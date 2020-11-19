Apple to Pay Another $113M to Settle iPhone Battery Claims

A 2017 software update bogged down the performance of older iPhones.

Nov 19th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1169690928
iStock

PHOENIX (AP) — Apple will pay $113 million to settle the latest case alleging the the trend-setting company duped consumers by deliberately slowing down older iPhones to help extend the life of their batteries.

The payment announced Wednesday in Arizona resolves a case brought by more than 30 states after Apple acknowledged a software update released in 2017 bogged down the performance of older iPhones. It follows a previous settlement requiring Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought in California.

Apple defended its actions as a way to prevent unintended shutdowns of the older iPhones as their batteries deteriorated but critics contended the company did it to help spur more consumers to upgrade to newer models.

The Cupertino, California, company apologized for slowing down the iPhones and agreed to replace batteries at a steeply discounted price. Apple, though, has never acknowledged any wrongdoing.

The settlement with the states adds to Apple's bill, which it can easily afford to pay. The company generates $275 billion annual revenue and boasts a market value of $2 trillion.

More
Myrtle Felton, from left, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James, conduct a live stream video on property owned by Formosa in St. James Parish, La.
Army Corps Suspends $9.4B Plastics Complex Permit
The Corps suspended the permit on a technicality but could review other aspects.
Nov 17th, 2020
I Stock 1017119960 (1)
FBI Searches Home of Ohio Public Utility Commission Chairman
The search follows the arrest of the speaker of the Ohio House and four others in connection to a $60 million bribery scheme.
Nov 17th, 2020
Eatontn
Eaton Closes Clutch Manufacturing Facility After Declining Demand
The company calls it a "permanent closure," but a final decision won't be made until after discussions with the factory's union.
Nov 16th, 2020
Mm 144 V1
Kawasaki Tests Unmanned Helicopter
It has a 4-meter main rotor and a pair of wings with propellers on both sides instead of a tail rotor.
Nov 16th, 2020
Part of a 'freezer farm,' a football field-sized facility for storing finished COVID-19 vaccines, in Puurs, Belgium.
BioNTech Scientist: Vaccine Could Halve Virus Transmission
If all goes well, the vaccine could result in a "dramatic" curb of the virus' spread.
Nov 16th, 2020
Peanutbuttertn
Golden Boy Invests $13M to Double Down on Nut Butter Operations in Alabama
The investment will create 67 full-time jobs.
Nov 13th, 2020
A Chinese flag hangs near a Hikvision security camera outside of a shop in Beijing on Oct. 8, 2019.
Trump Bans US Investment in Chinese Military-Linked Firms
The Chinese government accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hamper competition.
Nov 13th, 2020
I Stock 475767858 5fa2f6f8cf6ec
7 Killed in Factory Explosion
The expanded polyethylene plant went up in flames Thursday evening.
Nov 13th, 2020
Mm 143 Thumb
Internet Catches Bad Data on World’s Fastest Car
Several automotive Youtubers found inconsistencies with the speed being displayed in the different video clips.
Nov 13th, 2020
Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport.
Future of Business Travel Unclear
A trend moving away from business travel could spell big trouble for hotels, airlines, and convention centers.
Nov 12th, 2020
I Stock 1206385911
Fraud Charges Filed Against Head of Biotech Company
He is accused of stealing $2.6 million from a pair of hospitals.
Nov 11th, 2020
I Stock 507294056
Salt Life Founder Held as Flight Risk in Woman's Death
He is charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman in a hotel room.
Nov 10th, 2020