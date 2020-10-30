Japan Picks Mitsubishi Heavy to Develop Own Stealth Fighter

The country is upgrading its aging fighter jet fleet to counter growing threats from China and North Korea.

Oct 30th, 2020
Mari Yamaguchi
A Japan Air Self-Defense Forces F-2 jet fighter.
A Japan Air Self-Defense Forces F-2 jet fighter.
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has picked Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as a main contractor to develop the country's own next generation stealth fighter for launch in the 2030s, the defense minister said Friday.

Separately, Mitsubishi announced that it was suspending its civilian aircraft project given uncertainties for the travel industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next generation fighters, currently known as F-X, are part of Japan's upgrading of its aging fighter jet fleet as the country builds up its military capability to counter growing threats from China and North Korea.

The next generation stealth jet will replace F-2s that Japan co-developed with the U.S. They are due to be retired around 2035. The Defense Ministry is seeking 58.7 billion yen ($556 million) in the 2021 budget for research into developing the aircraft.

“We will steadily push forward the development of our next generation fighter jets,” Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters in making the announcement.

Mitsubishi will decide on other participants in the project, including avionics, engine and other parts makers. Japan also is considering co-developing some parts with foreign contractors including those in the U.S. and Britain.

Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force has a fleet of about 290 fighter jets and is also replacing its F-4 fighters with dozens of F-35s to strengthen its missile deterrence out of concern over North Korea's missiles and nuclear program.

Japan’s purchases of American weapons have helped reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. while also responding to demands from President Donald Trump to do more to pay for its defense. But the purchases have raised concerns about weakening efforts to build up Japan's fledgling defense industry.

Kishi said Mitsubishi's decision about its commercial aircraft program had no bearing on the fighter jet development plan.

The company said it has decided to cut costs and focus on potential growth sectors such as cleaner energy projects and cybersecurity, to boost its profitability.

Work on the aircraft, called SpaceJet and formerly known as the MRJ, will be put on hold, it said. Test flights began in 2015, and deliveries had been planned for Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways.

Given the blow to travel from the pandemic, demand for passenger aircraft is not expected to recover until 2024, Mitsubishi said.

Mitsubishi Heavy, a supplier for U.S. aircraft maker Boeing, racked up a 57 billion yen ($548 million) loss for the first half of fiscal year through September, a reversal from a 29 billion yen profit the year before.

More in Aerospace
I Stock 855179716
Boeing Makes Deeper Job Cuts as Aircraft Business Slows
The company expects to cut its workforce to 130,000 by the end of the year.
Oct 28th, 2020
A nearly full moon rises behind an office building in Kansas City, Mo., Sept. 30, 2020.
Moon Holds More Water than Previously Thought
That’s good news for astronauts at future lunar bases.
Oct 27th, 2020
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft touches the surface of asteroid Bennu, Oct. 20, 2020.
Asteroid Samples Escaping from Jammed NASA Spacecraft
The precious particles are drifting away in space.
Oct 26th, 2020
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft touches the surface of asteroid Bennu, Oct. 20, 2020.
Spacecraft Sent Asteroid Rubble Flying
Footage of the touch-and-go operation raised hopes that Osiris-Rex successfully collected samples.
Oct 22nd, 2020
The F/A-18 Super Hornet.
Boeing, Navy to Demo Future Missile Technology
Boeing received a $30 million contract to co-develop the Supersonic Propulsion Enabled Advanced Ramjet flight demonstrator.
Oct 21st, 2020
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft's primary sample collection site, named 'Nightingale,' on the asteroid Bennu.
Spacecraft Touches Asteroid for Rare Rubble Grab
If successful, Osiris-Rex will return the samples in 2023.
Oct 21st, 2020
A crowd gathers outside Spaceport America for a dedication ceremony.
Window Opens for Virgin Galactic's Final Round of Testing
The upcoming test will mark the third space flight for Virgin Galactic and the first from New Mexico.
Oct 21st, 2020
In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Cathay Pacific Airways aircrafts line up on the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport. Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, said it would cut 8,500 jobs and shut down its regional airline unit in a corporate restructuring, as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic.
Airline Cathay Pacific Cuts 8,500 Jobs
The company said it will also shut down Cathay Dragon, its regional airline unit.
Oct 21st, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max jet.
American Plans Flights with Boeing 737 Max by Year-End
The airline may soon find out how many travelers are reluctant to fly on the 737 Max.
Oct 20th, 2020
Satellite dishes inside Kevlar domes at the Kester Satellite Ground Station in Kester, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. This week, the site at Kester, which has been in use for decades but was totally overhauled in 2014, is set to fall under a new orbit, when NATO announces that it is creating a space center to help manage satellite communications and key parts of its military operations around the world.
NATO to Set Up New Space Center
The agency hopes to stay ahead amid concerning reports of increasingly aggressive behavior in space by China and Russia.
Oct 20th, 2020
This artist’s rendering shows OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending toward asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid’s surface.
How Difficult is NASA's Asteroid Attempt?
It's like parallel parking a 15-passenger van into a pair of parking spaces surrounded by two-story boulders.
Oct 19th, 2020
Apian founders Hammad Jeilani (right) and Christopher Law.
Space Agency Backs Medical Drone Delivery Project
The hybrid drones can carry up to 4.4 pounds and fly about 60 miles.
Oct 19th, 2020