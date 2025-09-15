FAA Seeks $3.1M in Fines from Boeing Over Safety Violations, 2024 Midair Panel Blowout

The FAA identified hundreds of quality system violations at a factory in Washington.

Alex Veiga
Sep 15, 2025
Boeing
iStock.com/gk-6mt

The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking $3.1 million in fines from Boeing over safety violations, including ones related to an Alaska Airlines jetliner losing a door plug panel on its fuselage in midflight.

The proposed penalty is for safety violations that occurred from September 2023 through February 2024, the FAA said Friday.

That period includes the January 2024 blowout of a paneled-over exit door — called a door plug —- on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 shortly after it took off from Portland, Oregon.

None of the 171 passengers or six crew members on the flight were seriously injured. Pilots landed the plane safely back at the airport.

In June, the National Transportation Safety Board said its 17-month long investigation found that lapses in Boeing's manufacturing and safety oversight, combined with ineffective inspections and audits by the FAA, led to the door plug blowout.

The FAA said Friday that it identified hundreds of quality system violations at Boeing's 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and Boeing subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems' 737 factory in Wichita, Kansas.

Among other violations, the regulator also found that a Boeing employee pressured a member of Boeing's ODA unit, which is tasked with performing certain inspections and certifications on the FAA's behalf, to sign off on a 737 Max airplane "so that Boeing could meet its delivery schedule, even though the ODA member determined the aircraft did not comply with applicable standards."

Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA.

In a statement Saturday, Boeing said it is reviewing the agency's proposed civil penalty, noting that the company put in place a safety and quality plan last year, under FAA oversight, that aims to enhance safety management and quality assurance in its airplane production.

"We regret the January 2024 door-plug accident and continue to work on strengthening our safety culture and improving first-time quality and accountability across our operations," the company said.

The Max version of Boeing's bestselling 737 airplane has been the source of persistent troubles for the company since two of the jets crashed, one in Indonesia in 2018 and another in Ethiopia in 2019, killing a combined 346 people.

The Justice Department reached a deal in May allowing Boeing to avoid criminal prosecution for allegedly misleading U.S. regulators about the Max before the two crashes.

Boeing was also in the news in June when a 787 flown by Air India crashed shortly after takeoff and killed at least 270 people. Investigators have not determined what caused that crash, but so far they have not found any flaws with the model, which has a strong safety record.

Latest in Aerospace
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 9, 2025
The Cici & Hyatt Brown Center for Aerospace Technology at Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park, which is the home to a newly opened Boeing Engineering Center.
Boeing Opens New Engineering Center at Florida Research Park
September 12, 2025
Northrop Grumman’s B-21 flight test aircraft arrives at Edwards Air Force Base.
Northrop Grumman Advances B-21 Raider Across Test, Production
September 12, 2025
Proposed autonomous air system rendering.
Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works, BAE Systems' FalconWorks Announce Strategic Collaboration
September 10, 2025
Related Stories
The Cici & Hyatt Brown Center for Aerospace Technology at Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park, which is the home to a newly opened Boeing Engineering Center.
Aerospace
Boeing Opens New Engineering Center at Florida Research Park
Northrop Grumman’s B-21 flight test aircraft arrives at Edwards Air Force Base.
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Advances B-21 Raider Across Test, Production
Proposed autonomous air system rendering.
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works, BAE Systems' FalconWorks Announce Strategic Collaboration
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Aerospace
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
Sponsored
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
Is your manufacturing or distribution business in need of financial guidance? Our top-50 CPA firm specializes in audit, tax, and strategic consulting to help businesses like yours streamline operations and maximize profitability.
September 5, 2025
Northrop Grumman’s B-21 flight test aircraft arrives at Edwards Air Force Base.
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Advances B-21 Raider Across Test, Production
Another B-21 Raider has been added to the test campaign while preparing to accelerate production.
September 12, 2025
Proposed autonomous air system rendering.
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works, BAE Systems' FalconWorks Announce Strategic Collaboration
The two divisions will work together to create common design for autonomous air systems.
September 10, 2025
The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen July 15, 2025.
Aerospace
Man Pleads Guilty to Charges That He Meant to Bomb Nashville Power Site with Drone
He faces up to life in prison.
September 9, 2025
John Bird, Ph.D., and Afroza Shirin, Ph.D., stand with a model aircraft used in their research on soaring.
Aerospace
UTEP Engineers Seek to Translate the Mysteries of Bird Flight Into Aircraft
Multimillion DARPA grant funds research into autonomous soaring.
September 9, 2025
The uncrewed MQ-28 platform.
Aerospace
Boeing, RAAF Prove MQ-28 Operational Effectiveness
The operation has been completed four months ahead of schedule.
September 8, 2025
A SpaceX logo is displayed on a building on May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Aerospace
Musk's SpaceX Spends $17 Billion to Acquire Spectrum Licenses from EchoStar
The move looks to beef up the Starlink satellite network.
September 8, 2025
Beta A250 1 In Flight
Aerospace
GE Aerospace Building a Hybrid Turbogenerator to Boost Electric Aircraft Range
The company is investing $300 million in BETA Aircraft.
September 4, 2025
The S10s loitering munition drone, part of the PabloM defense portfolio.
Aerospace
South Korean Drone Startup Pablo Air Merges with Defense Component Manufacturer Volk
Merger allows for defense-certified mass production.
September 5, 2025
A family member wears a photo of a Boeing crash victim Danielle Moore before a hearing at federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
Aerospace
Families of Boeing Crash Victims Urge Judge to Reject Deal Sparing Company from Prosecution
Tragedy, accountability, and the fight for truth behind fatal 737 Max crashes.
September 4, 2025
Pyka Pelican 2 Heinen Bros
Aerospace
Autonomous Crop-Spraying Drone Finds Its First Major U.S. Distributor
The first Pelican 2 aircraft are expected to be delivered in the coming months.
September 4, 2025
Mfc Pac 3 Mse Army Signing
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Lands $9.8B Patriot Missile Production Contract
It's the largest contract in Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control history.
September 4, 2025
Aerospace component 3D-printing.
Aerospace
Top 3 Metals to Make Aerospace 3D-Printed Component Manufacturing More Efficient
Game-changing metals transforming aerospace manufacturing with cutting-edge 3D printing.
September 3, 2025
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, drones and other armament formations pass during the military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
Aerospace
China's Military Parade Reveals New Hypersonic Missiles, Drone Submarines, ICBMs
The country's arsenal underwent a massive modernization program.
September 3, 2025
AIR’s eVTOL prototype at the company's Florida flight test facility.
Aerospace
AIR Expands eVTOL Flight Operations in Florida Following FAA Airworthiness
FAA certification enables flight testing phase for AIR's eVTOL prototype.
September 3, 2025