hikvision security camera outside of a shop in Beijing on Oct. 8, 2019.
Trump Bans US Investment in Chinese Military-Linked Firms
The Chinese government accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hamper competition.
Nov 13th, 2020
I Stock 475767858 5fa2f6f8cf6ec
7 Killed in Factory Explosion
The expanded polyethylene plant went up in flames Thursday evening.
Nov 13th, 2020