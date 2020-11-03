Man Guilty in Scheme to Ship Military Boats to China

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Nov 3rd, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 992217126 (1)
iStock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese man has been convicted in Florida in a scheme to buy and ship inflatable military boats from the United States to China.

Ge Songtao, 50, pleaded guilty Monday in Jacksonville federal court to conspiring to submit false export information to fraudulently export maritime raiding craft and engines to China and to attempting to fraudulently export that equipment, according to court records.

He faces up to 15 years in prison. No sentencing date was immediately announced.

Ge Songtao was the chairman of a Chinese company called Shanghai Breeze Technology Co. Ltd. when one of his U.S.-based employees, Yang Yang, attempted to order seven combat rubber raiding craft equipped with engines that can operate using gasoline, diesel fuel or jet fuel, according to the plea agreement. These vessels and multifuel engines are used by the U.S. military and can be launched from a submarine or dropped by an aircraft. No comparable engine is manufactured in China.

When the U.S. manufacturer suggested that Yang purchase cheaper gasoline-fueled engines, she insisted on the military-model multifuel engines, prosecutors said. Yang falsely told the manufacturer that her customer was based in Hong Kong rather than Shanghai, fearing the U.S. company would be less likely to sell to a company in mainland China, officials said.

To facilitate the purchase, Ge Songtao arranged wire transfers to a separate company in Hong Kong, which wired more than $110,000 to the U.S. manufacturer. He also coordinated plans to send an employee to Hong Kong to receive the raiding craft and engines and then send the equipment to mainland China.

Yang and another co-conspirator, Zheng Yan, have previously pleaded guilty in the scheme. A trial for a remaining co-defendant, Fan Yang, is scheduled for next year.

More
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuelan President: Key Oil Refinery Attacked; 2 Detained
The alleged attack toppled a large tower at the Amuay Refinery on the Caribbean coast.
Oct 29th, 2020
I Stock 1186170320
Germany's Bayer to Buy US Gene Therapy Specialist AskBio
The deal could be worth up to $4 billion.
Oct 26th, 2020
I Stock 1198227851
Designing Batteries for Easier Recycling Could Avert a Looming E-Waste Crisis
Only about 5% of lithium-ion batteries are recycled in the U.S.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 477390710
NYU to Remove Sackler Name Following Purdue Pharma Deal
The company pled guilty to federal charges over its role in the opioid epidemic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
A police office watches Peter Madsen as he sits on the side of a road after being apprehended following a failed escape attempt.
Danish Submarine Killer Briefly Escapes from Prison
Peter Madsen was convicted of torturing and murdering a journalist on his homemade submarine.
Oct 21st, 2020
Liu Jingzhen, chairman of the SinoPharm Group.
Chinese Drugmaker Setting Up Vaccine Production Lines
SinoPharm Group's chairman said testing is "in the last kilometer of a long march."
Oct 20th, 2020
General manager of the Nokia factory in Romania.
Nokia to Build Cell Network on the Moon
The 4G communications system will be deployed on a lunar lander to the moon's surface in late 2022.
Oct 20th, 2020
Robert and Dorothy Brockman attend an intimate al fresco dinner.
Software Billionaire Charged in $2B Tax Fraud Scheme
Prosecutors say it is the largest tax fraud case against an American in history.
Oct 16th, 2020
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, left, is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels.
EU Leaders Divided Over New Climate Goals for 2030
The discord comes just months before the first ever European climate law is adopted.
Oct 15th, 2020
I Stock 1129312757 (1)
Cheese Producers React Angrily to Mexico Cheese Seizure
Business groups said the move could unfairly damage the reputations of producers.
Oct 15th, 2020
A Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia's experimental Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia.
World Bank Approves $12B to Finance Virus Vaccines, Care
The plan aims to support the vaccination of up to 1 billion people.
Oct 14th, 2020
In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard rocket lifts off from its launchpad in Texas, to test new lunar-landing technology for NASA that could help put astronauts back on the moon by 2024.
NASA Moon-Landing Tech Hitches Ride to Space on Bezos Rocket
The 10-minute flight tested new technology that could help put astronauts back on the moon.
Oct 14th, 2020